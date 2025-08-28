2027: APC Rules Out Automatic Ticket for Tinubu Despite Endorsements

The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee (APC NWC) has stated that its presidential ticket is open to other chieftains of the party, despite the open endorsement of President Bola Tinubu as its standard-bearer for the 2027 general election.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, stated this on Wednesday during an interactive with journalists.

Reports said that the Forum of APC Governors, the National Working Committee, states and zonal executives have since endorsed President Tinubu for the 2027 presidential race.

Besides, by the party’s constitution, the incumbent is entitled to a right of first refusal for the presidential ticket.

Argungu, however, maintained that the APC National Secretariat would conduct an open, transparent exercise, noting that it would print more than one form for the presidential convention.

He said: “It will be the wish of the party, and we, the NWC of the party, have already endorsed President Tinubu as the next presidential candidate of the party. And by extension, other organs have equally done the same thing.

“Governors in the states have done the same too. It has also been replicated in all six geographical zones of the country. But it does not mean that the door is closed.

“It also means that when the time comes, we will make our timetable known so that for anybody who wants to aspire for the president of this country, on the platform of the APC, no one will be denied the opportunity to purchase the nomination forms.”

Speaking on the success record by the party at the just concluded by-election in 12 states of the Federation, Argungu attributed the outcome to the confidence Nigerians continue to repose in the APC.

He said: “These victories are not just statistics; they are a reaffirmation of the trust Nigerians continue to place in the APC.

“They demonstrate the strength, resilience, and growing acceptance of our party nationwide.

“They reflect the belief of the Nigerian people in our capacity to deliver purposeful leadership and good governance.”