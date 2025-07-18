News
Tinubu Eulogises Buhari, Renames University of Maiduguri after Ex-President
President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, renamed the University of Maiduguri after the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as “a good man, a decent man, an honourable man” whose legacy of discipline, patriotism, and moral uprightness would continue to inspire future generations.
Tinubu, who spoke at the Special Session of the Federal Executive Council in Buhari’s honour at the State House in Abuja, said that although the late leader was not without flaws, his commitment to the country remained steadfast.
“President Buhari was not a perfect man, no leader is, but he was, in every sense of the word, a good man, a decent man, an honourable man.
“His record will be debated, as all legacies are, but the character he brought to public life, the moral force he carried, the incorruptible standard he represented, will not be forgotten.
“His was a life lived in full service to Nigeria, and in fidelity to God,” said the president.
He urged his ministers to govern with the restraint, discipline and moral clarity that defined the late former President.
The President described the passing of his predecessor as a wrap of his duty to the nation, saying, “Mai Gaskiya, the people’s general, the farmer president – your duty is done.”
Thursday’s expanded session is the first special FEC convened in Tinubu’s administration.
Tinubu framed the moment as more than a ceremony, saying, “Let us honour him not only with words, but with humility in power, discipline in service, compassion in governance, and fearlessness in the pursuit of justice.”
He said Buhari’s private rectitude had illuminated his public life.
“The purity of his private character gave radiance to the discipline and integrity of his public service.
“He was first among soldiers in war, first among citizens in peace, and first, without ambition or flattery, in the hearts of his fellow citizens.
“Yet it was in the quiet and unadorned settings of his private life that his true greatness was revealed: pious without show, just without cruelty, humane without sentimentality, temperate without coldness, and sincere without guile,” Tinubu added.
Recalling their long political partnership, Tinubu reminded colleagues that he and Buhari “stood together…alongside others drawn from across the political spectrum” to unite opposition forces and deliver “our country’s first true democratic transfer of power” when Buhari defeated incumbent Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.
He described Buhari’s low-profile retirement as an act of democratic restraint in a region where ex-leaders often remain kingmakers.
“When his tenure ended, he returned to Daura; not to command from the shadows or to hold court, but to live as he always had.
“Even in death, he maintained the serenity that defined him in life: not a sigh, not a groan, just a quiet submission to the will of God. Such was the man Nigeria has lost. Such was the man for whom our nation now mourns,” Tinubu said.
Reflecting on Buhari’s time in office and his long military and civil service, Tinubu praised the late leader’s simplicity, humility, and stoic resistance to the trappings of power.
He said, “He stood, always, ramrod straight; unmoved by the temptation of power, unseduced by applause and unafraid of the loneliness that often visits those who do what is right, rather than what is popular.
“His was a quiet courage, a righteousness that never announced itself. His patriotism was lived more in action than in words.”
Tinubu thanked the Inter-Ministerial Committee and Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, for organising a befitting state funeral within 48 hours, describing it as a “profound honour” to lead the burial procession in Daura.
concluded his tribute with a prayer: “Mai Gaskiya, the People’s General, the Farmer President, your duty is done. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. May his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness. President Buhari, thank you. Nigeria will remember you.”
At the close of the session, President Tinubu approved the renaming of the 50-year-old University of Maiduguri, Borno State, as the Muhammadu Buhari University.
“May we now adopt the renaming of the University of Maduguri as the Muhammadu Buhari University,” Tinubu said.
Buhari, 82, died in a London hospital on July 13 after a prolonged illness, his family announced.
His remains were flown to Katsina on July 15 and taken on to his hometown of Daura, where he was buried under Islamic rites. Tinubu declared seven days of national mourning and ordered flags flown at half-mast nationwide.
Sisters from Hell, Kidnap Brother, Collect N30m Ransom
The Enugu State Police Command has arrested two sisters, Juliet Chukwu and Ngozi Nancy Chukwu, for allegedly masterminding the abduction of their elder brother, Mr. Friday Chukwu.
Both suspects, who serve in Nigerian security agencies—Juliet in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Ngozi in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS)—were accused of arranging the kidnapping, which took place last month along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway near the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area.
According to sources familiar with the case, the sisters’ actions led to the payment of a ₦30 million ransom for Mr. Chukwu’s release. The victim hails from Amaeze village in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
Further investigation reportedly linked the two to the recent abduction of the General Manager of China Oriental Mining Company, Engineer Dennis Igwe, who was also kidnapped in the same vicinity earlier this week. A ₦10 million ransom was allegedly paid for Igwe’s release.
Police operatives tracked the suspects to a hotel where they were reportedly caught while attempting to share the ransom money. Authorities say four other individuals believed to be part of the syndicate remain at large.
Commenting on the incident, the Chairman of Ivo Local Government Area, Chief Emmanuel Ajah, confirmed the arrests and said he had written to both the Enugu State Police Command and the Ebonyi Command of the NSCDC regarding the matter.
“Though the incidents occurred outside my jurisdiction, the safety of our people remains a top priority,” he said.
Local reports suggest the two sisters may be linked to a wider network of criminal activities in the Ishiagu area, including vandalism and collaboration with external criminal elements.
Efforts to reach the Ebonyi State Police Command for confirmation were unsuccessful as Police Public Relations Officer SP Joshua Ukandu did not respond to inquiries as of the time of filing this report.
Police say investigations are ongoing, and the remaining suspects are being pursued.
Court Frees Fayose of EFCC’s N6.9bn Money Laundering, Theft Charges
The Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on charges of money laundering and theft amounting to ₦6.9 billion.
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke discharged the former governor after upholding his no-case submission filed to challenge his trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The court held that the EFCC had not been able to link Fayose to the crime, nor was a prima facie made case against him to warrant further defence.
On May 20, the court had reserved its decision after hearing arguments from counsel to Fayose (the 1st defendant) Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Kanu Agabi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria,Olalekan Ojo, representing the 2nd defendant (Spotless Investment Limited); and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Rotimi Jacobs, who represented the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Fayose was initially arraigned in 2018 before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, but the EFCC later secured a transfer of the case to Justice Aneke.
According to the charge, Fayose allegedly took possession of ₦1.2 billion for his 2014 gubernatorial campaign and received $5 million in cash from Obanikoro, bypassing financial institutions.
He was also accused of laundering various sums, retaining and using over ₦1.6 billion to acquire properties through proxies and companies such as De Privateer Ltd and Still Earth Ltd., in violation of several provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.
Fayose and his company, Spotless Investment Ltd were re-arraigned before Justice Aneke on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and theft.
The alleged offences took place during Fayose’s tenure as governor and involved funds allegedly linked to the office of the former National Security Adviser.
Chief Agabi, adopting his client’s no-case submission dated July 16, 2024, argued that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.
He noted that Abiodun Agbele, who was allegedly involved in the offences, was not jointly tried, weakening the prosecution’s case.
“With due respect, the predicate offences on which these charges are based do not hold water. Criminal breach of trust and conspiracy are distinct, and no co-conspirator was charged alongside the defendant,” Agabi submitted.
He urged the court to hold that Fayose has no case to answer.
Tinubu Approves Inter-Ministerial Committee for Buhari’s Burial
President Bola Tinubu has approved the constitution of an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate a befitting state burial for former President Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari died in London on Sunday, July 13, at 82, following a prolonged illness.
Announcing the decision in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the committee would work in collaboration with the Katsina State Government and the family of the late president to ensure a dignified programme of events.
The committee is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.
Other members include the ministers of finance and the economy, budget and economic planning, defence, information and national orientation, and works.
It also includes the ministers of interior, Federal Capital Territory, housing and urban development, the state for health and social welfare, art, culture, and the creative economy.
The committee also includes the national security adviser, special adviser to the President on policy and coordination, senior special assistant to the President on political and other matters, the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Chief of Defence Staff.
The Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), will serve as the secretariat to the committee.
As part of the national mourning, President Tinubu has also directed all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to open condolence registers for members of the public to pay their respects.
Additional condolence registers will be opened at Nigerian embassies and missions abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.
Meanwhile, Buhari’s body is expected to arrive in Katsina by noon on Tuesday.
A military ceremony will be held at the airport, after which President Tinubu will personally receive the remains.
The body will then be transported to Daura for the Jana’iza (funeral prayer) and interment at his residence at 2 pm, in line with Islamic rites.
