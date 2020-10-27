Jamie Foxx Loses Younger Sister, Deondra Dixon

American actor and singer Jamie Foxx has announced the passing away of his younger sister Deondra Dixon.

In a tribute shared via his Instagram page on Monday, October 26, 2020, the two-time Academy awards winning actor memorialised his sister.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light,” he wrote.

“I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money… well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me.”

“My family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the Rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music… Deondra you have left A hole in my heart.”

