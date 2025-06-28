Entertainment
Anna Wintour Steps Down As Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, 37 Years After
Anna Wintour has stepped down as the editor-in-chief of Vogue after an impressive 37-year tenure.
According to recent reports, Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue, has initiated the search for her successor.
This significant development marks a new era in the fashion industry, given Wintour’s unparalleled influence in shaping Vogue’s editorial direction and cementing its position as a global fashion authority.
As Wintour’s legacy continues to inspire future generations of fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals, her departure raises questions about Vogue’s future direction and the potential shifts in editorial focus.
However, the circumstances surrounding her departure remain undisclosed.
Davido Reunites with First Daughter, Imade, Says It’s ‘Best Day of My Life’
Nigerian music sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido is basking in fatherly joy as he reunites with his first daughter, Imade Adeleke, amid a heated custody battle with her mother, Sophia Momodu.
Taking to his Instagram page stories on Wednesday, the award-winning Afrobeats star shared a heartwarming photo of himself with 10-year-old Imade, both smiling for the camera. He also posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call between himself, Imade, and his second daughter, Hailey.
In a short, emotional caption, Davido wrote, “Best day of my life”.
This joyful reunion comes after a long-drawn custody dispute that began in 2022.
In June 2023, Davido filed a lawsuit seeking joint custody of Imade, claiming that Sophia had denied him access to their daughter while allegedly demanding excessive financial support, allegations she denied.
Sophia, in response, filed a counter affidavit opposing Davido’s request, citing concerns over his lifestyle and the tragic loss of his son, Ifeanyi, as reasons why he should not have full or joint custody.
The relationship between the former lovers soured even further after Davido rekindled his romance with Chioma Rowland, who is now his wife.
Mercy Johnson Reveals Reason Behind Weight Loss, Says I Had Cancer Scare, Underwent Thyroid Surgery
Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has opened up about her health struggles and her sudden weight loss.
The movie star recently sparked concerns with her drastic weight loss, which has been the subject of intense discussion across social media platforms.
In a recent conversation with veteran actress Joke Silva, Okojie explained that she had a cancer scare and underwent a thyroid removal surgery.
She said, “I had a cancer scare and I had my thyroid removed. I was like a journey for us because we have kids and my lastborn was six month old at that time, we [my husband and I] kept saying, we had to understand this is the new us, let’s go get the surgery done.
“When we got there, they said that I was going to be on medication for the rest of my life. We had to sit down, they were saying I can’t miss my medication, telling me the side effects. So, I’m reconciling with this you are saying [my weight loss]. I’m at the point where you realised that this is where we are, let’s grow from here and live in this comfort zone.”
DailyPost
Nobody Kidnapped Me, Sunny Ade Dispels Abduction Rumours
Juju music singer, King Sunny Ade, has finally spoken to dispel the swirling rumour that he has been kidnapped.
For several days, social media platforms were abuzz with speculation that the musician had been abducted, leaving his fans both worried and confused.
In response to the frenzy, Sunny Ade took to a video released by his wife, Mrs. Bose Olubo-Adegeye, to dispel the unfounded rumours.
“Nobody kidnapped me,” the renowned singer said with his accustomed calmness.
“I pray, as I don’t want anybody to kidnap me. I believe the whole world is in love with me. This is me, King Sunny Ade.
“I have to thank God and you, my fans, for the concern. I have been doing my shows. I was at a show last Saturday at Lekki, Lagos. I am on my way to have a show, and I am coming back again to play in Lagos, as well,” he said.
Sunny Ade, fondly referred to as KSA, reassured his fans, thanking them for their concern and love.
The musician explained that the confusion surrounding his absence could have been linked to the fact that some of his children hadn’t seen him recently.
“I know my children are in love with me, and they want to see me. I didn’t go anywhere. This is me. I thank the children, too, for their concern as well,” KSA added.
The 78-year-old star, who is known for his vibrant performances and contributions to Nigerian music, expressed his continued passion for music.
“By God’s grace, enjoyment continues. I am still in music. Music is my life; it is my business, and I will continue to do it.”
