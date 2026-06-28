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Lagos Island Red Cross Holds Annual Thanksgiving Service
By Eric Elezuo
The Lagos Island Division of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, has held its 2026 Annual Thanksgiving, to express gratitude for another year of provision of succor and comfort to as many that are in need.
The thanksgiving service, which was held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, on the last Sunday of June, was led by the Division Coordinator, Chief (Olori) Aderonke Elegushi.
Speaking to The Boss on the activities of the Island Division of the Red Cross over the years, Olori Elegushi noted that it has been a thing of joy to be at the forefront of releasing the milk of human kindness to as many that needs it, and when they need it.
“This is what I love to do, and this is what the Red Cross is all about; lending helping hand and spreading love across borders, especially here in Lagos Island.
“In everything, we won’t forget our Maker, the Almighty God, through whose power we are able to do the little and much we can do. That explains why we here today to give thanks as it’s a tradition every year,” Olori Elegushi said.
Olori Elegushi, who will soon join the octogenarian club, was accompanied at the thanksgiving event, by Vice Coordinator Abimbola Adeshile, Secretary Ajibola Adu, Saheed Ayinde Yusuf, and a host of other members, dressed in their sparkling white uniform.
The Red Cross Society is an international organizational saddled with the responsibility of providing healthcare services among other humanitarian services to the people of the world. The Society is domiciled in every part of the world.
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Insecurity: Adeboye, Oyedepo Urge More US Military Action in Nigeria
The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, have thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for recent military action against terrorism in Nigeria, urging Washington to do more to halt the unrelenting attacks.
Both clerics spoke at the “Faith Heroes Award Gala” in Washington D.C. on June 26, 2026, organised by Save Nigeria Group USA, SNGUSA, with the US-Nigeria Civil Society Coalition.
The event honoured Trump, Congressmen Chris Smith and Riley Moore, and other advocates of religious freedom in Nigeria.
Addressing a packed audience of activists, policymakers and faith leaders at the Hilton Garden Inn, Capitol Hill, Adeboye said the scale of violence has moved beyond what any religious leader can handle alone.
“Terrorism is now at my doorstep,” he said. “If you want to help us, help us more.”
The RCCG leader, who had faced criticism for not speaking out earlier, said he chose “spiritual warfare” instead of public escalation. He noted that Trump’s December strikes on terrorist camps did not surprise him because the U.S. President had warned of consequences.
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Responsible Media, Drug-Free Nigeria: NOMA, Stakeholders Rally Journalists on Prevention, Advocacy
By Eric Elezuo
As Nigeria joined the global community to commemorate the 2026 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, stakeholders from the media, healthcare, law enforcement, government and the private sector gathered in Lagos to chart a new course in the fight against substance abuse.
The Media Practitioners’ Capacity Building Programme, organized by the Nigerian Online Media Alliance (NOMA), a coalition of digital media publishers and journalists committed to promoting ethical journalism, media development, and impactful public advocacy across Nigeria, on Thursday, 25th June, 2026, at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, chart a new order to deal with the monster ravaging the society.
The conference, which was organized in collaboration with the International Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP Nigeria), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, provided a platform for experts to examine the role of journalism in promoting prevention, advocacy, and public awareness.
With the theme: “Responsible Media, Drug-Free Nigeria: The Journalist’s Role in Prevention and Advocacy,” the programme brought together policymakers, public health experts, anti-drug advocates, security agencies, media executives, and journalists, all united by a common goal: reducing the devastating impact of drug abuse on Nigerian society.
In her welcome remarks, the Chairperson of the Nigerian Online Media Alliance (NOMA), Theresa Moses, described the event as a strategic intervention aimed at equipping journalists with the knowledge and skills required to address one of Nigeria’s most pressing social challenges.
She noted that drug abuse and illicit trafficking has continued to threaten families, communities, educational institutions, and national development.
Moses emphasized that journalists occupy a unique position in society as educators, agenda-setters, storytellers, and advocates capable of influencing public perception and behaviourial change.
“The stories we tell, the language we use, the facts we verify, and the issues we prioritize all contribute to shaping public understanding and influencing behaviour,” she stated.
She urged media practitioners to embrace ethical journalism and evidence-based reporting while avoiding sensationalism and misinformation that could undermine prevention efforts.
Theresa stressed that responsible journalism can help strengthen public awareness, reduce stigma, promote recovery, and support national efforts aimed at creating a drug-free Nigeria.
In a keynote address, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, described drug abuse and illicit trafficking as a major public health challenge affecting countries across the world.
He noted that Nigeria has continued to grapple with high prevalence of substance abuse, making it imperative for all stakeholders to join forces in addressing the menace.
According to him, prevention remains the most effective and cost-efficient strategy.
Dr. Owoeye emphasized that the shortage of mental health professionals in Nigeria makes public education and awareness even more critical.
He disclosed that through international collaborations and professional training programmes, more than 1,200 substance use prevention and treatment professionals have been trained across Nigeria.
On his part, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mohamed Buba Marwa, warned that Africa faces a rapidly growing drug problem and that Nigeria remains at the centre of the challenge.
According to him, while global drug use is expected to rise moderately by 2030, Africa could witness an increase of up to 40 percent.
Marwa noted that Nigeria’s drug use prevalence remains significantly higher than the global average, citing figures that place national prevalence at 14.4 percent compared to the global average of 5.6 percent.
While highlighting the NDLEA’s achievements in recent years, disclosed that over 77,000 arrests have been made, more than 14,000 convictions secured, and the seizure of over 15 million kilograms of illicit substances carried out nationwide.
Despite these successes, he stressed that law enforcement alone cannot solve the problem.
“Reducing demand remains the ultimate solution, and this is where the media becomes indispensable,” he said.
He described journalists as strategic partners capable of influencing attitudes, choices, and behaviours, particularly among young people.
In that breathe, President of ISSUP Nigeria, Dr. Olajumoke Koyejo, challenged prevailing misconceptions about addiction and called for a more compassionate, science-based approach to prevention and treatment.
Speaking on “Breaking the Stigma: Public Health and Digital Approaches to Addiction Prevention in Nigeria,” she explained that addiction is a chronic and relapsing brain disease rather than a moral failure.
She revealed that approximately 14.4 percent of Nigerians aged between 15 and 65 use psychoactive substances, while behaviourial addictions such as gambling are also becoming increasingly prevalent.
According to Koyejo, stigma remains one of the biggest barriers preventing people from seeking treatment.
“When addiction is viewed as a personal weakness or criminal behaviour, individuals become afraid to seek help, families hide the problem, and communities deny its existence,” she explained.
She introduced participants to ISSUP Nigeria’s VIBECHECK platform, a digital screening and referral tool designed to help individuals assess substance use risks and access professional support.
The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, expressed concern over the growing influence of social media in normalizing substance abuse among young people.
He noted that drug-related content continues to gain traction online, exposing young people to harmful behaviours and lifestyles.
According to him, economic pressures, unemployment, and peer influence have also contributed to increasing substance use among vulnerable youths.
Ogunlende highlighted initiatives implemented by the Lagos State Government, including the Lagos State Kick Against Drug Abuse (LASKADA) programme, school sensitization campaigns, rehabilitation services, and digital mental health support platforms.
Adding an economic perspective to the discussions, Prince Joseph Idiong, Director General of the Association of Nigerian Exporters (ANE), highlighted the impact of drug trafficking on legitimate business activities.
According to him, when ports become associated with drug trafficking activities, legitimate exporters face increased scrutiny, shipment delays, demurrage charges, and reputational damage.
Idiong urged journalists to collaborate with international organizations such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the World Health Organization, and United Nations Children’s Fund in promoting evidence-based prevention campaigns.
In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Obafemi-Ajayi Ademuyiwa reminded participants that drug abuse and illicit trafficking are not merely health or security issues but developmental challenges with far-reaching consequences.
According to the Commissioner, responsible reporting requires avoiding sensationalism, promoting accurate information, and protecting the dignity of individuals undergoing treatment and recovery.
It also pledged continued collaboration with the media, NDLEA, healthcare institutions, and civil society organizations to promote prevention-focused messaging across communities.
While calling for a Collective Responsibility to deal with drug-related problems,
Speakers agreed that parents, teachers, healthcare professionals, community leaders, faith-based organizations, civil society groups, security agencies, and journalists all have important roles to play.
As the programme concluded, stakeholders expressed optimism that through stronger collaboration and sustained commitment, Nigeria can significantly reduce the prevalence of substance abuse and create safer, healthier communities.
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Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi Visits Dele Momodu Leadership Centre, Hails Founder on Remarkable Journey, Achievements
By Shakira Akintola
It was an afternoon of reflection, intellectual exchange and mutual respect at the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre in Ibadan on Saturday as the Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi, paid a courtesy visit to veteran journalist, media entrepreneur and public intellectual, Aare Dele Momodu.
The conversation, which traversed journalism, politics, literature, scholarship and leadership, evolved into a compelling discourse on legacy, with Professor Adeniyi encouraging Momodu to document the wealth of knowledge and experiences he has accumulated over decades of public life.
According to the academic, while many people make an impact during their lifetime, only a few intentionally preserve their ideas for generations yet unborn.
“One of the most difficult things for anybody to do, sir, is to think consistently and put your thoughts down,” Adeniyi observed. “People may leave this world, but their thoughts remain. Even in those days when it was not possible to document ideas the way we do today, generations still found ways to preserve them because of the substance they contained.”
He noted that Momodu’s influence extends beyond journalism and politics, saying his experiences deserve to be captured in books and memoirs that will continue to educate and inspire future generations.
Responding, Momodu reiterated that while politics remains an important aspect of his life, it has never defined the totality of his purpose.
“Politics for me is part-time,” he said. “If you have a voice, then use it well.”
He also reflected on his formative years in Ile-Ife, recalling how growing up in the ancient town exposed him to some of Africa’s greatest literary minds, particularly Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka.
“My first encounter with Soyinka was political in nature,” Momodu recalled, explaining how reading the works of renowned African writers helped shape his worldview and deepen his appreciation for literature, public discourse and leadership.
The discussion later shifted to scholarship, with Momodu revealing that he still hopes to pursue a doctoral degree.
“I am hoping to do a PhD one of these days,” he said. “A lot of people say I’m not a journalist anyway, but I try my best to remain a writer, even if not a career journalist.”
While applauding the aspiration, Professor Adeniyi encouraged him to view academic fulfilment beyond the acquisition of certificates.
“I’m not discouraging you from doing a PhD,” he said. “But there are so many routes to it. The reason why you want to do a PhD should not simply be because of the certificate. It should be professional.”
The Vice Chancellor argued that Momodu’s decades of international exposure already constitute a unique body of knowledge that deserves to be documented.
“I was telling your staff when we were going round that you are one of the most travelled Nigerians,” Adeniyi said. “One of the best ways to be educated as a human being is travelling because it is very exposing; it is civilising. You have been exposed to all these opportunities. The plan is not to forget to document them.”
He described Momodu’s remarkable journey—from journalism and publishing to business, diplomacy and public engagement—as an invaluable repository of experiences capable of enriching scholarship and inspiring younger generations if carefully preserved.
Momodu disclosed that he has already begun taking steps in that direction.
“I have someone working on my biography now,” he revealed, drawing an approving response from the Vice Chancellor, who described the decision as timely and significant.
The exchange also underscored the enduring relevance of journalism and ideas in shaping society. Adeniyi praised Momodu’s ability to remain influential across different spheres of national life, while Momodu maintained that the greatest responsibility of anyone blessed with influence is to use it in service of society.
The visit concluded with Momodu expressing appreciation to Professor Adeniyi for making the journey to Ibadan despite the heavy traffic before inviting guests at the Leadership Centre to engage the scholar during an interactive question-and-answer session.
More than a conversation between two accomplished Nigerians, the encounter served as a thoughtful reminder that while achievements may define a lifetime, it is the deliberate preservation of ideas, experiences and lessons that ultimately secures an enduring legacy.
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