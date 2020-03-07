Adding Value: Unleash Your Potential by Henry Ukazu

Greetings Destiny Friends,

Each and every one of us have potentials lying inside of us. I call it, the seeds of greatness. Imagine having a seed in your hand, if properly cultivated, that seed is capable of producing millions of seeds in addition to making a forest. One of the major reasons why most people fail to reach the peak of their success either in their career or business is because they are yet to discover themselves. Discovering oneself is one of the most challenging aspects of life. According to a school of thought, the day you discover your skill that’s the day you become a millionaire.

In our contemporary society, it is really challenging to get a job, but if one can look inside of oneself and see what skills, talents, and gift lying idle and waiting to be tapped, you’ll discover that you literally have been empowered to succeed.

In this digital age of technology, getting a career job has become really challenging and at the same time easy. Individuals who have been able to look into their inner self and discover potentials will not find it hard getting a job and also empowering themselves.

Potentials are what make us unique, one of the major reasons why most people fail in life is because they compare themselves with their peers. It’s imperative to know that no skill or talent is of more relative importance than the other. What really makes the difference is the application and usage at any point in time. Unleashing one’s potentials attracts lots of blessings and opportunities, however, one will have to do the needful in order to reap the fruit of their labor. During the course of this article, we shall be looking at various ways we can unleash our potentials.

Every human being, regardless of race, sex, or any other characteristic, has the incredible capacity to realize their potential and be fulfilled. To unleash your potential, you need look to look internally and see what’s unique in you in order for you to steer it up. We all have potentials and seeds of greatness burning in us, but our problem is that we are too docile and allowing our minds, environment, and circumstances to limit us. Sometimes, we all need somebody to push us and inspire us to step up our game, sometimes, we don’t even know what we have, but our environment and good friends/mentors can make us to think out of the box.

We surely live in a competitive world now, where hatred and jealously seems to be the order of the day. This is because everyone wants to remain at the top. It’s instructive to note that if you have great potentials in you, nobody can quench your fire or dim your light. To unleash your potentials, you have to work with passion.

Let us see how we can unleash their potentials.

1. Know Your Feelings:

Young teenagers who are in love normally use feelings to know if they have any strong attachments to the opposite sex concerned. In same way, our potentials can be unleashed if only we can look at the big picture. Above all, always channel your energy and thoughts on what is needed. A resourceful way of knowing what’s unique is using a personality test. A good way to know what your instincts reacts to positively is to figure out what you do with relatively ease and the act gives you joy, peace of mind and fulfillment. It can be singing, public speaking, artwork, writing, reading, playing piano etc.

2. Determine Your Core Values.

These are the things that shape how you view yourself, others, and the world around you. Studies have shown that you will find your life more meaningful, and feel a deeper sense of well-being, if you live a life that is “value-congruent,” or in line with what’s most important to you. Value is relative, therefore identify areas that are not consistent with your values and work around it.

3. Visualize and Mirror Yourself

Success is an internal mindset you’ll have to realize when reality sets in. Your potentials can be unleashed when you imagine and act in a certain way that aligns with your values and desires with your thoughts, words, and action. According to Frederick Buechner said: “Your calling is where your passions meet the world’s needs.” By adopting these habits, you can start reaching your full potential. And in the end, it all comes down to believing that nothing can stop you from achieving what you want to do, the only thing holding you down is yourself

A word of advice, everything you want to do, anything you want to achieve, you can do it. You are limitless. The only limitation is in our mind. You can listen to different opinions and perspectives, but at the end of the day, you have to trust yourself and believe in your own unique capabilities. Once you start doing this– everything can start to change.” On a personal level, I have been let down on so many occasions, but I refuse to stay there. I was able to overcome the negative energy that was thrown at me by thinking positively and working on myself to get better.

The process can be slow, and there can be many failures and obstacles to overcome, but the right mindset can push you through. If you spend time every day retraining your thought process, developing a real awareness of your thought patterns, both negative and positive, and consciously restructuring them so that your focus shifts to the good elements in your life, you will unleash your true potential. You will be able to tackle any amount of adversity, feel genuine joy and peace every day, and take steps toward achieving success with unfaltering confidence in yourself and your choices.

4. Be passionate.

The courage to fulfill your vision, live your values, and set higher standards comes from passion. When passion is mixed with talents, uncommon energy kicks in. Passionate beings are always pay detailed attention to what is happening around their surroundings. Be attentive when someone is speaking. Give your full attention, and don’t become distracted with yourself or something else. By so doing, you may learn something from them.

5. Be authentic.

Authenticity is the alignment of head, heart, and mind– thinking, feeling, and doing the same thing–consistently. You’ll agree with me that originality is the beauty of life. You cannot unleash your potentials if you are not authentic. When you improve your knowledge and skills, you enhance your potential thereby opening doors or opportunities to better and higher success will come to you. Thus, focus on building and growing yourself.

In conclusion, I believe that nobody wants to live life with regrets, and no one wants to go through the journey with limited potential. It is time for you to take charge of your life and start living life with your full potential. “You can become and accomplish anything in life! Your successes, greatness, and potential are determined by you alone; and all of the characteristics necessary to achieve your goals and dreams already lie within you. Our success and potential is not determined by talent or ability, knowledge or money, race or gender, or even circumstance or setting – it is created, developed, and determined from within ourselves.”

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success. He can be reached via henrous@gmail.com

