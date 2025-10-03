Islam
Friday Sermon: A Nation Without Heroes! Reflections on 65th Independence
“Poor is the Nation that has no heroes, but shameful is the Nation that has them and forgets” – Author Unknown
Last Wednesday was October 1 and we celebrated our 65th Independence anniversary, albeit without fanfare, parade or egungun festival. There was no reason to celebrate. An emasculated and bedraggled citizenry, traumatized with economic hardship of biblical proportion, impoverished and pauperized, people were in the last throw of death. Where will their redeemer cometh from?
It is said that the best things in life are free, but not in our clime. Cruising a woman is no more a viable proposition so that our men are no more thinking about marriage. Rents are now beyond the income of workers and the army of unemployed is forced to live a life of squatters. The minimum wage for those lucky to be employed is not enough to take them home. Transportation costs have taken more than half of their wages. To cut costs, many now squat in empty rooms in their offices.
Three scores and five years ago, we had everything before us, but progressively things started moving from bad to worse and today there is nothing before us; we are waiting for death, a revolution or a miracle. It has been a situation of Armageddon. Houses of worship are now filled to the brim. Would you blame them? When all else has failed, they have turned to God for salvation; giving impetus to the ‘God industry’; an industry for all comers, from the chosen to the charlatans.
Sixty-Five years after independence we have no heroes to celebrate, except the conclave of thieves who have robbed our nation blind.
Every country on earth has men and women who lived their lives in the service of their country. Every nation worth the name has its documented history outlining the struggles and achievements of its people. The history of a nation is usually incomplete without its great men, women and heroes and why not, its villains and scoundrels too. The main purpose of heroes is to inspire the future.
Let us consider the case of football and the generation of footballers who won laurels for Nigeria: Many people especially the young ones may not have heard of late Haruna Ilerika (Baba Ruke); ’a prodigious player from an obscure secondary school in Surulere, Lagos. He went on to play for the academicals and the Green Eagles while he was the star player for Stationery Stores (Flaming Flamingos). Ilerika died in obscurity just like other famed players after him.
Today’s children will grow up never knowing that Nigeria ever had such great footballers who brought the country continental fame and became household names. However, with the passage of time and our general decline as a nation, some of these heroes died virtual paupers, emaciated from illness and left behind a destitute family. They became unsung and the heroes in them died. However, a good many of them after football, went on with other chosen careers and became successful in life.
The reasons for the decline of the nation are not far-fetched: We lost our focus and our goal. In the days of glory, we raised and nurtured these heroes from the secondary schools. Those were the days when we excelled in almost any field of sports. Just as schools had unending competitions that threw up heroes in the fields of play, clubs sprang up to continue nurturing these gifted men and women. The police football and athletics club recruited young men and women fresh from school. There was also Ports Authority or The Marines who made waves on the football pitch. Names like Henshaw of Marines readily come to mind and there was the UAC club where Cyril Asoluka was one of the big names. Others were Teslim Thunder Balogun, Dejo Fayemi, Captain Duru.
The proverbial ‘music died’ with the incursion of the military and the bastardization of our educational system. Murtala/Obasanjo decreed the takeover of secondary schools and things have never been the same again. As they say, ‘nothing can ever come from nothing’.
A society that fails to groom and nurture its youths can never expect to excel in sports or athletics. Where are our Nduka Odizors on the tennis courts today, our Thompson Onibokuns, and Laurence Awopegba? They have been consigned to the dustbin of history. We used to have the Ogbe Hard Court tournament in Benin, and the Lord Rumens Tournament in Lagos. The Lagos Lawn that nurtured these men has sadly become a drinking club that features the likes of St Janet to serenade the patrons with her lewd lyrics.
Where we make any tangible waves these days are the products of individual talents that have been lucky to cross the Sahara or the Atlantic to seek grooming and sponsorship in other climes. That is the only reason we hear of such names as Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan and the like. Left to this country, such budding stars could have been dimmed and forgotten. Have we produced another Hakeem Olajuwon?
In the recent World Athletics Championship in Tokyo, you hardly see a ‘green-white-green’ in most of the events. With our vast terrain, we could not field any athlete to compete in the 800 meters and above not to talk of the decathlon. The ones that occasionally come to light are so intangible as to make you ashamed. Most who qualified came last in their final race., no high jumpers or pole-vaulters, Haba!
The fault is not in our stars, but in a leadership that is bereft of vision and mission, a leadership that is incapable of galvanizing the energies of its youth, a leadership that has failed in all matters particular to offer a beacon of light to its youth, a leadership that is so infantile that it cannot work out the best possible way of bringing out 11 sharp players out of a population of 200 million souls; a leadership that has abdicated its role in the field of youth empowerment; a leadership that has been kidnapped, ranched and rugared. A leadership that is content with picking its first eleven from ‘Makoko’. No wonder people are no more interested in sporting events and have transferred their preferences to foreign sporting activities such as the Premier League and other European football.
Until we salvage our image and return to the path of righteousness, we would never produce heroes in this country. Those that manage to escape the net did so only by a fluke. Segun Odegbami captured the rot when he wrote: The last decade, 2000 to 2010 is one that presents the greatest difficulty. Player-quality has dropped significantly, team achievements have been few, and truly outstanding players have not shown up as evidenced by the dearth of Nigerian players in the annual selection of Africa’s best players by the CAF. It still rings true today.
Most of our star players in those days were recruited from the academicals and after their stint in the national team, they went to higher institutions abroad or here in Nigeria. There was therefore a succession scheme whereby when a set goes another replaces it.
Adokiye Amiesimaka, fondly called Chief Justice and a former Attorney-General in Rivers State is a product of Academicals football and so was Thompson Usiyen, Nigeria’s best striker of his time. Such was the strength, intensity, excitement, talent-flow and attention-capture capacity of academical football those days. It provided empowerment through well-paying jobs and scholarships to universities.
Names like Niyi Omowon (Omo Bey) of IICC Shooting Stars, a graduate of University of Ibadan and a ‘Great Independite’, while playing for Nigeria. The same goes for ‘No Moless’, late Soji Oshilowo who played for Nigeria while a student of Great Ife, and an ex-student of Mayflower School, Ikenne.
Academicals football, nay schools sports is it and there is the strong need to revive it because it provides a veritable well-pool of talent for the Eagles.
How can a system where corruption thrives, fueled by bribery, brazen lies, cheating and falsification of documents be expected to produce a football or sporting environment that is productive? A nation without heroes is nothing. Robert Clemente
Like in sports and other aspects of life, the quality of life has become Hobbesian and people have become Gazanized. Yet all along we are told that our economy is growing. It has been growing only for the leaders and their cohorts. As for the rest of us, we have increasingly become ‘hewers of wood and drawers of water; or in the Fanonian dialect ‘the wretched of the earth’.
We are all to blame for the retrogression: Both leaders and the led. Nigeria needs all of us to come together to salvage the nation from the rot. The growth in Nigeria’s economy since independence in 1960 has not significantly altered the lives and the general well being of the majority of its citizens. It has been a development despite the people. It is a disarticulated and directionless economy, bequeathing nothing but misery and poverty of every kind on the people.
“Despite being blessed with abundant human and material resources, we have failed to aggregate the parts into the collective whole, essentially because the accumulation of individual greed far outweighs the collective need. And we are still waiting on God’s help “to build a nation where no man is oppressed.” Segun Adeniyi
We should resolve to fashion a development paradigm that would propel us into self sustained growth that would benefit all Nigerians, even ‘though tribes and tongue may differ’. This is the only way we can be ‘proud to serve our sovereign motherland’.
“O Allah our Lord! Send us from heaven a table set (with viands), that there may be for us – for the first and the last of us – a solemn festival and a sign from thee; and provide for our sustenance, for thou art the best Sustainer (of our needs)” (Quran 5:114)
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Islam
Friday Sermon: When Lunatics Take Over the Asylum: Reflections on 65 Years of Independence
By Babatunde Jose
O God of all creation, Grant this our one request, Help us to build a nation Where no man is oppressed, And so with peace and plenty Nigeria may be blessed.
The phrase “lunatics have taken over the asylum” is often used to describe a situation where those who are not qualified or competent are in control, leading to chaos or disorder. It originated in a 1919 remark by Richard A. Rowland about the founding of United Artists, suggesting that the least capable individuals are making decisions.
The idiom has been referenced in various contexts, to highlight a lack of proper leadership or oversight. It implies that those supposed to be under supervision are in control. This expression reflects a broader critique of ineffective leadership and the chaos that often ensues from such situations.
Ineffective leadership is characterized by a lack of clear communication, poor decision-making, and a failure to foster a positive work environment. These traits can lead to demoralized followers, and stagnation within an organization or nation.
It is rather unfortunate that the quality of leadership has been declining since the dawn of independence in 1960. It has been one sad story after the other. Our leadership has been in a quagmire.
Prof, Adebayo Williams, writing as Tatalo deposed that: “It has been noted that although humankind first civilized in Africa, he has not continued to do so there. Africa lost it a long time ago. The problem with contemporary Africa and in particular Nigeria is that they are ruled in the main by people on a lower scale of evolution and civilization, specimens of the lower species of humanity, who have seized the levers of power and atrocious governance.
He went on: “Lacking in intellectual, moral, and philosophical anchor, they are fundamentally and genetically incapable of coming up with a set of noble precepts and core values for purposeful and visionary governance which will ameliorate the dire circumstances of their distressed and disoriented people. The result is the frightful noise of state collapse everywhere in Nigeria with the politically undesirable leading the ethnically gullible and electorally culpable to sure perdition.”
Deficient in vision and mission, the leaders are bereft of desired qualities that would engender any attribute that can uplift their people from their state of poverty and lethargy. They are not only corrupt, corrupted and brandless, but are an ugly mintage of human mutation.
Corrupt, irresponsive, irresponsible and incorrigible leadership are indistinguishable sides of the same coin. The irresponsible leadership is callous and spiritually debauched. It is impervious to the pains and plight of its people. It’s a greedy and avaricious leadership that wallows in gluttony.
The political elites have been deficient in the provision of collective goods, including infrastructure, social provisions, regulation, and public order.
The problems and weaknesses arise from a history of flawed elections, the dominance of the ruling party, and scant evidence of political accountability. These have undermined the legitimacy of democratic rule without any dividend to the people. For democracy to thrive it requires strong institutions such as the legislature, courts, police, armed forces and civil service for good governance; but unfortunately, many of these institutions are weak due to poor leadership and corruption.
The weak political structures in Nigeria have also had a negative impact on development. According to Professor Williams, “the country today is witnessing a resurgence of ethnic hostilities, religious disaffection, and regional animosities. There is national anxiety about the state of governance and the structure of the federating units.” The changes promised by the leaders have turned into despondency; with the discovery that elections alone do not resolve national questions but may actually complicate and exacerbate them.
Nigeria society is not homogenous; the political elites in Nigeria, since independence, have not managed this social complexity well. They have manipulated the masses by weaponizing religion and tribalism, which has caused a big divide in the social fabric of the nation.
I am in total agreement with Chidi Amuta’s profile of the Nigerian political class when he wrote that:
“Political parties are merely arrangements among friends or strange bedfellows for the sake of cornering state power for the purpose of distributing patronage . . . . Beyond the drama of electioneering and the ritual of voting, our democracy delivers almost no positive change in the lives of citizens. . . . . . Political actors behave like characters from gangster chronicles.
“Politicians act mostly out of self-interest and narrow short-term calculations rather than far-sighted national goals. Hardly any of the major players in the drama of intrigues . . . . display any serious commitment to national ideals or even a pan-Nigerian vision.
“Nor do we encounter a single individual politician whose stake in the power struggles is fired by any ideological convictions on how best to develop Nigeria. . . . They have no political ancestry, being mostly political orphans with no solid convictions or even ethical moorings or moral qualms whatsoever.
“In quite a number of cases, the major political actors possess no credible educational qualifications. Most are in politics because there is nothing else to do: businesses have failed, professional practices have collapsed, and unemployment has often driven many to the limits of creative survival. They therefore act mostly in pursuit of their immediate personal or small group interests.”
“There is no more dangerous menace to civilisation than a Government of incompetent, corrupt, or vile men”. Ludwig Von Mises.
Because of their corruption and self aggrandizement, these leaders are reluctant to leave office and secondly they engage in all forms of play to subvert democracy. This is the bane of sit tight syndrome in Africa: Rwandan President Paul Kagame (President since 2000) has revised the constitution four times. He is serving as President for a record fourth time and still rearing to go.
Paul Biya of Cameroon is the oldest serving ruler in the world. He has been President of Cameroon since 1982. He is the main candidate in the country’s October 12 Presidential election. He is 92! He wants a state burial.
Leadership plays a pivotal role in shaping the culture, productivity, and success of a nation. Effective leadership inspires teams, drives innovation, and achieves strategic objectives. However, when leadership is ineffective, the consequences can be disastrous, leading to demoralized followers, and stagnant growth.
Narrated Ma’qil; I heard the Prophet (saws) saying, “Any man whom Allah has given the authority of ruling some people and he does not look after them in an honest manner, will never feel even the smell of Paradise.” Sahih Muslim – Volume 9, Book 89, Number 264,
Sixty-Five years later, Nigeria still suffers from the crises of equity, capacity and differentiation. Firstly, Equity: which signifies mass participation, universal laws, recruitment on the basis of merit rather than ascriptive criteria. Secondly, Capacity: which signifies governmental performance, efficiency, and effectiveness; secular orientation: And thirdly, Differentiation: which means diffusion and specialization of structures, division of labor and specialization based on integration.
Based on this model, it could be seen that we have not been able to evolve a system that guarantees equality, even though there is mass participation but which in reality is a politics of de-participation as most of the populace are excluded from participation on account of poverty, indifference, incapacitation, and the machination of the elite.
There is also much scriptural criterion in recruitments and allocation of benefits that could have accrued to the people as a result of resort to ethnicity and the bogus criteria of federal character.
Secondly, governance has exhibited a lack of capacity in dealing with issues that demand efficiency and effectiveness. Thirdly, the structure has a tendency towards non-differentiation and as such there is less specialization and integration. The result is that we suffer from a ‘crisis of identity’ and political confusion.
Nigeria’s history is, therefore, replete with short-lived governments, dysfunctional institutions and poor leadership. This has shaped how Nigerians perceive issues of politics and nation building.
Today, we are marching towards the end time as predicted in the Bible:
25 “There will be signs in the sun, moon and stars. On the earth, nations will be in anguish and perplexity at the roaring and tossing of the sea.
26 People will faint from terror, apprehensive of what is coming on the world, for the heavenly bodies will be shaken.
27 At that time they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.
28 When these things begin to take place, stand up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.” Luke 2: 25-28
War and insecurity, terrorist threats, starvation, uncertain economic times, levies, wage cuts, lay-offs, higher taxes, more pressure on the job, austerity measures, declining income and productivity, currency devaluation, declining value of export, and most important, the shaking of our inner peace. Suddenly, the end time is here. What is happening?
Sixty-five years after independence we now live under very uncertain conditions. All over the country, our people live in constant fear of terrorists, who are known to the authorities and who often dialogue with our incompetent leaders. Industrial scale Kidnapping has become a growth industry while the entire country has become one huge crime scene.
Sixty-five years after independence all our hopes have turned into hopelessness. Our revolution of rising expectations in 1960 has become a revolution of rising frustration.
We are being told to renew our hope; a hope which has already vanished as a result of serial misrule. At this point in the life of this nation, there is no more room for hope. We are at the mercy of unserious political nincompoops.
But, all is not lost. Our leaders need to return this country to the drawing board and arrest the current drift. Perhaps with purposeful resolve, we can retrace our steps to the rightful path and salvage this nation. Failure to do this, the future of our children and the coming generation is being put in serious jeopardy.
But let it be said to our leaders today, Allah De in his column 62 years ago wrote: “Nigeria is more important than any particular champion politician temporarily in office today. One day, they will pass away, but this country from which we are trying to build a nation will be here.” A word they say is enough for the wise.
“Guide us along the Straight Path, the Path of those You have blessed—not those You are displeased with, or those who are astray.” (Quran 1:6&7)
Barka Juma’at, happy weekend and sober reflection on Independence Anniversary.
Islam
Friday Sermon: Talking About the Revolution: Revisited
It is self-evident that similar looking nations often differ greatly in their economic and political development. This is because of a broad multiplicity of historical institutional developments, sometimes based on very accidental circumstances, and might have engendered far reaching consequences. The openness of a society, its willingness to permit creative destruction, and the rule of law appear to be decisive for economic development: There is no doubt, it is manmade institutions, not the lay of the land or the faith of forefathers, neither is it Islam, Christianity or shamanism that determines whether a country is rich or poor.
North Africa and the Middle East were shaken by the “Arab Spring” started by the ‘Jasmine Revolution’, which was initially ignited by public outrage over the self-immolation of a street vendor, Mohamed Bouazizi, on December 17, 2010. By January 14, 2011, President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who had ruled Tunisia for 24 years, had stepped down; but far from abating, the revolutionary fervor against the rule of privileged elites in Tunisia got stronger and spread to the rest of the Middle East. Thus, started the ‘Arab Spring’.
In its wake, Hosni Mubarak, who had ruled Egypt with a tight grip for almost thirty years, was ousted on February 11, 2011. That same year, Muammar Gaddafi, the deposed leader of Libya, was captured and killed on 20 October 2011 during the Battle of Sirte. There followed the uncertain fates of the regimes in Bahrain, Syria, and Yemen. The roots of discontent in these countries lie in the poverty and impoverishment of the people.
Recently, things fell apart in Nepal. The country had seen political instability and grinding poverty in recent times, but the gates of hell were flung open. The parliament was burnt down. The presidential palace was ransacked. The government fled. Ministers were dragged through the streets naked and chased into rivers. The youths said they had had enough. It could happen here too.
Fifty years ago, while addressing the annual induction night of the Rotary Club of Lagos on July 12, 1975, late Alhaji Babatunde Jose declared: “The gap between the haves and have-nots in our Nigerian society,…is growing, and, unless we made up our minds and in our actions to be our brothers’ keepers, the leper, who cannot milk a cow with his fingers, will break the milk bottle with his feet.”
He then asked them if they were ever deeply touched when they were alone in their cars, driving past bus stops where thousands of men, women and children struggle to take a bus.
“Are you worried”, he went on, “that your messenger has to leave home in the backwoods of Lagos at 5.30 a.m. to avoid being late for duty at 7.30 or 8 a.m? Are you disturbed by the fact that although your family and your servant’s family eat basically the same kind of food, the difference being only in quality and quantity, that your cook’s wife pays the same price as your wife for fish, meat, milk, tea and sugar?”
He asked if they were ever disturbed when children played on the streets, simply because the government had assigned the land meant for playground to other people for erecting private houses.
“Are you concerned”, he demanded, “by the sight of people sleeping on pavements, in shops and in kerosene tin-roofed and bamboo huts in Lagos while you and I live comfortably in Ikoyi and Apapa?” – Walking A Tightrope: Powerplay in Daily Times. (University Press 1987)
We can today paint a grimmer scenario of the predicament of the suffering poor. A friend complained last week about the effect of transportation cost for his domestic workers. They are now staying in his overcrowded boys’ quarters. This scenario is replicated all over the metropolis. Rent nko? This is becoming increasingly unaffordable. Yet many have wives and children who must go to school: The breeding of ‘out of school children’.
Why do we remain poor? Is our poverty immutable, or can it be eradicated? A natural way to start thinking about this is to look at what common people are saying about the problems they face and why they need to revolt against the oppressive regimes. “We are suffering from corruption, oppression and bad education. We are living amid a corrupt system which has to change;” says the people.
Following moments of open class warfare in the late 1960s and early 1970s, battles against the political and economic order became fragmented, trade unions were attacked, the legacy of the anti-colonial struggles was eroded and the history of the period was recast by the establishment to undermine its potency. In the post-Cold War era, a new phase of protest finally began to overcome these defeats. It was one of these putsches that terminated the rule of Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire, one of the longest standing dictators of the post-colonial era.
The global anti-war movement of the new millennium led to the biggest coordinated demonstrations in the history of protest on 15 February 2003, in which millions of people demonstrated in over 800 cities, creating a crisis of democracy around the US and UK-led unilateral invasion of Iraq. Today Iraq is still in Democratic coma!
In the years leading up to and following the banking crisis of 2008, food riots and anti-austerity protests escalated around the world in what became known in Africa as SAP Riots (protests against the IMF induced Structural Adjustment Programs). In parts of the Middle East and North Africa, protests achieved insurrectionary proportions, with the overthrow of one dictator after another.
After the Arab Spring was thwarted by counter-revolution, the ‘Occupy movement’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’ gained global attention. While the public urban square became a central focus for protest, social media became an important – but by no means exclusive – organizing tool.
The protestors today are speaking with one voice through the ubiquitous social media, about the corruption of the government, its inability to deliver public services, and the lack of equality of opportunity in the country. Nigeria’s internet usage has seen a remarkable increase, with a surge of 93.35% in monthly data usage to 1,000,930.6 terabytes in January 2025. This growth is largely attributed to the rise in Smartphone ownership, with 3G, 4G, and 5G connections reaching 98.67 million out of a total of 169.04 million connections. The country’s internet usage is also influenced by the availability of affordable entry-level Smartphones which have democratized access to digital services and streaming content and other avenues of spreading protest.
To the new protestors, the things that have held them back include an ineffective and corrupt state and a society where they cannot use their talent, ambition, ingenuity, and what education they can get. But they also recognize that the roots of these problems are political. Today, the army of unemployed youths has discovered their historic mission: vanguard of protests movements!
All the economic impediments they face stem from the way political power is exercised and monopolized by a narrow elite. This, they understand, is the first thing that must change. The ‘Lions’ of Bourdillon, Tigers of Malali, Leopards of Minna, the Pythons of Arondizuogu and other fat cats of the ‘Animal Kingdom’ must be tamed and chained. Their chokehold on our people is one main reason why we are not making progress. Not being captains of industries or commerce but, rentiers, and exploiters of the commonwealth, they have no visible investment in the welfare of society. Like the proverbial ‘sea anemone’ they are parasites who live on the hermit crab.
In fact, Nigeria is poor precisely because it has been ruled by narrow elite that have organized society for their own benefit at the expense of the people. Political power has been narrowly concentrated and has been used to create great wealth for those who possess it, such as the owners of the ‘Hilltop’ Mansions, Bullion van owners and presidential libraries. The losers have been the Nigerian people.
Whether it is in Asia, southern Africa and the Americas, poor countries are poor for the same reason. Countries such as Great Britain and the United States became rich because their citizens overthrew the elites who controlled power and created a society where political rights were much more broadly distributed, where the government was accountable and responsive to citizens, and where the great mass of people could take advantage of economic opportunities.
The Glorious Revolution of 1688 in England, transformed the politics and thus the economics of the nation. People fought for and won more political rights and they used them to expand their economic opportunities. The result was a fundamentally different political and economic trajectory, culminating in the Industrial Revolution. Late Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana understood this maxim when he said ‘seek ye first the political kingdom and every other thing shall be added unto you’.
Though Nigeria became independent in 1960, it brought to power other elites as disinterested in achieving prosperity for ordinary Nigerians as the British had been. One set of colonial masters were exchanged for internal colonizers. In consequence, the basic structure of society did not change, and we stayed poor.
It is indeed difficult for ordinary citizens to acquire real political power and change the way their society works. But it is possible, because it had happened in England, France, and the United States, and in Japan, UAE, Qatar, Malaysia, Singapore and Brazil. Fundamentally it is a political transformation that is required for a poor society to become rich. There is evidence that this may happen here too. A broad movement in society was a key part of what happened in these other political transformations.
There must be a conscious movement towards change or else there would be a wildcat movement for change which would be catastrophic. Let it be said that those who make peaceful change impossible, make violent change inevitable. When the poor and hungry are pushed to the wall, they turn back and eat the rich. ‘Aluta continua’.
When only the minority live in opulence to the detriment of the downtrodden majority, the noise in the marketplace will be loud. And one day, it may become audacious, a la Nepal! – Suyi Ayodele, Flat Out, Nigeria Tribune.
Rabbana atina fid dunya hasanatan wa fil Aakhirati hasanatan waqina ‘adhaban-nar. Our Lord, give us in this world [that which is] good and in the Hereafter [that which is] good and protect us from the punishment of the Fire.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Islam
Friday Sermon: Al Jannatul Firdous: An Excursion in the Afterlife 1
When Allah the Almighty, in His infinite wisdom and divine mercy, created the human soul, He intended its eternal abode to be in the Garden of Bliss. However, the journey to this eternal abode is indeed full of many obstacles, be it the splendours of this world, the passions of our lower self, or the whispers of Satan. It is the successful preparation for this journey that will – with the Mercy of Allah – ultimately lead us to that Garden.
Where really is Paradise? Where is Jannatul Firdous located? Is it a mythical concept or a reality? How far is Al Janna? How long do we have to stay in the grave before the roll is called up yonder? These and many more questions are what agitate the minds of believers. The desire to make heaven and all its promise is a strong one iin the minds of men. And it requires serious preparation.
“The idea of paradise as a place of rest and refreshment in which the righteous live in the presence of God appears in Judaism and thence in both Christianity and Islam…The word itself is said to derive from Old Persian pairidzaeze, meaning an enclosed area, usually a royal park or pleasure garden, although some derive the word more simply from the Persian Firdausi or garden. Whichever is the case, the origin is undoubtedly Persian.” – Edward Burman, The Assassins – Holy Killers of Islam
“There is good indication that the Biblical paradise, which is described as a garden planted eastward of Eden, from whose waters flow the four world rivers including the Tigris and Euphrates, may have been originally identical with Dilmun, the Sumerian paradise-land.” – S.N. Kramer, History Begins at Sumer.
“The Arabs call Syria ‘the land of Sheni,’ who was of course Noah’s second son – ‘Sum-Yawar’ to the Mandaeans, the man who preserved their mysteries after the flood. Damascus is in fact ‘Dimishq ash Sham‘ – Shem Town – and the astonishingly fertile area around the city is even associated by many with the Garden of Eden itself. Among this ‘many’ is the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He buried his daughter Fatima – wife and cousin to Ali, the first Shi’ite Muslim – just outside Damascus.”
“Shem’s descendants became the Canaanites, whom many Syrians to this day claim as their ancestors.” – Paul William Roberts, Journey of the Magi (1995)
“The Qur’an refers to paradise in terms that are reminiscent of the Judaic or Christian Garden. The abode of the just is called the Garden, al-Janna, often described as a Garden through which rivers flow but also as the ‘Garden of Eden’ or the ‘garden of delight’.
O Allah, give us the good health and Grant us al-Janna here and in the Hereafter. So that we may ‘experience forgiveness, peace and the satisfaction of the soul in You’.
As the gates are opened for the arrival of the saved into Jannah they will be greeted (Q.39:73) by angels announcing, “Peace be upon you, because ye have endured with patience; how excellent a reward is paradise!” (Q13:24).
While the Quran never mentions God being in the Garden, the faithful are promised the opportunity to gaze upon His face, something the inhabitants of the Fire will be deprived of.
One day in paradise is considered equal to a thousand years on earth. While the Quran is full of “graphic” descriptions of the “physical pleasures” for the inhabitants of the Garden, it also states that the “acceptance [riḍwān] from God” felt by the inhabitants “is greater” than the pleasure of the Gardens (Q.9:72), the true beauty of paradise, the greatest of all rewards, surpassing all other joys. On the day on which God brings the elect near to his throne (‘arsh), “some faces shall be shining in contemplating their Lord”.
Perhaps no aspect of Islamic eschatology has so captured the imagination” of both “Muslims and non-Muslims” as houri (ḥūr). Men will get untouched Houri in paradise (Q55:56), virgin companions of equal age (Q56:35-38) and have large, beautiful eyes (Q37:48). Houri have occasioned “spectacular elaborations” by later Islamic eschatological writers, but also “some derision by insensitive Western observers and critics of Islam”.
In Islam, the term houri) refers to a beautiful maiden woman who is a celestial companion awaiting the faithful in paradise. Houris are often described as having beautiful eyes and are considered a form of reward for the pious. They are mentioned four times in the Quran and also the hadith, where they are depicted as pure and virginal, often associated with the beauty of the human soul. The houris are said to be present in paradise, where they will accompany believers, and their descriptions vary, including their physical attributes and the nature of their relationship with the faithful.
The Quran also states the saved “will have pure spouses,” (without indicating gender) (Q2:25, Q4:57), accompanied by any children that did not go to Jahannam (Q52:21), and attended to by servant-boys with the spotless appearance similar to a protected pearls (Q52:24).
Despite the Quranic description above, Houris have been described as women who will accompany faithful Muslims in Paradise. Muslim scholars differ as to whether they refer to the believing women of this world or a separate creation, with the majority opting for the latter.
The Qur’an describes paradise as a “great kingdom” (Q.76:20) stretching out over and above the entire world, and “lofty”. (Q69:22).
Paradise is “as vast as the heavens and the earth” (Q3:133). There are four rivers: one each of water, milk, honey, and wine (Q47:15). (They were later identified as Kawthar, Kafur, Tasnim, and Salsabil.)
Despite the details given in the Quran about Jannah/Garden, “nowhere” is there found “an ordered picture of the structure” of the abode. “For the most part Islamic theology has not concerned itself with questions about the location and structure of the Garden and the Fire on the understanding that only God knows these particulars.”
Many sources agree that paradise has “various degrees and levels”. On the basis of “several scriptural suggestions”, scholars have created “a very detailed structure” of paradise, but there is more than one, and not all of the traditions on location of paradise and hell “are easily pictured or indeed mutually reconcilable”.
For example, Q23:17 states: “We created above you seven paths [Ṭarā’iq]”, from which is drawn a heaven of seven tiers (which is also “a structure familiar to Middle Eastern cosmogony since the early Babylonian days”). Another school of thought insists Jannah actually has “eight layers or realms” as the Quran gives “eight different names … for the abode of the blessed”. (Q23:17)
Another possibility is that there are four separate realms of the blessed, of which either Firdaws or Eden is the uppermost. This is based on Surah 55, which talks about two Gardens: (“As for him who fears standing before his Lord there are two Gardens [Jannatan]”) [Q 55:46). All descriptions following this verse are of things in pairs, (i.e. in the Arabic dual form) – two fountains flowing, fruit of every kind in pairs, beside these two other gardens with two springs (Q.55:62,66).
Still others have proposed that the seven levels suggested by the Qur’an are the seven heavens, above which is the Garden or final abode of felicity, while many see paradise as only one entity with many names. (According to one source – a member of the fatwa team at Islamweb.net – only God knows the exact number of the levels of Paradise, but reliable hadith say the number of levels of Jannah may be the same as the number of verses in the Quran, i.e. over 6000 verses.)
One version of the layered Garden conceptualization describes the highest level of heaven (al-firdaws) as being said to be so close that its inhabitants could hear the sound of God’s throne above. This exclusive location is where the messengers, prophets, Imams, and martyrs (shahids) dwell. Al-Suyuti and Kitāb aḥwāl al-qiyāma each give names to the levels that don’t always coincide.
Two verses of the Quran (Q.7:40, 39:73) mention “gates” or “doors” (using the plural form) as the entrance of paradise, but say nothing about their number, names or any other characteristics.
“To those who reject Our signs and treat them with arrogance, no opening will there be of the gates of heaven …” (Q.7:40)
“And those who kept their duty to their Lord (Al-Muttaqoon – the pious) will be led to Paradise in groups till when they reach it, and its gates will be opened” (Q.39:73)
According to scholars Jane I. Smith and Yvonne Y. Haddad, while there are Muslims of a “philosophical or mystical” bent who interpret descriptions of heaven and hell “metaphorically”, “the vast majority of believers”, understand verses of the Quran on Jannah (and hellfire) “to be real and specific, anticipating them” with joy or terror, although this view “has generally not insisted that the realities of the next world will be identical with those of this world”.
Besides the material notion of the paradise, descriptions of it are also interpreted as allegories, whose meaning is the state of joy believers will experience in the afterlife. For some theologians, seeing God is not a question of sight, but of awareness of God’s presence. Although early Sufis, such as Hallaj, took the descriptions of Paradise literal, later Sufi traditions usually stressed out the allegorical meaning.
Most Muslim scholars, however, assert that paradise and hell have been created already and coexist with the contemporary world, taking evidence from the Quran, Muhammad’s (SAW) heavenly journey, and the life in the graves.
Those that turn (to Allah) in repentance; that serve Him, and praise Him; that wander in devotion to the Cause of Allah; that bow down and prostrate themselves in prayer; that enjoin good and forbid evil; and observe the limits set by Allah; –(these do rejoice). So proclaim the glad tidings to the Believers. (Q9:112)
The truly righteous, whose lives in various aspects are described in the verse above, do so rejoice. The good news is to be proclaimed to all Believers, including the weakest among us, so that they may profit by that example. These are the inhabitants of Al Jannatul Firdous. May we be counted among them.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend.
ADDENDUM:
ATOLAGBE ANIMASHAUN JOINS HIS ANCESTORS: INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILEHI RAJIUN.
In what read like another rude shock in our continuing saga of a ‘season of deaths’, we received the announcement of the departure of our friend and member of our social circle, consummate retired civil servant and political aspirant, tall man, Muritala Atolagbe Ajadi Animashaun; who in the past we jokingly called Tola of Richmond Virginia. He boarded the ‘flight’ of ‘no return’ on Tuesday 9th September and was interred on Wednesday 10th. Tola was a good friend and our families go way back.
In a tribute to him, I admonished him to greet those of our people who have gone before him and behave well when he gets to heaven. He should not eat earthworms or millipedes, only eat those things that are allowed in heaven.
There are too many up there for him to greet that space will not allow us to list.
Born in February 1952, to the great preacher and Islamic radio broadcaster, late Muritala Ajadi Animashaun (Eniyan bi tiyin nimi), Tola was 73 when he died. He was in the evening of his life. A lesson to us all. Death will come. For some it comes in the morning, others in the afternoon and for some it comes in the evening, and others late in the midnight hour.
O Allah, give us good health and Grant us al-Janna here and in the Hereafter. So that we may ‘experience forgiveness, peace and the satisfaction of the soul in You’. May Allah SWT grant Tola Jannatul Firdous.
