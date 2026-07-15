Islamic Teacher Faces Life Jail for Alleged Rape of 4 Siblings

A local Islamic teacher in Kano State, Kamal Abdulmumini, risks being sentenced to life imprisonment if found guilty of the alleged rape of four siblings.

Abdulmumini, a tutor at Alhadid Nursery and Primary School, Ungogo Local Government Area is accused of raping twin sisters and two other females, all siblings in the area.

When brought before Justice Suleiman Baba Na Mallam on Tuesday, the prosecutor Barrister Abdullahi Mohammad alleged that the defendant had sexual interactions with the four sisters on different occasions in his office.

The prosecution counsel, who doubles as Director Public Prosecution (DPP) in Kano State Ministry of Justice, told the court that he has five witnesses who are ready to testify on the alleged criminal act.

However, the arraignment eventually stalled when defense counsel, Barrister Nasir Abdurrahman, requested access to facilities and other relevant documents to enable him to prepare his defense.

The defense counsel insisted that until he was granted access to those vital records and evidence, it may be difficult for justice to be served, just as he sought the court to grant his request.

Although, the prosecution counsel did not object the request of the defense, Justice Na Mallam ordered the prosecution to provide the defendant with the necessary materials related to the case.

The court thereby adjourned the matter to October 13 and 14, 2026, for the arraignment and subsequent hearing of Kamal Abdulmumini.

Section 126 of Kano state Penal Code clearly spells out the conditions that can be considered for finding someone guilty of rape. Subsequently, section 127 of the same provisions clearly identified penalties for any one find guilt of rape to include minimum of 14 years imprisonment and maximum of my life in jail without fine. However, the same offense under the Shari’a Penal Code of Kano State, if found guilty attracted death penalty by stoning.