Headline

IG Orders Immediate Withdrawal of E-Money’s Police Escort, Says They Were Used As Domestic Staff

Eric 2 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the probe of the Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, over his flamboyant lifestyle and flagrant abuse of police escorts.

Okonkwo, who is the brother to musician, Kingsley Okonkwo aka K-Cee, was said to have drawn the ire of the police boss for using policemen like domestic servants.

An order, it was learnt, was immediately issued to the Lagos State Police Command to withdraw the six policemen attached to E-Money.

A top police officer said, “We received a signal from the Force headquarters on Monday that the police detail of music executive, E-Money, be immediately withdrawn and an investigation into the man be launched.

“The IG was surprised that policemen were attached to him in the first place and were being used like domestic servants, carrying umbrellas, opening doors, and doing menial jobs for him.

“The policemen were discovered to be attached to B Operations at the command headquarters and not MOPOL which is the usual practice. So, we have withdrawn his policemen and we are inviting him for questioning. The policemen will also be interrogated.”

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Why I left APC “-Full Text of Saraki’s Letter to Nigerians

July 31, 2018

Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor Charges Editors ” You Must Hold Politicians To Account”

October 11, 2018

COVID-19: Buhari Extends Lockdown Till Further Notice

April 11, 2020

OPINION: The Influence of Risk To Success

May 25, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: