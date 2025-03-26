Nwaebonyi’s Actions, a Slap on His Constituents – Former Presidential Aspirant, Tari Oba

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant in the 2023 general elections, Mrs Tari Oliver Oba, has carpeted the lawmarker, representing Ebonyi North Central District in the upper chamber, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, for his insulting remarks at a former Minister of Education, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili during a senate hearing, saying it’s a slap in the face to those he represents.

Mrs Oba, who is an alumna of the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG), founded by Mrs Ezekwesili, frowned at the senator’s outburst and use of foul languages to describe the former Minister, who was known as madam due process during her time, noting that the senator’s verbal attacks “undermines the values of respect, dignity, and open dialogue that we hold dear as a nation.”

Before is Mrs Oba’s detailed statement

I am appalled by Senator Nwebonyi’s unacceptable behavior towards Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education and the founder of The School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG), at the just concluded Senate committee hearing on the allegation of sexual harassment raised by Sen Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan. Senator Nwaebonyi’s actions, caught on camera, were a blatant display of bullying, intimidation, and silencing of Dr. Ezekwesili.

This behavior is not only a personal attack on Dr. Ezekwesili but also undermines the values of respect, dignity, and open dialogue that we hold dear as a nation. As citizens, we expect our public officials to maintain decorum and respect, especially when interacting with others.

Senator Nwaebonyi’s actions indicate a prioritization of scoring cheap political points over serving the people. Dr. Ezekwesili, like any other citizen, deserves dignity and respect. I urge Senator Nwebonyi to take a step back, reflect on his behavior, and apologize for his actions.

We need leaders who engage in constructive dialogue, not those who resort to insults and personal attacks when they’re unable to match intelligence and constructive debates. Let’s demand more from our public officials. They should be held accountable for their actions and inactions, and maintain a level of civility and respect, even in the face of disagreement.

Senator Nwebonyi’s actions are a slap in the face to those he represents, and it’s crucial he takes responsibility. I call on all well-meaning Nigerians to speak out against this trend of abusing women. No country can progress while disrespecting its women.