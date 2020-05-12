Suspected Herdsmen Attack Adamawa Villages, Kill Two

Suspected Herdsmen from stretches of Gongoshi and Babagarsa in Taraba State attacked two villages and killed two people.

The villages are Gon and Bolki in Numan Local government areas of Adamawa State.

A contact from Nzumosu who identified himself as Clement Adams, one of the Youth leader and a member of vigilante told the Nigerian Tribune that Houses were burnt and animals stolen.

Adams said one of those killed is a mason on assignment to reconstruct one of the destroyed primary school by the same herdsmen.

They attacked at 2: 30 am of Tuesday morning, our sources said all attempts to engage soldiers from Abare axis near a cattle camp suspected to belong to a serving army general proved abortive and no response despite calls to security services.

Like this: Like Loading...