The Talented Enigma Called David ‘Davido’ Adeleke
By Eric Elezuo
Love him or hate him, one thing is obvious, and everyone can agree on it. And that is the fact that David Adeleke, popularly known by his brand name, Davido, is a force to reckon with; an evergreen talent and an enigma of light years ahead.
In his close to 15 years professional sojourn in the world of music, Davido has hardly had a career downtime. He has consistently been on his A-level performance, breaking barriers, creating new vistas, exhibiting a high level of IQ and of recent has become a role model to what the ideal husband should be.
It is not therefore, a surprise that Davido has remained a toast to many, within the continent and internationally. His brand of music, his pendant for respect and responsibility, coupled with his patriotism to family and country have all remained a positive reference point to career builders, the upcoming youths and lovers of good things. Davido is an enigma in the truest definition of the word.
Born of the shinniest of all silver spoons, Davido chose a path that particularly defined him for himself, giving the Adeleke family another addendum in their most impressive history. Many would have thought that the young man, who is only 32, would stay like an apro string to the already built and established great Adeleke name, but he made a clear detour; creating an all new curriculum for himself. A curriculum that has opened doors for the family, and expanded the family’s horizon.
The beauty of his choice today is the fact that he is not ordinarily recognised as Adeleke David, but as Davido – his own undisputable brand. His own personality. He did not hide in the haystack of existing wealth, but followed a passion, superlatively nurtured it and came out tops. He is, for all intent and purpose, most loved locally and a recognised international brand.
He is presently on a five-state tour of Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Oyo and Lagos. The tour kickstarted on October 25, and will terminate in Lagos in December. So far, the tturn out has been massive, and the love from the people, straight from the heart.
Born David Adedeji Adeleke on November 21, 1992, in Atlanta, United States of America, to Deji and Nnenna Adeleke, Davido enjoys dual citizenship of both Nigeria and America. He is not just a singer, he is a prolific songwriter, record producer and label owner.
Though he was born in Atlanta, Davido was raised in Lagos, Nigeria. Among many things one can count positive for Davido is his love for family, especially his wife, Chioma, his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke and his dad, Deji Adeleke.
In June 2024, Davido married Chioma, who he can’t stop gushing over, in one of the most flashy ceremonies in history, drawing together the best of the society to the Eko Hotels and Suites. The white wedding followed later in the USA.
Only last weekend, Davido took to his Instagram story to share a photo of a bouquet he sent to his wife, alongside a touching message that read, “I want to remind you that I love you today, tomorrow, and always. I miss you so much. Your loving husband.” He is every bit a loving husband.
Wikipedia captured Davido life trajectory as follows:
He made his music debut as a member of the group KB International. Davido studied business administration at Oakwood University before dropping out to make beats and record vocal references. He rose to fame after releasing “Dami Duro”, the second single from his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo (2012), from which six additional singles—”Back When”, “Ekuro”, “Overseas”, “All of You”, “Gbon Gbon” and “Feel Alright”—were taken. In 2012, Davido won the Next Rated award at The Headies. Between 2013 and 2015, he released the singles “Gobe”, “One of a Kind”, “Skelewu”, “Aye”, “Tchelete (Goodlife)”, “Naughty”, “Owo Ni Koko”, “The Sound” and “The Money”.
In January 2016, Davido announced on Twitter that he had signed a record deal with Sony Music and a few months later, he founded the record label Davido Music Worldwide, to which artists including Morravey and Logos Olori are currently signed. In July 2016, Davido signed a record deal with Sony’s RCA Records and in October the same year, he released the five-track Extended Play (EP) Son of Mercy, which was supported by the singles “Gbagbe Oshi”, “How Long” and “Coolest Kid in Africa”. In April 2017, Davido re-negotiated his contract with Sony due to creative control issues and later that year, he released five singles including “If” and “Fall”. “If” generated worldwide social-media activity while “Fall” became the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history. In November 2019, Davido released his second studio album A Good Time, which was supported by the previously released singles “If”, “Fall”, “Assurance”, “Blow My Mind” and “Risky”.
In 2019, New African magazine listed Davido as one of the 100 most-influential Africans. His third studio album, A Better Time, was released on November 13, 2020. In February 2021, Davido appeared on Time 100’s Next List. He released Timeless, his fourth studio album, on March 31, 2023. Davido is a cultural ambassador for Nigeria and a prominent voice of human rights in Africa. He is also one of the most-followed African artists on Instagram and Twitter.
In 2011, Davido started working on his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo, which is a mixture of Afrobeats and hip hop. Davido worked with Jay Sleek, Maleek Berry, GospelOnDeBeatz, Spellz, Dokta Frabz, Mr. Chidoo, Theory Soundz and Shizzi to produce the album. Omo Baba Olowo features guest appearances from Naeto C, Sina Rambo, B-Red, Kayswitch, Ice Prince and 2 Face Idibia. It received generally negative reviews from music critics, who panned its lyrical content and Davido’s songwriting. The album won Best R&B/Pop Album and received a nomination for Album of the Year at The Headies 2013, and for Best Album of the Year at the 2013 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.
The Naeto C-assisted track “Back When” was released as the album’s lead single on May 7, 2011. It was produced in London by Davido and received frequent airplay. The Clarence Peters-directed music video for “Back When” was uploaded to YouTube on May 9, 2011. Davido and Shizzi produced the album’s second single “Dami Duro”, which was released on October 30, 2011. In an interview posted on the NotJustOk website, Davido said he recorded the song in August of that year. The song was leaked three months after he sent it to some of his friends. The accompanying music video for “Dami Duro” was released on January 8, 2012, during the Occupy Nigeria protests.
The album’s third single “Ekuro” was released on January 25, 2012. Its music video was recorded and directed in Miami by Antwan Smith. Nigerian singer Aramide released a soulful cover of the song. The album’s fourth single “Overseas” was released on May 6, 2012; an unfinished version of the song was leaked prior to its official release. The GospelOnDeBeatz-produced track “All of You” was released as the album’s fifth single on September 28, 2012; Davido said he recorded the song with GospelOnDeBeatz’ whom he met at a mall.
Davido has five surviving children out of his original six, with Imade (from Sophie Momodo) as the oldest. His first son, Ifeanyi, died in October 2022 at the age of three.
Anthony Adegbulugbe: Academic, Visionary, Entrepreneur Par Excellence
It is also meant to alleviate the fears of industry operators, who have consistently highlighted evacuation bottlenecks as a major obstacle to meeting the Federal Government's production target of three million barrels per day.
According to Wikipedia, “Throughout his career, Adegbulugbe has been actively involved in shaping energy policies and plans for Nigeria. He played a crucial role in designing the Energy Master Plan for Nigeria. Adegbulugbe’s professional history includes a range of positions and projects. Adegbulugbe has also been involved in consultancy projects, including the Renewable Energy Masterplan for Nigeria and the evaluation of energy infrastructural needs and the role of the private sector in the oil, gas, and power sectors.”
Beyond founding Green Energy, Adegbulugbe is a member of many prestigious professional bodies, including the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Knowledge Networks for Sustainable Energy in Africa (KNSEA), the International Association of Energy Economists (IAEE), and the Africa Energy Policy Research Network (AFREPREN).
He has also been decorated many times with diverse honours and Awards as his career trajectory progresses. Some of his decorations are:
Special Alumni Merit Award – 2003
Presidential Special Merit Award from the Nigerian Society of Engineers – 1992.
American Nuclear Society his outstanding research papers in the field of Nuclear Materials.
African Peace Man of the Year – 2023
FUPRE Excellence in Leadership and Corporate Integrity Award – 2021
Adegbulugbe is a symbol of the Nigerian never-say-never spirit. His ebullient responses to the challenges of living are testaments of the kind of strong character he is.
HRH Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi Bags PHD Honours in London
By Eric Elezuo
The city of London on Thursday, the 4th of September, 2025, recorded a wholesome activity, as the day marked a historic milestone for His Highness Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, CON, Sarkin Kano, as he was conferred with a Doctorate Degree (PhD) from the prestigious University of London. The graduation ceremony was a moment of pride and joy, showcasing his lifelong pursuit of knowledge, leadership, and reform.
The event, which experienced the pomp and finesse of royalty, saw the Emir standing amidst academic supremacy, savoring the attention that comes with achievements and invincibility.
After the ceremonies that heralded the prestigious award, dignitaries and well-wishers later in the evening gathered at The Lanesborough Hotel in London for a memorable dinner celebration in his honour. Among the attendees were the Governor of Kano State, His Excellency Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf; the Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, OFR; the Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; the Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside; and many other distinguished guests.
Reflecting on his remarkable journey, His Highness shared these powerful words: “At some point in life, life gave me lemons, and I made lemonade.”
It was truly an unforgettable day from the halls of the University of London to an evening of honour at The Lanesborough, celebrating an exceptional leader known for his scholarship, service, and resilience.
KHALIFA MUHAMMAD SANUSI’S BRIEF CITATION
Born July 31, 1961 to Muhammad Aminu Sanusi and Saudatu Anduwa Hussain, Sanusi descends from a lineage marked by its combination of royal blood and public service, in the spiritual as well as the temporal domain. Numerous imams and judges are to be found among his forebears. Sanusi’s father, who held the princely title of Chiroma of Kano, was a pioneer career diplomat of Nigeria.
He was charged with setting of Nigerian intelligent services by the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in 1961.He served as Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada. He also served as Nigerian ambassador to
Belgium. In 1972 he became Nigerian first Ambassador to the People Republic of China. He retired in 1979 as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of External Affairs.
Sanusi was the cherished grandson of Emir Muhammad Sanusi I (r. 1954-1963), known for his strength of character and public spiritedness. Credited with modernizing Kano’s economy through industrial
development, irrigation projects, and the opening of an international airport, Muhammad Sanusi I also reinvigorated the emir’s moral and spiritual role by exercising the right to lead Friday prayers and serve as
shari’a judge. Through adopting his grandfather’s official title and other symbolic actions, Muhammad Sanusi II has explicitly signalled the continuity between his and his grandfather’s reigns.
After childhood Qur’anic studies and elementary school, Sanusi entered King’s College Lagos, then earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in economics at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria — where he also taught economics. In 1985, he launched a distinguished banking career at ICON Ltd. Merchant Bankers, a subsidiary of Morgan Guaranty Trust and Baring Brothers. Later, he joined United Bank for Africa, running its credit and risk management division and then rising to the position of general manager. In 2005, he moved to First Bank, where he was appointed group managing director in 2009. Alongside this work in the financial industry, Sanusi never ceased pursuing his scholarship in Islamic history, thought, and law. After years of private study under the tutorial of a number of learned ulama’, he left banking to enrol in the Africa International University in Khartoum, Sudan, where he earned a degree in Islamic studies and fiqh in 1997. In June 2009, Nigerian President Umaru Musa Yar’adua appointed Sanusi governor of the central bank. It was a trying moment to take up such a post: the world was reeling in the throes of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. Nigerian banks had hardly escaped the impact: corroded by corruption, mismanagement, and reckless and fraudulent lending practices, twenty-four banks were on the brink of collapse. Sanusi pursued an approach unrivalled anywhere in the world. On the one hand, he mobilized some NGN 400b ($2.1b.) to bail out key establishments. But simultaneously, he insisted on repercussions for those responsible. Several managing directors were sacked as part of the deal, and some sixteen faced criminal charges. One received a jail term. In no other country were the individuals whose decisions contributed to the 2008 financial crisis held personally responsible on such a scale. In recognition, The Banker Magazine named Sanusi the World’s Best Central Bank Governor of the Year for 2011.
Acknowledging that few names achieve consensus on any judging panel, the magazine remarked on the exception: “When it came to finding the best global central bank governor of the year, Mr. Sanusi was chosen unanimously.” The magazine lauded his “radical anti-corruption campaign,” which “salvaged a crumbling financial sector,” and “reforms that have put Africa’s most promising market back on the map for
investors.” Emir Sanusi pioneered the introduction of Islamic banking into the Nigerian banking sector when he was Governor of the Central Bank, and he received the Global Islamic Finance Leadership Award (GIFA) and became the GIFA Laureate of 2015. He had earlier been given the Global Islamic Finance Excellence Award in 2013.
In late 2013, Sanusi began drawing attention to a grievous shortfall in Nigerian oil revenues. According to his accounts, some $20b, in the proceeds of sales had failed to reach the national budget over an eighteenmonth period. He submitted detailed findings to the Nigerian senate on February 3, 2014, and summoned the managing directors of several banks, warning they would be required to open their books so his examiners could probe suspected shell company activities and other irregularities believed to be linked to the missing billions. On February 20, in the midst of the investigation, President Goodluck Jonathan suspended Sanusi. In reaction, the Nigerian currency (naira) fell to its lowest level since 1999, and bond trading had to be halted. On June 6, 2014, Kano Emir Ado Bayero, Sanusi’s great uncle, passed away, after a half-century reign. Two days later, four kingmakers and Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso announced that Lamido Sanusi was their choice to succeed him. In keeping with his history of outspoken public discourse, both as a government official and when participating in Islamic legal debates, Sanusi has used his Friday sermons as a platform to offer observations on the crucial issues of the day — not least the burgeoning Boko Haram insurgency.
Many of his comments are aimed at galvanizing his congregation to transcend the fear of death and take more responsibility for their own destinies. Emir Sanusi has remained engaged in the field of Finance and Development, believing strongly that no solution to the social and security challenges faced by Nigeria is possible without development. As Chairman of Black Rhino Group, a portfolio company of Blackstone, he has been driving development of key power and energy infrastructure projects across the African continent. One of the projects in the company’s pipeline is a 120 MW solar plant to be set up in Kano to kick start the re-industrialisation process. This is to be followed by two coal fired power plants of 500 MW each. These plants are being built by a JV of Black Rhino and the Dangote Group. The Emir is also chairman of an impact capital fund named Babban Gona (i.e Big Farm). As the name implies this firm is dedicated to agricultural development and the support of small scale rural farmers.
Already operating in 14 Local Government areas of Kano and Kaduna States, Babban Gona organizes farmers into cooperatives, provides them with research data, technical analysis, high yield variety of seeds, inputs, mechanised harvesting and direct links to large buyers for their product. The farmers in this program are having yields that are multiple times the average for their products and Emir Sanusi hopes to reach one million farmers within five years with this program. He continues to bring his wealth of experience and contacts to bear on key development projects like public
health, girl-child education advocacy and reforms of Muslim family law as well as the systems of zakat and auqaf (endowments).
His Highness was awarded various doctorate degrees by among others the following Universities: –
– University of Nsukka
– Bayero University Kano
– University of Jos
– University of Benin
– University of Maiduguri
– Benue State University
– University of Abuja
– Oduduwa University, Ile – Ife
– Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil
In the course of his carrier as banker, His Highness received various awards including: –
– Central Bank of Nigeria Governor of the year for Sub- Saharan Africa by the Emerging Market Magazine for the years 2010, 2011 and 2013
– Central Bank Governor of Africa 2013 by the African Banker Magazine
– African Central Bank Governor of the year 2011 by Banker Magazine
– Global Central Bank Governor of the year 2011by Financial Times of London
– His Highness was also made Man of the Year by various magazines and newspapers 2010, 2011 and 2013
– His Highness was also awarded the National honour of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON)
Meet Dr. Samuel Achilefu, Inventor of CancerVision Goggles
By Eric Elezuo
Among Nigerians, who are holding their own intellectually and otherwise in the global world, is the ebullient and reputed inventor of the CancerVision Goggles, Dr. Samuel Achilefu.
A Professor of Radiography, Biomedical Engineering, Biochemistry, Molecular Biophysics and the Director of Optical Radiology Lab (ORL) at Washington University in St. Louis, Dr. Achilefu led a team that developed a high tech florescence goggle that can help surgeons visualize cancer in vivo during surgical intervention leading to his receiving the St. Louis award at the Newman Education center on June 23 2015. He currently serves as the chief of optical radiology laboratory, director of the center for multiple myeloma nanotherapy, and co leader of the oncologic imaging program of the Siteman cancer center. Dr. Achilefu is a fellow of the royal society of chemistry, optical society of America as well as a member of board of trustees of Loma India University and scientific advisory board of NCI’s intramural molecular imaging program. He serves as editor-in-chief of current analytical chemistry and on editorial boards of the journal of biomedical optics and scientific reports.
The accomplished doctors background and achievements are captured as follows by everythingradiography.com
“Dr. Samuel Achilefu was born in northern Nigeria in the 1960s. His father worked in hospitals and clinics in the Northern part of Nigeria until the civil war broke out in 1967, during this time, he was only 4 or 5 years. Due to the menace of the war, his family had to migrate from the north to their ancestral home in the eastern part of Nigeria where they stayed until the civil war ended in 1970.
“After his initial studies, he was lucky enough to have been one of the five students who won a French government scholarship and this made him attend a graduate school in France where he received a PhD in molecular and materials chemistry at the University of Nancy. After receiving a PhD in molecular physical and materials chemistry at the University of Nancy, and postdoctoral training in oxygen transport mechanisms. Achilefu moved to St. Louis, US in 1993 to join the nascent Discovery Research Department at Mallinckrodt Medical Inc.in 2001, he joined Mallinckrodt institute of radiology at Washington University. Currently, he serves as a Professor of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine
“His research interests are in the development of molecular imaging probes and therapeutic molecules, new methods, and devices for imaging and treatment of cancer and other biological applications
Dr. Achilefu is not new to awards and honours. Some of them are;
* St Louis Award, St Louis Award Committee 2015
* Best Global Impact Award, We Heart Stl 2015
* Outstanding scientist fellow award, academy of Science – St Louis, MO, USA 2014
* St Louis innovator award, alive magazine 2011
* Fellow, SPIE – International society for optics and photonics 2008
* Achiever Award St Louis science center and blacks in science, MO, USA1998
* Extraordinary performance award, Mallinckrodt, Inc 1995
* Technical Innovation Award, Mallinckrodt Medical, Inc 1991
* French Government Scholar, French Government (1987-1991)
The cancer goggle works on the principle of optical imaging. Optical imaging enables real-time visualization of intrinsic and exogenous contrast within biological tissues.
“According to Washington University in St. Louis, Achilefu’s cancer goggles are designed to make it easier for surgeons to distinguish malignant cells from healthy cells, helping to ensure that no stray tumour cells are left behind during surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. The glasses could reduce the need for additional surgical procedures and the subsequent stress on patients, as well as time and expense. The system uses custom video technology, a head-mounted display and a targeted molecular display that attaches itself to cancer cells, giving them a ‘glow’ when viewed through the eye gear.
“In trying to get rid of cancer tumours, surgeons often face the challenge of having to remove excess tissue around the tumour, but not necessarily getting all the cancerous tissue out. This usually necessitates to repeat surgeries, in a bid to get out all the cancerous tumours missed earlier.
“However, with Achilefu’s technology, are able to see precisely which tissues to cut out, all in one operation. First, they inject a specially-formulated peptide dye which can seek, and attach itself to, cancerous cells. This dye has fluorescent capabilities that make it glow at a wavelength not visible to the human eye. This is where the cancer-seeing goggles come in.
“The goggles have a sensor placed in them which, according to Achilefu, “captures fluorescence from the dye lodged in cancer tissue and projects the image into the surgeon’s field of view”.
“This creates an augmented reality that allows the surgeons to see cancer cells glowing, providing real-time guidance during surgery.
Other areas where Achilefu has expertise are Influenza virus, pathogen inactivation, ultrasound pulsed laser, whole activated virus vaccines, in vivo imaging, alveolar macrophage, near-infrared, lung imaging, threshold detection, near infrared fluorescence, image overlay, complementary metal oxide semiconductor imaging among other things.
Source: everythingradiography.com
