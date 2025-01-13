News
Lawmakers Impeach Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa
Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have impeached Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.
The lawmakers are accusing Obasa of multiple statutory and financial infractions.
Peoples Gazette reports that the lawmakers replaced Obasa by his Deputy Lasbat Meranda.
Meranda, who represents Apapa Constituency 1, was also a former chief whip of the House.
Source: Daily Post
Chief of Army Staff Approves Redeployment of Senior Officers in Fresh Shakeup
The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has approved the posting and appointment of some senior officers of the Nigerian Army (NA) to various command, staff and instructional positions.
According to the army spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the redeployment is a strategic move to enhance operational effectiveness and administrative efficiency.
The redeployment cuts across Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) at the Army Headquarters (AHQ), General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Corps Commanders, Commandants of Army training institutions, Brigade Commanders and other key positions. The reshufflement underscores Nigerian Army’s commitment to ensuring robust and dynamic leadership structure capable of addressing emerging security challenges.
Some of the senior officers appointed as PSOs at the Army Headquarters include Maj Gen LA Fejokwu, from National Defence College to Department of Army Administration and appointed Chief of Administration (Army), Maj Gen GU Chibuisi, from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Department of Civil Military Affairs and appointed Chief of Civil Military Affairs and Maj Gen AS Ndalolo, also from the Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Department of Army Training and appointed Chief of Training (Army). Others include Maj Gen OS Abai, from Department of Army Training to Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, appointed Chief of Transformation and Innovation and Maj Gen JH Abdussalam from Headquarters 6 Division to the Department of Special Services and Programmes and appointed Chief of Special Services and Programmes. Maj Gen EI Okoro has been redeployed from the Department of Army Logistics to the Department of Military Secretary and appointed Military Secretary (Army).
Senior officers appointed as General Officers Commanding (GOCs) include Maj Gen OT Olatoye from Nigerian Army School of Infantry to Headquarters 82 Division/Joint Task Force (JTF) South East Operation UDO KA (OPUK) as GOC 82 Division/Commander JTF OPUK and Maj Gen EF Oyinlola from Department of Military Secretary to Headquarters 3 Division as GOC 3 Division/ Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH). The acting appointments of Maj Gen AGL Haruna as GOC 7 Division/Commander Sector 1 JTF North East Operation HADIN KAI and Maj Gen IA Ajose as GOC 8 Division/Commander Sector 2 JTF North West Operation FANSAN YANMA among others have been confirmed substantive in the recent redeployment.
Other senior officers redeployed are Maj Gen GO Adeshina from Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals to Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre and appointed Director General while Maj Gen GM Mutkut is posted from Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre to Headquarters Multi National Joint Task Force Njamena as the Force Commander. The redeployment also featured Maj Gen MC Kangye from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery to Defence Headquarters as the Director Media Operations.
Senior officers appointed as Corps Commanders include Maj Gen OC Ajunwa from Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre to Headquarters Nigerian Army Armour Corps and appointed Commander, Maj Gen HT Wesley from the Department of Special Services and Programmes to Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps, appointed Commander and Maj Gen TT Numbere from Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre to Headquarters Nigerian Army Engineers and appointed Commander. Others include Maj Gen NC Ugbo from Department of Civil Military Affairs to Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals and appointed Commander, Maj Gen ZL Abubakar from Department of Army Transformation and Innovation to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery and appointed Commander and Maj Gen AP Oguntola from Nigerian Army College of Education Science and Technology to Headquarters Nigerian Army Education Corps and appointed Corps Commander.
Other senior officers also affected in the redeployment are Maj Gen JO Sokoya, appointed Commandant Nigerian Army Training Centre, Maj Gen UM Alkali appointed Commandant Army War College Nigeria, while Maj Gen FS Etim from Department of Army Transformation and Innovation is redeployed to Nigerian Army School of Infantry, appointed Commandant. Maj Gen AB Mohammed has been redeployed from the Department of Army Operations to Depot Nigerian Army and appointed commandant.
INEC Rejects N40bn Allocation, Proposes to Spend N126bn in 2025
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has proposed the sum of N126 billion for its 2025 budget.
Chairman of the Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made the presentation while defending the 2024 budget implementation before the National Assembly on Friday.
He pleaded with the National Assembly to approve the 2025 budget, which is nearly three times the size approved last year.
“Our proposal for 2025; the Commission requires the sum of N126 billion. So, we will like the support of the National Assembly members to ensure that we are adequately funded for the responsibilities we are required to discharge, and most of these responsibilities are constitutional, they are not just in the Electoral Act,” Prof Yakubu said.
Prof Yakubu expressed concerns over the high cost of conducting elections in Nigeria, describing it as exorbitant and burdensome.
He highlighted that despite INEC being one of the largest employers in the country, it operated on a reduced budget of N40 billion last year, significantly lower than the N80 billion initially requested.
He emphasized the financial strain this has placed on the commission’s ability to carry out its responsibilities effectively.
In a bid to address these challenges, he appealed to the lawmakers to organize a retreat where both the legislature and INEC can collaborate, exchange ideas, and find solutions to the pressing issues affecting the electoral process in Nigeria.
“We need a major conversation, the commission cannot continue conducting election all year round,” he said.
The INEC Chair further lamented the deteriorating state of INEC’s facilities, particularly the 860 buildings across the country, which are in urgent need of repair.
Rivers: Court Grants Fubara Power to Run State with Three Lawmakers, Okays Budget Presentation
A Rivers State High Court has ruled that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is legally empowered to transact business with the three lawmakers who have not vacated their seats in the State House of Assembly.
Justice Sika Aprioku said this in his judgment on December 20, 2024, while dismissing a suit seeking to compel the governor to represent the 2024 budget to the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly.
The said suit marked PHC/3552/CS/2024 was filed by the Registered Trustees of the Association of Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners and had the Government of Rivers State, the governor of Rivers State, and the Attorney General of the State as defendants. It sought to compel the governor to represent the 2024 budget to the 27 lawmakers led by Amaewhule for passage into law.
After considering the arguments from the different counsels, Justice Aprioku ruled that Governor Fubara could transact business with the members who did not vacate their seats.
“Therefore, the same way His Excellency Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, presented Budgets and financial Bills with only six members when the numbers were less than two third 2/3 of the 32 Members, so shall His Excellency, Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State be constitutionally guided to interface, and approach the properly constituted House of Assembly led by Oko-Jumbo, to carry on the business of the state and until the 27 lawmakers who defected and lost their seats, approaches the court, for a redemption or INEC conducts another election to the seats vacated by the 27 lawmakers upon their defection,” the court said.
“In sum, until the Supreme Court gives its verdict on the issue of jurisdiction which affects the status of the 27 lawmakers, it is only those who did not vacate their seats, the Governor can constitutionally approach to the present budget, appoint chief judges and president, customary court; also screen commissioners, including the attorney general and make board appointments.
“That the claimant’s claim seeking declaratory and injunctive reliefs for the re-presentation of the 2024 Budget to the former 27 lawmakers, who defected and automatically vacated their seats, lacks merit and is accordingly dismissed.
“That this suit be and is hereby dismissed, with cost in the sum of N500,000.00, awarded in favour of the defendants and against the claimant.”
