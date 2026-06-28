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Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi Visits Dele Momodu Leadership Centre, Hails Founder on Remarkable Journey, Achievements
By Shakira Akintola
It was an afternoon of reflection, intellectual exchange and mutual respect at the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre in Ibadan on Saturday as the Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi, paid a courtesy visit to veteran journalist, media entrepreneur and public intellectual, Aare Dele Momodu.
The conversation, which traversed journalism, politics, literature, scholarship and leadership, evolved into a compelling discourse on legacy, with Professor Adeniyi encouraging Momodu to document the wealth of knowledge and experiences he has accumulated over decades of public life.
According to the academic, while many people make an impact during their lifetime, only a few intentionally preserve their ideas for generations yet unborn.
“One of the most difficult things for anybody to do, sir, is to think consistently and put your thoughts down,” Adeniyi observed. “People may leave this world, but their thoughts remain. Even in those days when it was not possible to document ideas the way we do today, generations still found ways to preserve them because of the substance they contained.”
He noted that Momodu’s influence extends beyond journalism and politics, saying his experiences deserve to be captured in books and memoirs that will continue to educate and inspire future generations.
Responding, Momodu reiterated that while politics remains an important aspect of his life, it has never defined the totality of his purpose.
“Politics for me is part-time,” he said. “If you have a voice, then use it well.”
He also reflected on his formative years in Ile-Ife, recalling how growing up in the ancient town exposed him to some of Africa’s greatest literary minds, particularly Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka.
“My first encounter with Soyinka was political in nature,” Momodu recalled, explaining how reading the works of renowned African writers helped shape his worldview and deepen his appreciation for literature, public discourse and leadership.
The discussion later shifted to scholarship, with Momodu revealing that he still hopes to pursue a doctoral degree.
“I am hoping to do a PhD one of these days,” he said. “A lot of people say I’m not a journalist anyway, but I try my best to remain a writer, even if not a career journalist.”
While applauding the aspiration, Professor Adeniyi encouraged him to view academic fulfilment beyond the acquisition of certificates.
“I’m not discouraging you from doing a PhD,” he said. “But there are so many routes to it. The reason why you want to do a PhD should not simply be because of the certificate. It should be professional.”
The Vice Chancellor argued that Momodu’s decades of international exposure already constitute a unique body of knowledge that deserves to be documented.
“I was telling your staff when we were going round that you are one of the most travelled Nigerians,” Adeniyi said. “One of the best ways to be educated as a human being is travelling because it is very exposing; it is civilising. You have been exposed to all these opportunities. The plan is not to forget to document them.”
He described Momodu’s remarkable journey—from journalism and publishing to business, diplomacy and public engagement—as an invaluable repository of experiences capable of enriching scholarship and inspiring younger generations if carefully preserved.
Momodu disclosed that he has already begun taking steps in that direction.
“I have someone working on my biography now,” he revealed, drawing an approving response from the Vice Chancellor, who described the decision as timely and significant.
The exchange also underscored the enduring relevance of journalism and ideas in shaping society. Adeniyi praised Momodu’s ability to remain influential across different spheres of national life, while Momodu maintained that the greatest responsibility of anyone blessed with influence is to use it in service of society.
The visit concluded with Momodu expressing appreciation to Professor Adeniyi for making the journey to Ibadan despite the heavy traffic before inviting guests at the Leadership Centre to engage the scholar during an interactive question-and-answer session.
More than a conversation between two accomplished Nigerians, the encounter served as a thoughtful reminder that while achievements may define a lifetime, it is the deliberate preservation of ideas, experiences and lessons that ultimately secures an enduring legacy.
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Insecurity: Adeboye, Oyedepo Urge More US Military Action in Nigeria
The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, have thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for recent military action against terrorism in Nigeria, urging Washington to do more to halt the unrelenting attacks.
Both clerics spoke at the “Faith Heroes Award Gala” in Washington D.C. on June 26, 2026, organised by Save Nigeria Group USA, SNGUSA, with the US-Nigeria Civil Society Coalition.
The event honoured Trump, Congressmen Chris Smith and Riley Moore, and other advocates of religious freedom in Nigeria.
Addressing a packed audience of activists, policymakers and faith leaders at the Hilton Garden Inn, Capitol Hill, Adeboye said the scale of violence has moved beyond what any religious leader can handle alone.
“Terrorism is now at my doorstep,” he said. “If you want to help us, help us more.”
The RCCG leader, who had faced criticism for not speaking out earlier, said he chose “spiritual warfare” instead of public escalation. He noted that Trump’s December strikes on terrorist camps did not surprise him because the U.S. President had warned of consequences.
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Responsible Media, Drug-Free Nigeria: NOMA, Stakeholders Rally Journalists on Prevention, Advocacy
By Eric Elezuo
As Nigeria joined the global community to commemorate the 2026 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, stakeholders from the media, healthcare, law enforcement, government and the private sector gathered in Lagos to chart a new course in the fight against substance abuse.
The Media Practitioners’ Capacity Building Programme, organized by the Nigerian Online Media Alliance (NOMA), a coalition of digital media publishers and journalists committed to promoting ethical journalism, media development, and impactful public advocacy across Nigeria, on Thursday, 25th June, 2026, at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, chart a new order to deal with the monster ravaging the society.
The conference, which was organized in collaboration with the International Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP Nigeria), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, provided a platform for experts to examine the role of journalism in promoting prevention, advocacy, and public awareness.
With the theme: “Responsible Media, Drug-Free Nigeria: The Journalist’s Role in Prevention and Advocacy,” the programme brought together policymakers, public health experts, anti-drug advocates, security agencies, media executives, and journalists, all united by a common goal: reducing the devastating impact of drug abuse on Nigerian society.
In her welcome remarks, the Chairperson of the Nigerian Online Media Alliance (NOMA), Theresa Moses, described the event as a strategic intervention aimed at equipping journalists with the knowledge and skills required to address one of Nigeria’s most pressing social challenges.
She noted that drug abuse and illicit trafficking has continued to threaten families, communities, educational institutions, and national development.
Moses emphasized that journalists occupy a unique position in society as educators, agenda-setters, storytellers, and advocates capable of influencing public perception and behaviourial change.
“The stories we tell, the language we use, the facts we verify, and the issues we prioritize all contribute to shaping public understanding and influencing behaviour,” she stated.
She urged media practitioners to embrace ethical journalism and evidence-based reporting while avoiding sensationalism and misinformation that could undermine prevention efforts.
Theresa stressed that responsible journalism can help strengthen public awareness, reduce stigma, promote recovery, and support national efforts aimed at creating a drug-free Nigeria.
In a keynote address, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, described drug abuse and illicit trafficking as a major public health challenge affecting countries across the world.
He noted that Nigeria has continued to grapple with high prevalence of substance abuse, making it imperative for all stakeholders to join forces in addressing the menace.
According to him, prevention remains the most effective and cost-efficient strategy.
Dr. Owoeye emphasized that the shortage of mental health professionals in Nigeria makes public education and awareness even more critical.
He disclosed that through international collaborations and professional training programmes, more than 1,200 substance use prevention and treatment professionals have been trained across Nigeria.
On his part, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mohamed Buba Marwa, warned that Africa faces a rapidly growing drug problem and that Nigeria remains at the centre of the challenge.
According to him, while global drug use is expected to rise moderately by 2030, Africa could witness an increase of up to 40 percent.
Marwa noted that Nigeria’s drug use prevalence remains significantly higher than the global average, citing figures that place national prevalence at 14.4 percent compared to the global average of 5.6 percent.
While highlighting the NDLEA’s achievements in recent years, disclosed that over 77,000 arrests have been made, more than 14,000 convictions secured, and the seizure of over 15 million kilograms of illicit substances carried out nationwide.
Despite these successes, he stressed that law enforcement alone cannot solve the problem.
“Reducing demand remains the ultimate solution, and this is where the media becomes indispensable,” he said.
He described journalists as strategic partners capable of influencing attitudes, choices, and behaviours, particularly among young people.
In that breathe, President of ISSUP Nigeria, Dr. Olajumoke Koyejo, challenged prevailing misconceptions about addiction and called for a more compassionate, science-based approach to prevention and treatment.
Speaking on “Breaking the Stigma: Public Health and Digital Approaches to Addiction Prevention in Nigeria,” she explained that addiction is a chronic and relapsing brain disease rather than a moral failure.
She revealed that approximately 14.4 percent of Nigerians aged between 15 and 65 use psychoactive substances, while behaviourial addictions such as gambling are also becoming increasingly prevalent.
According to Koyejo, stigma remains one of the biggest barriers preventing people from seeking treatment.
“When addiction is viewed as a personal weakness or criminal behaviour, individuals become afraid to seek help, families hide the problem, and communities deny its existence,” she explained.
She introduced participants to ISSUP Nigeria’s VIBECHECK platform, a digital screening and referral tool designed to help individuals assess substance use risks and access professional support.
The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, expressed concern over the growing influence of social media in normalizing substance abuse among young people.
He noted that drug-related content continues to gain traction online, exposing young people to harmful behaviours and lifestyles.
According to him, economic pressures, unemployment, and peer influence have also contributed to increasing substance use among vulnerable youths.
Ogunlende highlighted initiatives implemented by the Lagos State Government, including the Lagos State Kick Against Drug Abuse (LASKADA) programme, school sensitization campaigns, rehabilitation services, and digital mental health support platforms.
Adding an economic perspective to the discussions, Prince Joseph Idiong, Director General of the Association of Nigerian Exporters (ANE), highlighted the impact of drug trafficking on legitimate business activities.
According to him, when ports become associated with drug trafficking activities, legitimate exporters face increased scrutiny, shipment delays, demurrage charges, and reputational damage.
Idiong urged journalists to collaborate with international organizations such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the World Health Organization, and United Nations Children’s Fund in promoting evidence-based prevention campaigns.
In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Obafemi-Ajayi Ademuyiwa reminded participants that drug abuse and illicit trafficking are not merely health or security issues but developmental challenges with far-reaching consequences.
According to the Commissioner, responsible reporting requires avoiding sensationalism, promoting accurate information, and protecting the dignity of individuals undergoing treatment and recovery.
It also pledged continued collaboration with the media, NDLEA, healthcare institutions, and civil society organizations to promote prevention-focused messaging across communities.
While calling for a Collective Responsibility to deal with drug-related problems,
Speakers agreed that parents, teachers, healthcare professionals, community leaders, faith-based organizations, civil society groups, security agencies, and journalists all have important roles to play.
As the programme concluded, stakeholders expressed optimism that through stronger collaboration and sustained commitment, Nigeria can significantly reduce the prevalence of substance abuse and create safer, healthier communities.
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Nigeria Needs More Taxpayers, Not Higher Taxes, Says Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele
The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, on Thursday said Nigeria’s revenue challenge lies in expanding the tax net rather than increasing tax rates, stressing that the country needs more taxpayers, not higher taxes.
Oyedele spoke in Abuja while receiving the leadership of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria during a courtesy visit to the Federal Ministry of Finance at the end of the Institute’s maiden National Tax Awareness Day, which featured a road walk and taxpayer sensitisation at Wuse Market as well as a visit to the headquarters of the Nigerian Revenue Service.
The awareness campaign coincided with one year since President Bola Tinubu signed Nigeria’s landmark Tax Reform Acts into law on June 26, 2025.
Commending the Institute for supporting the Federal Government’s tax reform agenda, Oyedele said public misunderstanding of taxation remained one of the biggest obstacles to improving compliance. According to him, many Nigerians still believe that whenever the government talks about taxation, it is simply seeking to collect more money from citizens.
“We are still not getting enough revenue from taxes; it is not about increasing taxes, but making sure that those who are supposed to pay taxes pay.
We want to promote fairness in tax administration,” he said.
The minister added that getting Nigeria’s tax system right would have a transformative impact on national development. He also urged the Institute to establish annual awards to recognise the country’s most compliant taxpayers as a way of encouraging voluntary tax compliance.
Earlier, the tax awareness campaign commenced at Wuse Market, where the 17th President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Innocent Ohagwa, said the initiative was introduced to bridge the information gap surrounding the country’s tax reforms and improve voluntary compliance.
He explained that although the reforms had been in force for one year, many Nigerians were still uncertain about the changes and how they would affect businesses and individuals.
“The laws have been signed, implementation has begun, yet many taxpayers and stakeholders are still grappling with what has changed, what remains the same, and how these provisions affect their businesses and personal affairs,” he said.
According to Ohagwa, widespread misconceptions have continued to fuel anxiety, with some people believing the reforms introduced new taxes across all aspects of economic activity, while others assume they were designed solely to raise government revenue.
He, however, said the reforms contain significant reliefs and incentives for both individuals and businesses. Among the benefits, he said, individuals can now claim rent relief of up to 20 per cent of annual rent paid, subject to a maximum of N500,000, while essential goods and services, including food, education, healthcare, electricity transmission, and non-oil exports, now enjoy zero-rated Value Added Tax treatment.
He added that compensation for loss of employment or personal injury now attracts higher tax exemption thresholds. For businesses, Ohagwa said companies with annual turnover not exceeding N100m and fixed assets of not more than N250m are exempt from Companies Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax, and the Development Levy.
“This means thousands of small businesses can now reinvest in growth, job creation, and innovation,” he said.
He added that targeted tax incentives had also been introduced for agriculture, aquaculture, dairy production, cocoa processing, and animal feed manufacturing, while eligible investors could benefit from tax credits under the Economic Development Incentive.
Despite the incentives, the CITN president reminded taxpayers that compliance remained a legal obligation.
“Compliance is not a burden; it is a civic duty. It is our collective contribution to nation-building. And taxation works best when there is trust — taxpayers must fulfil their obligations, while the government must uphold accountability, transparency and the effective use of public resources,” he said.
He urged traders, entrepreneurs, and business owners to obtain Tax Identification Numbers, keep proper records, file accurate returns on time, and seek professional guidance from the Nigerian Revenue Service, the FCT Internal Revenue Service, or members of the Institute whenever necessary.
Explaining the rationale for the awareness campaign, Ohagwa said the Institute approved an annual National Tax Awareness Day after observing that many Nigerians remained uninformed about the reforms despite ongoing sensitisation.
He said Wuse Market was deliberately chosen because it represented one of the country’s key grassroots commercial hubs where taxpayer education was most needed, adding that the campaign was held in June because it coincides with the peak filing period for many corporate taxpayers.
After the market sensitisation, the CITN delegation proceeded to the headquarters of the Nigerian Revenue Service, where both organisations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening tax awareness, voluntary compliance, and the implementation of Nigeria’s tax reforms.
Receiving the delegation on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the NRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, the Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services, Mohammed Abubakar, described the occasion as significant because it marked one year since the signing of the country’s landmark tax reform legislation.
“That historic milestone signalled the beginning of a new era in Nigeria’s tax administration, one anchored on simplicity, fairness, transparency, efficiency, and service delivery,” he said.
According to Abubakar, the reforms are intended to build a tax administration system that is trusted, technology-driven, and responsive to the needs of taxpayers and businesses.
He added that sustainable revenue mobilisation depends not only on enforcement but also on public awareness and confidence in tax institutions. “Taxpayers are more likely to comply when they understand their obligations, appreciate the value of taxation and have confidence in the institutions administering our tax laws,” he said.
The visit also highlighted the Service’s digital transformation agenda, with officials pointing to initiatives such as Rev360 and other technology-driven platforms aimed at delivering more efficient tax administration.
Also speaking, the Group Director, Medium Tax Group, Dr Gbenga Daniel, said the NRS would continue collaborating with professional bodies to deepen taxpayer education and improve service delivery.
“The Nigerian Revenue Service values its longstanding partnership with CITN. Together, our institutions share a common vision of improving tax administration and fostering voluntary compliance for national development,” he said.
The reception brought together Executive Directors of the NRS, members of the CITN Governing Council, senior management staff, tax professionals, and industry stakeholders before the delegation proceeded to the Federal Ministry of Finance for the courtesy visit, where Oyedele urged Nigerians to embrace the country’s evolving tax system through greater compliance rather than misconceptions about higher taxation.
In June 2025, President Bola Tinubu signed four sweeping tax reform bills into law, including the Nigeria Tax Act and related statutes that together overhaul decades-old tax statutes and modernise the country’s tax system.
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