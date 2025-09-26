Economy
Dangote Refinery Sacks All Nigerian Workers, Cites ‘Total Reorganization’ As Reason
The management of Dangote Refinery has terminated the employment of all its Nigerian workers.
The statement to this effect was shared on X, Wednesday, by a political commentator, Imran Wakili.
“Dangote Refinery has officially laid off all of its Nigerian workers under the guise of “reorganization”, less than 24 hours after 90% of them joined PENGASSAN,” he wrote.
Wakili said the development comes less than 24 hours after 90 percent of them joined the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN.
According to a memo dated September 25, 2025, and signed by the Chief General Manager of Human Asset Management, Femi Adekunle, Wakili posted on X, the company said the decision was taken as part of a “total re-organisation” of the plant following reported cases of sabotage in different units of the refinery.
The notice directed affected staff to surrender all company property in their possession to their line managers and obtain exit clearance.
The finance department was also instructed to compute benefits and entitlements for payment in line with terms of employment.
The refinery’s management thanked the dismissed workers for their services while in its employment.
Dangote refinery and PENGASSN have been embroiled in a trade dispute over unionization issue.
Economy
Tinubu’s Borrowing Strategic, Not Reckless – Presidency
The Presidency has defended Nigeria’s rising debt levels, emphasising that borrowing is a necessary and strategic tool for economic development rather than a sign of financial imprudence.
Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, responded on his official X account @SundayDareSD to criticisms from former senator Dino Melaye, who labelled the government’s borrowing as excessive and reckless.
Dare dismissed Melaye’s claims as uninformed “noise”, clarifying that the increase in Nigeria’s reported public debt of N149.39 trillion as of March 31, 2025, is mainly due to the depreciation of the naira, not new borrowing.
“When the currency depreciates, the naira value of existing external debt rises even without fresh loans,” he explained.
He highlighted that Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio currently ranges between 40 and 45 per cent, which is moderate compared to South Africa’s 70 per cent and Ghana’s over 90 per cent.
Dare argued that the greater issue lies in improving government revenue generation rather than blaming borrowing levels.
“Debt is a legitimate instrument for financing growth and reforms. The key consideration is sustainability, not empty rhetoric. Unfortunately, Dino prefers theatrics over facts,” the presidential aide said.
Dare also noted progress in government revenue collection, which enhances Nigeria’s ability to meet its debt obligations.
According to him, the Tinubu administration is committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda reforms aimed at broadening the revenue base, sustaining investments, and maintaining debt sustainability.
“Until Dino understands the fundamentals of economics, his commentary will remain entertainment, not enlightenment,” he concluded.
Economy
NUPENG Strikes Deal with Dangote Refinery, Suspends Industrial Action
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its strike following an agreement with the management of Dangote Refinery to recognise workers’ rights to unionise.
The deal was reached at a closed-door meeting convened by the Department of State Services (DSS) and attended by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun and representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress.
Acting NLC General Secretary, Benson Upah, confirmed the outcome, while the Ministry of Labour said it would issue a formal statement soon.
The resolution followed a conciliation meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday, September 8, 2025, after NUPENG threatened to embark on strike over the company’s initial refusal to recognise workers’ union rights.
According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed at the meeting, both parties agreed that unionisation is a right under extant labour laws, and employees of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals who wish to unionise would be allowed to do so.
The MoU further stated that the process of unionisation would begin immediately and be completed within two weeks (September 9 to September 22, 2025).
It also resolved that no employee of the refinery or petrochemical company would be victimised as a result of the strike notice.
In line with the agreement, NUPENG suspended its strike with immediate effect, while parties are expected to report back to the Minister of Labour a week after the conclusion of the exercise.
The memorandum was signed on behalf of the management by Managing Director Dangote Group, Sayyu Dantata, O.K. Ukoha for Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ojimba Jibrin, Dangote Group. It was also signed by representatives of labour unions: Benson Upah for Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), N.A. Toro for Trade Union Congress (TUC), NUPENG President Akporeha Williams, and General Secretary of NUPENG, Afolabi Olawale.
The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment was represented by: Amos O. Falonipe, Director, Trade Union Services & Industrial Relations, signing on behalf of the minister.
Economy
US Imports $1.34bn Nigerian Crude Oil in Five Months Despite Trump Tariffs
The United States imported Nigerian crude oil worth $1.34 billion between January and May 2025, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as America’s top African crude supplier despite growing pressures on broader trade flows.
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the U.S. purchased 17.39 million barrels of Nigerian crude in the five-month period, with oil exports continuing to dominate bilateral trade even as volumes declined from the same period last year.
This reflects a 12.7% year-on-year drop in volume and an 11.8% decline in value, highlighting changing dynamics in the U.S. oil market, including increased domestic output and shifting sourcing preferences.
Nigeria accounts for 62% of U.S. crude imports from Africa
Nevertheless, Nigerian crude still accounted for more than 62% of U.S. crude imports from Africa, far ahead of Libya, Angola, and Ghana, whose combined exports to the U.S. totaled $811 million during the same period.
In May 2025 alone, Nigeria exported 4.2 million barrels of crude to the U.S., valued at $311 million, down from $368 million in April. Customs and C.I.F. (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) data showed similar figures, with Nigeria’s oil exports to the U.S. recorded at $1.34 billion and $1.38 billion, respectively, reaffirming its role in transatlantic energy trade.
However, while crude shipments remained relatively stable, Nigeria’s overall export performance to the U.S. is weakening under the weight of America’s new trade policies.
Nigeria’s trade surplus wiped out as U.S. exports surge
Total U.S. imports from Nigeria fell to $2.12 billion in the first five months of 2025, compared to $2.65 billion in the same period of 2024, a drop of $527 million, or nearly 20%.
This contraction follows an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in April imposing a flat 10% import tariff on most countries. Nigeria was subject to an even higher 14% tariff, having previously run a significant trade surplus with the U.S.
Although crude oil, a strategic commodity, was exempted from the tariff regime, Nigeria’s non-oil exports have been severely impacted. Key sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing have seen reduced demand from American buyers. In May 2025, total U.S. imports from Nigeria stood at $400 million, down from $517 million in the same month of 2024.
While Nigerian exports have declined, American exports to Nigeria have surged, up 17.8% year-on-year. Between January and May 2025, the U.S. exported goods worth $2.42 billion to Nigeria, compared to $2.05 billion in the same period of 2024. This shift has reversed the trade balance between the nations.
Whereas Nigeria posted a $596 million surplus in the first five months of 2024, the U.S. recorded a $295 million surplus by May 2025. In May alone, America exported $515 million worth of goods to Nigeria, while imports from Nigeria stood at $400 million, giving the U.S. a monthly trade surplus of $115 million.
One of the major drivers of this turnaround is the U.S. automobile sector. Exports of motor vehicles and parts to Nigeria reached $426 million in the first five months of 2025, including $312 million in passenger vehicles, $29 million in trucks and buses, and $86 million in spare parts. These figures reflect both Nigeria’s growing appetite for automobiles and the increasing reliance on American suppliers for high-value manufactured goods.
Egypt and South Africa top African traders to the US
Nigeria’s broader trade relationship with the U.S. appears to be losing steam. The country now accounts for just 10.8% of U.S. imports from Africa and 14.8% of exports to the continent, both figures down slightly from the previous year.
Egypt has overtaken Nigeria as America’s leading African export destination, with U.S. exports to Egypt jumping by 76% year-on-year to $3.43 billion. Meanwhile, South Africa remains dominant on the import side, with the U.S. importing $8.67 billion worth of South African goods between January and May 2025, more than four times the volume of Nigerian exports.
With Nigeria’s total trade volume with the U.S. now standing at $4.54 billion, the country trails Egypt and South Africa, raising questions about its long-term competitiveness in U.S.–Africa trade relations.
As global supply chains evolve and protectionist policies reshape international commerce, Nigeria’s dependence on crude oil and limited diversification may continue to weigh on its position in the American market.
In the corresponding period of 2024, the U.S. had imported 20.4 million barrels of Nigerian crude worth $1.52 billion.
