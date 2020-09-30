Uduaghan Came Alone, Left Alone, Says Delta APC

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressive Congress has said former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan who dumped the party to return to the Peoples Democratic Party won’t be missed because he didn’t add value to the APC when he joined.

The former governor Uduaghan had on Monday dumped the APC for the PDP after barely two years of joining the APC.

In a statement s by its Publicity Secretary, Sylvester Imonina, on Tuesday, the APC said, ‘For record purposes, the former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan came into APC as a loner and has left to where he came from the same way.

“In politics, and in line with freedom of association as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As amended), he has the right to choose whosoever to associate with for whatever reasons.

“He should not forget the fact that when PDP was uninhabitable for him, he was housed by the Delta APC despite the fact that he did not come to APC with anybody under the guise of being a self-acclaimed ‘John the Baptist’ which eventually proved to be a deceitful mission.”

Imonina said Delta APC “will not miss him in any way because APC accommodated him out of compassion as an orphaned politician displaced by the same PDP he has returned to. We wish him well.”

The Punch

