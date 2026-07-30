Training Heights Canada Commences Trainings with August Cybersecurity Programme

Training Heights Canada has commenced operations, opening its doors to professionals seeking globally relevant skills for one of the world’s most competitive job markets. The launch is anchored by a specialised Information and Cybersecurity NIST CSF Training and Certification programme beginning in August.

The programme is designed to help newcomers and aspiring professionals build competencies that align directly with the expectations of Canadian employers. It responds to sustained demand for cybersecurity, governance, risk and compliance professionals across Canada’s technology and business sectors, where organisations continue to expand their information security and regulatory compliance functions.

Running across four Saturdays in August, the training is structured around practical, industry-focused instruction in cybersecurity, information security governance, risk management and compliance frameworks. Participants will benefit from live instructor-led sessions, beginner-friendly learning modules, a certificate of completion and one month of live project experience aimed at strengthening job-market readiness.

According to the programme outline, the curriculum covers cybersecurity and IT governance, risk and compliance foundations, Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), internet security concepts, risk assessment and treatment planning, security controls, governance frameworks and practical implementation workshops. It also addresses globally recognised standards including ISO/IEC 27001, NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0, CIS Controls Version 8 and CMMC 2.0.

Training Heights Canada builds on the professional capacity-building practice the organisation established in Nigeria, bringing that experience to a Canadian audience with curriculum and delivery shaped for local employer expectations.

Speaking on the training program launch, General Manager Muyiwa Olubajo described the August intake as a deliberate first step in equipping professionals with skills that reflect the realities of the Canadian labour market.

“Canada presents enormous opportunities for skilled professionals, but many newcomers struggle because they do not fully understand the expectations of the market. Our goal is to bridge that gap by providing practical, industry-aligned training that helps participants build confidence, gain relevant knowledge and position themselves competitively,” Olubajo said.

He noted that the programme was designed to move beyond theoretical learning by exposing participants to practical workshops, governance frameworks and real-world cybersecurity scenarios.

“We are not just offering training; we are creating pathways to career readiness. Participants will gain exposure to globally recognised frameworks and practical implementation processes that employers value. We want them to leave the programme with knowledge they can immediately apply in professional environments,” he stated.

Beyond technical instruction, the programme places emphasis on career readiness. Participants will receive guidance on professional positioning, interview preparation, governance and compliance documentation, and strategies for navigating employment opportunities within Canada’s technology and cybersecurity sectors.

Olubajo said the organisation’s vision extends well beyond a single cohort.

“At Training Heights, our mission is to empower professionals to reach new heights. Beginning operations in Canada is an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the success of professionals building sustainable careers in a highly competitive environment,” he said.

He added that Training Heights Canada intends to develop further programmes that respond to emerging industry needs while maintaining a strong focus on practical learning, professional growth and global standards.

With its August launch of its training programs, Training Heights Canada positions itself to support individuals advancing careers in cybersecurity, information security governance, risk management and related fields — strengthening workforce readiness in a rapidly evolving digital economy.