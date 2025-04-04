LP National Chairmanship Tussle: Abure Sacked As Supreme Court Rules

The Supreme Court has set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja recognising Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

In a unanimous judgment, a five-member panel of the apex court held that the Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction to have pronounced Abure National Chairman of the Labour Party, after finding out earlier that the substance of the case was about the party’s leadership.

The apex court held that the issue of leadership was an internal affair of a party, over which courts lacks jurisdiction.

The court further allowed the appeal filed by Senator Nenadi Usman and one other, and held that it is meritorious.

It also proceeded to dismiss the cross-appeal filed by the Abure group of the Labour Party for being unmeritorious.

In January, the Court of Appeal in Abuja reiterated that Abure remained the chairman of the LP.

A three-member panel of the appellate court, in a judgment delivered by Justice Hamma Barka, held that its judgment of November 13, 2024, which recognises Abure as national chairman, subsists and has not been set aside by any court.

Justice Barka made the declaration while delivering judgment in two separate appeals filed by Senator Esther Nenadi Usman and the caretaker committee and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The appellate court in the two separate appeals held that it did not delve into the issue of the leadership of the Labour Party because such issues are not justiciable.

It said that anything done outside jurisdiction amounts to a nullity. Hence, the judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on October 8, 2024, by Justice Emeka Nwite is of no effect because it was delivered without jurisdiction.