FG Insists Evacuees Pay for Quarantine, Isolation, Feeding, Others Before Airlifting

The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Mission in Thailand not to evacuate any stranded individual who failed to settle his accommodation and feeding charges ahead of repatriation.

This was contained in a letter to the evacuees by the Head of Chancery, Nigerian Mission in Thailand, Nicholas Uhomoibhi, dated May 14, and titled NEED TO PAY FOR QUARANTINE, ISOLATION, ACCOMMODATION CENTRE OR HOTELS BEFORE DEPARTURE AND ARRIVAL IN NIGERIA

It read, “Dear prospective evacuees, I am directed to bring to your attention that due to measures that are beyond the control of the COVID-19 local organising team in Nigeria, all evacuees going to Nigeria henceforth are to now pay quarantine isolation in hotel or accommodation centre before departure and arrival in Nigeria.

“In this regard, all prospective evacuees are to note the negotiated rate: Accommodation, N15,000 for 16 days (#240,000); feeding, N3,600 for 16 days (#57,000). Total, N297,000.”

“Kindly note that the rates were negotiated in Nigeria and the embassy has been directed not to airlift any evacuees who fail to pay the fees.”

