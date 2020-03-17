News

Dele Momodu Visits Dethroned Emir Sanusi, Wishes Him Well

Eric 1 day ago
0 166 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

Publisher, Ovation International Magazine and The Boss Newspapers, Chief Dele Momodu, has paid a courtesy visit to the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi in Lagos.

Describing the time spent with the former Central Bank Governor as ‘quality and illuminating’, Momodu added that he was in high spirits and exhibited no bitterness whatsoever.

“He has chosen to keep himself busy with humanitarian and intellectual pursuits,” Momodu said while wishing him well.

Sanusi was on Monday March 9, 2020 removed as the Emir of Kano by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje led government after a series of controversies. He was also banished to Awe in Nasarawa State before a court judgment restored his freedom, enabling him to relocate to Lagos.

Eric

Related Articles

Release Sowore Unconditionally, Avoid International Repercussions – Presidential Candidates Tell Buhari

August 6, 2019

Just in: Linda Ikeji Gives Birth to Baby Boy

September 17, 2018

Lagos PDP Downplays Salvador’s Defection to APC

August 28, 2018

R-APC: I am Not Losing Sleep, Oshiomhole Insists

July 23, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: