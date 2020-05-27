Headline

PR Expert, Toni Kan Declines Media Adviser Appointment by Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs

- After Twitter Storm By Buhari and APC Supporters

Editor 2 mins ago
Writer and PR Expert, Anthony Kan Onwordi popularly called, Toni Kan has declined his  appointment as Media Adviser to Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development.

Announcing the decision on twitter, Toni wrote:

His position must have been occasioned by the vociferous opposition to his appointment by many twitter users who claimed to be members of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In seemingly orchestrated attacks, they accused Toni Kan of rubbishing President Buhari and his government. Calling for his head,  they chorused ” You cannot come and eat where you did not sow”

Of course , there were many who rose to his defence that since he was a Nigerian and eminently qualified, he had every right to be engaged, but it seemed he has bowed to pressure to allow peace to reign

