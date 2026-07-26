FRSC vs Abba Hikima: A Time to Pause and Rethink

By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba

The recent judgment of the Federal High Court in Kano, which restrained the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) from carrying out enforcement operations on roads under the control of the Kano State Government and local government councils on 16th July, 2026 by Hon. Justice S.M Shuaibu has generated widespread public debate. Before expressing my opinion, let me make one thing very clear: I have no affiliation whatsoever with the FRSC, nor do I have any personal interest in the legal dispute between the Corps and Barrister Abba Hikima, a renowned and widely respected legal practitioner in Kano.

Like many motorists, I often feel apprehensive whenever I encounter FRSC officers while driving. That, however, does not mean I fear them, dislike their officers, their uniforms, or their blue-and-white patrol vehicles, No. This article is simply an honest opinion from the standpoint of a health professional whose foremost concern is the preservation of human life. I stand to be challenged or corrected where necessary. The FRSC has since announced its decision to appeal the judgment while maintaining that its operations on federal highways remain unaffected.

I must also state that since I am not a lawyer, I leave the legal interpretation of the judgment to constitutional experts and members of the legal profession. However, my concern is not about jurisdiction or statutory interpretation. My concern is about what happens after a crash when lives hang in the balance and every second becomes the difference between survival and death.

Anyone who for whatever reason has ever spent time in the Accident and Emergency Unit of any hospital in Kano especially Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital or anywhere in Nigeria will appreciate the indispensable role played by officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps. They are often the first trained responders to arrive at accident scenes. They rescue victims, provide emergency response, evacuate the injured to hospitals, reconnect victims with their families, regulate traffic, educate motorists, and help prevent avoidable road crashes. These are responsibilities that directly save lives.

Arguably, the FRSC is one of the most vital public institutions in Nigeria because its core responsibility revolves around protecting and saving human lives every single day. While many government agencies provide essential services, few have a mandate that directly involves saving lives.

Kano is Nigeria’s most populous state. Its roads are among the busiest in the country, and road traffic accidents occur with alarming frequency. It is therefore difficult for me to imagine a situation where an accident occurs on a state or township road, yet the agency best equipped and trained to respond immediately is prevented from doing so because of jurisdictional limitations.

Who ensures that the injured reach the nearest hospital within the “golden hour”, that critical period during which prompt medical intervention dramatically increases the chances of survival? Medicine teaches us that delayed emergency response is one of the leading causes of preventable deaths following trauma. Every minute lost increases the risk of severe bleeding, irreversible brain injury, permanent disability, or death. In emergency medicine, time is not merely important, it is life itself.

Beyond emergency rescue, the preventive role of the FRSC cannot be ignored. Anyone who lives in Kano or has visited the city knows that reckless driving, excessive speeding, dangerous overtaking, and persistent disregard for traffic regulations remain common on many roads. The visible presence of FRSC officers serves not only as a means of enforcement but also as a powerful deterrent against these dangerous behaviours.

While many see this as a legal dispute over jurisdiction, I see it primarily as a public health issue with potentially life-threatening consequences. This is not to suggest that the FRSC is above the law. Any officer who exceeds his authority or encourages corruption should be held accountable. However, isolated misconduct should not justify weakening an institution whose primary mission is to save lives.

Perhaps this moment presents an opportunity for constructive dialogue rather than confrontation. If there are ambiguities regarding jurisdiction, they should be clarified through legislation, judicial interpretation, or cooperative agreements between the Federal Government and state governments. Public safety should never become the unintended casualty of legal disputes.

At the end of the day, roads do not distinguish between federal and state ownership when accidents occur. Blood loss does not wait for jurisdictional arguments. Broken bones do not ask whether the crash happened on a federal highway or a township road. Death does not recognise administrative boundaries. Our laws should always protect constitutional rights. But they should also, above all, prioritize and protect human life.

I sincerely hope that whatever legal process follows, including the appeal announced by the FRSC will ultimately produce an outcome that strengthens both the rule of law and the protection of lives on our roads. Because when a road traffic accident occurs, the only judgment that truly matters to the victim is whether help arrives in time…

Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com