Tinubu Eulogises Buhari, Renames University of Maiduguri after Ex-President

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, renamed the University of Maiduguri after the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as “a good man, a decent man, an honourable man” whose legacy of discipline, patriotism, and moral uprightness would continue to inspire future generations.

Tinubu, who spoke at the Special Session of the Federal Executive Council in Buhari’s honour at the State House in Abuja, said that although the late leader was not without flaws, his commitment to the country remained steadfast.

“President Buhari was not a perfect man, no leader is, but he was, in every sense of the word, a good man, a decent man, an honourable man.

“His record will be debated, as all legacies are, but the character he brought to public life, the moral force he carried, the incorruptible standard he represented, will not be forgotten.

“His was a life lived in full service to Nigeria, and in fidelity to God,” said the president.

He urged his ministers to govern with the restraint, discipline and moral clarity that defined the late former President.

The President described the passing of his predecessor as a wrap of his duty to the nation, saying, “Mai Gaskiya, the people’s general, the farmer president – your duty is done.”

Thursday’s expanded session is the first special FEC convened in Tinubu’s administration.

Tinubu framed the moment as more than a ceremony, saying, “Let us honour him not only with words, but with humility in power, discipline in service, compassion in governance, and fearlessness in the pursuit of justice.”

He said Buhari’s private rectitude had illuminated his public life.

“The purity of his private character gave radiance to the discipline and integrity of his public service.

“He was first among soldiers in war, first among citizens in peace, and first, without ambition or flattery, in the hearts of his fellow citizens.

“Yet it was in the quiet and unadorned settings of his private life that his true greatness was revealed: pious without show, just without cruelty, humane without sentimentality, temperate without coldness, and sincere without guile,” Tinubu added.

Recalling their long political partnership, Tinubu reminded colleagues that he and Buhari “stood together…alongside others drawn from across the political spectrum” to unite opposition forces and deliver “our country’s first true democratic transfer of power” when Buhari defeated incumbent Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

He described Buhari’s low-profile retirement as an act of democratic restraint in a region where ex-leaders often remain kingmakers.

“When his tenure ended, he returned to Daura; not to command from the shadows or to hold court, but to live as he always had.

“Even in death, he maintained the serenity that defined him in life: not a sigh, not a groan, just a quiet submission to the will of God. Such was the man Nigeria has lost. Such was the man for whom our nation now mourns,” Tinubu said.

Reflecting on Buhari’s time in office and his long military and civil service, Tinubu praised the late leader’s simplicity, humility, and stoic resistance to the trappings of power.

He said, “He stood, always, ramrod straight; unmoved by the temptation of power, unseduced by applause and unafraid of the loneliness that often visits those who do what is right, rather than what is popular.

“His was a quiet courage, a righteousness that never announced itself. His patriotism was lived more in action than in words.”

Tinubu thanked the Inter-Ministerial Committee and Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, for organising a befitting state funeral within 48 hours, describing it as a “profound honour” to lead the burial procession in Daura.

concluded his tribute with a prayer: “Mai Gaskiya, the People’s General, the Farmer President, your duty is done. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. May his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness. President Buhari, thank you. Nigeria will remember you.”

At the close of the session, President Tinubu approved the renaming of the 50-year-old University of Maiduguri, Borno State, as the Muhammadu Buhari University.

“May we now adopt the renaming of the University of Maduguri as the Muhammadu Buhari University,” Tinubu said.

Buhari, 82, died in a London hospital on July 13 after a prolonged illness, his family announced.

His remains were flown to Katsina on July 15 and taken on to his hometown of Daura, where he was buried under Islamic rites. Tinubu declared seven days of national mourning and ordered flags flown at half-mast nationwide.