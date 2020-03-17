Dele Momodu Visits Dethroned Emir Sanusi, Wishes Him Well

By Eric Elezuo

Publisher, Ovation International Magazine and The Boss Newspapers, Chief Dele Momodu, has paid a courtesy visit to the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi in Lagos.

Describing the time spent with the former Central Bank Governor as ‘quality and illuminating’, Momodu added that he was in high spirits and exhibited no bitterness whatsoever.

“He has chosen to keep himself busy with humanitarian and intellectual pursuits,” Momodu said while wishing him well.

Sanusi was on Monday March 9, 2020 removed as the Emir of Kano by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje led government after a series of controversies. He was also banished to Awe in Nasarawa State before a court judgment restored his freedom, enabling him to relocate to Lagos.

