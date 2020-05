Just In: Buhari Appoints Prof Gambari, 75, New Chief of Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has at last announced a new Chief of Staff. He is Professor Ibrahim Gambari from Kwara State.

Gambari, the former Under Secretary General of the United Nations, will be replacing the late Mallam Abba Kyari who died of COVID-19 complications.

Prof Gambari, 75, was Nigeria’s Minister of External Affairs between 1984 and 1985.

