Airforce Officers Invade Ikeja Electric, Beat Up Staff, Destroy Property

Officers of the Nigerian military, on Thursday, invaded the Ikeja Electric office in Lagos State, following a dispute over power disconnection to an Air Force base.

The armed military personnel forcibly entered Ikeja Electric’s office on Ago Palace Way in Okota, Isolo, Lagos, subjecting the staff to maltreatment.

According eyewitness account, the armed officers, dressed in military uniforms, arrived at the premises opposite MITV, around 7:40 am.

Employees and other individuals present at the office were allegedly subjected to physical assault by the invaders.

The confrontation reportedly stems from Ikeja Electric’s disconnection of power to the Nigerian Air Force base in Ikeja two weeks prior, as sources indicate that the disconnection resulted from unpaid electricity bills amounting to millions of naira.

According to reports, there was an agreement in place for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to pay ₦60 million monthly for 10–12 hours of daily electricity supply to the base. However, conflicting claims exist regarding compliance with this arrangement. While NAF sources claim they consistently fulfilled their payment obligations, Ikeja Electric representatives state the Air Force failed to pay its outstanding debt.

Military sources expressed concern that the power outage compromised their security, particularly regarding the operational warehouse containing high-calibre arms. They claim rising temperatures due to failing cooling systems put sensitive equipment at risk.

Although the police intervened, the armed personnel, reportedly led by a female officer, refused to back down, allegedly destroying property of the company, and subjecting the manager to inhuman treatment.

The officers are said to be Nigerian Airforce officers.

