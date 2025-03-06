News
Airforce Officers Invade Ikeja Electric, Beat Up Staff, Destroy Property
Officers of the Nigerian military, on Thursday, invaded the Ikeja Electric office in Lagos State, following a dispute over power disconnection to an Air Force base.
The armed military personnel forcibly entered Ikeja Electric’s office on Ago Palace Way in Okota, Isolo, Lagos, subjecting the staff to maltreatment.
According eyewitness account, the armed officers, dressed in military uniforms, arrived at the premises opposite MITV, around 7:40 am.
Employees and other individuals present at the office were allegedly subjected to physical assault by the invaders.
The confrontation reportedly stems from Ikeja Electric’s disconnection of power to the Nigerian Air Force base in Ikeja two weeks prior, as sources indicate that the disconnection resulted from unpaid electricity bills amounting to millions of naira.
According to reports, there was an agreement in place for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to pay ₦60 million monthly for 10–12 hours of daily electricity supply to the base. However, conflicting claims exist regarding compliance with this arrangement. While NAF sources claim they consistently fulfilled their payment obligations, Ikeja Electric representatives state the Air Force failed to pay its outstanding debt.
Military sources expressed concern that the power outage compromised their security, particularly regarding the operational warehouse containing high-calibre arms. They claim rising temperatures due to failing cooling systems put sensitive equipment at risk.
Although the police intervened, the armed personnel, reportedly led by a female officer, refused to back down, allegedly destroying property of the company, and subjecting the manager to inhuman treatment.
The officers are said to be Nigerian Airforce officers.
Sexual Harassment: Natasha Resubmits Petition Against Akpabio
Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has once again brought before the Senate a petition alleging sexual harassment from Senate President Godswill Akpabio. But this time, it was signed by her constituents.
During the plenary on Thursday, Senator Natasha was asked whether the matter was already before any court of law. But she said it was not. Following protocol, the lawmaker was directed to formally submit the petition, after which it was referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct for investigation.
The committee has been given four weeks to conduct its probe and report to the Senate.
This marks the second time the Kogi Central lawmaker has raised the allegation in the chamber. A previous petition was dismissed on Wednesday owing to procedural irregularities.
Power Play: Obasa Returns As Lagos Assembly Speaker
Mudashiru Obasa has been returned as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.
Obasa was reinstated following the resignation of Mojisola Meranda, who stepped down from the role with immediate effect.
He was returned as the speaker during Monday’s plenary session.
In January, Obasa was impeached by members of the Lagos State House of Assembly over multiple allegations of fraud.
Mojisola Meranda Resigns As Lagos Assembly Speaker
Mojisola Meranda has resigned as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.
“This is a notice of resignation as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly,” Meranda read her resignation letter out at the plenary on Monday afternoon.
Meranda assumed office on January 13, 2025, following the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, who is reportedly poised for reinstatement.
Despite her brief tenure, lawmakers lauded her ability to lead effectively and foster a positive atmosphere in the Assembly.
Meranda resigned alongside all principal officers appointed with her.
