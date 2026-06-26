Princess Adenike Ajoke Oladele Celebrates 70 Years of Grace, Influence and Achievements

By Eric Elezuo

It was a moment of class, glamour and superlative display of cultural ingenuity as the historic city of Ile-Ife, in Osun State became a beehive of activities, hosting A-list dignitaries. It was the celebration former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s wife, Mrs Olufunso Amosun, who not only celebrated her 60th birthday, but was installed with the prestigious honours of Yeye Moremi Oodua.

The ceremony, which brought the ancient city of Ile-Ife to life became another convergence centre for prominence and prominent Nigerians, especially among those of the Southwest origin.

A philanthropist of note, and Founder of the Uplift Development Foundation, Mrs Amosun’s installation was performed by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at the Afenworo Square, opposite the monarch’s palace.

The event, described as standard in all ramifications, drew dignitaries from across political, traditional and business circles, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was represented by his wife, Bola Obasanjo, and the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

Anchored by Tee A, the ceremony featured the Edi festival dance, bata drumming, and a dramatic re-enactment of Moremi’s sacrifice by the Ife Cultural Troupe just as traditionalists offered prayers with kolanuts and gin, while the Emese of Ife declared ancestral blessings.

In his goodwill address, Obasanjo described the Yeye Moremi title as one of the most revered honours in Yorubaland, symbolising courage, sacrifice and service to humanity.

He commended the Ooni for preserving Yoruba cultural heritage and fostering unity across the country.

In her acceptance speech, the newly installed Yeye Moremi expressed gratitude to God and the Ooni, describing the honour as both humbling and a call to greater responsibility.

She pledged to uphold the legacy of the legendary Moremi Ajasoro, noting that the title demands service marked by humility, integrity and compassion.

“This title is not merely ceremonial; it is a call to serve God and humanity,” she said, adding that she would strive to justify the confidence reposed in her.

Also speaking, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde stressed the importance of unity among Yoruba leaders, noting that the gathering reflected a collective commitment to the progress of the region beyond political affiliations.

“This is Yorubaland and there is no political party here today. What we are seeing is unity in the interest of the Yoruba nation,” Makinde said.

In his remarks, the Ooni congratulated Mrs. Amosun, describing her as a compassionate and selfless individual whose life reflects the virtues of Moremi. He urged her to continue promoting cultural values and impacting lives positively.

The monarch also used the occasion to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting traditional institutions and cultural preservation in Nigeria.

Other high-profile individuals that attended the occasion were former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun; former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola; Senator Gbenga Daniel; Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria, Oyetunde Olamideji Gbenga Ashafa; Billionaire businessman, Chief Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu; former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and his wife, Mrs Omolola Oyinlola; and wives of former APC governors in Osun State, Alhaja Sherifat Aregbesola and Mrs Kafayat Oyetola.

Traditional rulers such as the Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Abidemi Oyetunji Olanipekun Larooye II and Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III were also on hand to add colour, zest and cultural splendour to the event that had all the trappings of grace and traditional impetus.

Others notable personalities that attended were former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III; Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II and Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

Also present were the Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; Aseyin of Iseyin, Senator Iyiola Omisore; Senator Ganiyu Solomon and Ambassador Sarafadeen Ishola.

By the coronation, Mrs Amosun became one of those who will stand in the gap when Yorubaland needs a voice, according to the Ooni, adding that “We have found that woman” in Mrs Amosun.

Still responding, the elated Moremi Oodua noted that “To whom much is given, much is expected. And I, Chief Mrs. Olufunso Amosun, Yeye Moremi Oodua, take this title not with levity or frivolity.

“I fully comprehend that with recognition comes responsibility and understand this honour is a call to higher service to humanity. I, Yeye Moremi Oodua, therefore pledge to purposefully carry this title with dignity, compassion, empathy, and humility, in total submission to God’s will. I pray for the wisdom required to excel in this role, the enablement to make impact, and the grace to leave a plethora of good legacies worthy of the honour bestowed upon me by the Arole Oodua.

“My profound thanks again go to the Arole Oodua for singling me out and elevating me among equals. For this honour, I shall endeavour to continually make you proud, so help me God.

“To everyone present, especially those who arrived before today and those who travelled from far and wide: thank you for going the extra mile to join me in celebrating my 60th birthday and witnessing history in the making.

“Culture dies when we stop telling our stories. I will use this stool to tell them loudly,” she concluded.

The brand new Moremi Oodua pledged to establish the Moremi Legacy Foundation to support girl-child education, fight human trafficking, and document oral histories of Yoruba heroines.

A known campaigner for Women’s Upliftment, Mrs. Olufunso Amosun was born on May 2, 1966 to the family of (Late) Bishop Ayoade and Elder Christiana Odesanya. She started her primary school education at St James Norland School in the United Kingdom and returned home to attend Yejide Girls Grammar School in Ibadan between 1977 and 1982.

She progressed to Oyo State College of Arts and Science for her A Level education between 1983 and 1985, before gaining admission into University of Ife now known as Obafemi Awolowo University where she bagged a Bachelor of Education (BA. Ed) in English. In 2004, Mrs. Amosun obtained a Master Degree in Guidance and Counselling from the University of Lagos.