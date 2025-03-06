Sexual Harassment: Natasha Resubmits Petition Against Akpabio

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has once again brought before the Senate a petition alleging sexual harassment from Senate President Godswill Akpabio. But this time, it was signed by her constituents.

During the plenary on Thursday, Senator Natasha was asked whether the matter was already before any court of law. But she said it was not. Following protocol, the lawmaker was directed to formally submit the petition, after which it was referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct for investigation.

The committee has been given four weeks to conduct its probe and report to the Senate.

This marks the second time the Kogi Central lawmaker has raised the allegation in the chamber. A previous petition was dismissed on Wednesday owing to procedural irregularities.

