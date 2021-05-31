APC Mourns Gulak, Blames PDP

The All Progressives Congress has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party is excited over the rising insecurity in the South-East.

The APC made this claim in a statement titled ‘APC mourns Ahmed Gulak, calls for collective action against criminality’, released on Monday and signed by the APC National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe.

The APC, while mourning Ahmed Gulak who was killed in Owerri on Sunday, alleged that the PDP was excited about the rising insecurity in the South East.

The statement read, “The All Progressives Congress has expressed shock over Sunday morning’s barbaric killing of Barrister Ahmed Gulak, an APC chieftain in the Imo state capital, Owerri.

“The Party joins Nigerians to mourn his death and condemn his murderers in the strongest possible terms.

“We commiserate with his immediate family as well as the government and people of Adamawa State. He was a shining political leader and patriot.

“The APC and all well-meaning Nigerians is calling for national unity to fight crimes in the country and urge relevant security agencies to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to track down and swiftly bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.

“While majority of Nigerians sympathise with the victims of crimes in the country, it is discernible that the Peoples Democratic Party is apparently excited about the security incidents being perpetrated by evil-doers against the citizens.”

