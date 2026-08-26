Presidency Slams Contractor over Benin-Asaba Road Failure

The Presidency has blamed the deplorable condition of the Benin-Asaba Expressway on the failure of the contractor to act professionally.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday while reacting to the condition of the highway.

Dare said that while the road has been a difficult one that had transcended about three or four presidents, whatever palliative works the contractor carried out on the road were not professionally done.

He, however, said the incident should be treated as an isolated case and not be used to assess the state of road projects across the country.

The President’s aide spoke amid several complaints by motorists and commuters on the poor state of the road.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, inspected the Benin-Agbor-Asaba road in Edo State, where he also apologised to commuters over its current state.

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