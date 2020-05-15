Featured

FG Insists Evacuees Pay for Quarantine, Isolation, Feeding, Others Before Airlifting

Eric 1 day ago
0 3 Less than a minute

The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Mission in Thailand not to evacuate any stranded individual who failed to settle his accommodation and feeding charges ahead of repatriation.

This was contained in a letter to the evacuees by the Head of Chancery, Nigerian Mission in Thailand, Nicholas Uhomoibhi, dated May 14, and titled NEED TO PAY FOR QUARANTINE, ISOLATION, ACCOMMODATION CENTRE OR HOTELS BEFORE DEPARTURE AND ARRIVAL IN NIGERIA

It read, “Dear prospective evacuees, I am directed to bring to your attention that due to measures that are beyond the control of the COVID-19 local organising team in Nigeria, all evacuees going to Nigeria henceforth are to now pay quarantine isolation in hotel or accommodation centre before departure and arrival in Nigeria.

“In this regard, all prospective evacuees are to note the negotiated rate: Accommodation, N15,000 for 16 days (#240,000); feeding, N3,600 for 16 days (#57,000). Total, N297,000.”

“Kindly note that the rates were negotiated in Nigeria and the embassy has been directed not to airlift any evacuees who fail to pay the fees.”

Eric

Related Articles

Just In: Nigeria Records 239 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Now 4,151

7 days ago

Letter from an English School

March 25, 2020

Journalists Evacuated as Shettima Presents Secret Security ‘Observations and 10 Requests’ to Buhari

January 8, 2019

Nnamdi Kanu’s Re-appearance Vindicates Us – Presidency

October 23, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: