I’ve Just Been Shot by Police Officer, Says Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement, says he has just been shot.

Sowore, who confirmed the incident on his Twitter page, said he was shot at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

He wrote, “Just been shot by a police officer, ACP Atine at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

“#RevolutionNow Let the struggle continue even if they take my life! #BuhariMustGo”

