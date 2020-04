Just In: El-Rufai Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has tested negative to Coronavirus after weeks of isolation

He made this known via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to him, he has tested negative twice.

He said, “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.”

Details later…

Like this: Like Loading...