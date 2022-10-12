Featured
Labour Party Unveils Presidential Campaign Council, Obi, Baba-Ahmed Absent
Peter Obi, standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP), was absent on Wednesday when his presidential campaign council unveiled its members.
Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the LP, also failed to show up at the event.
While the event was ongoing, Obi tweeted that he was attending the 52nd Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) conference.
“I just arrived at the 52nd ICAN Annual Accountants Conference. -PO,” the former governor of Anambra wrote.
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Doyin Okupe, director-general of the campaign council, said the processes through which Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar emerged as presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are “dishonourable” and “flawed”.
“In all honesty, these errors of selfish and opportunistic political manipulation are not only short-sighted and dangerous, but strike at the very heart of Nigeria’s peaceful coexistence, and in fact the very survival of the nation as an entity,” Okupe said.
“And that is why, in response to this affront to good judgement, more than at any time in our history, our country is today witnessing her hottest, fiercest and most dynamic citizen-led political experience, spearheaded largely by the youth population.
The director-general of the LP campaign described the ‘Obidient’ movement as organic.
“At this juncture, for the avoidance of doubt, let me state here clearly that our party, the Labour Party, as well as the Obi-Datti presidential ticket of the party, have not spent a kobo to organise, influence, or secure the massive following and support we have been getting from the Obidient Movement to date,” he added.
TheCable
Featured
Kwankwaso’s Bauchi Campaign Coordinator Dumps NNPP for PDP
The Bauchi State coordinator for the New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential campaign team, Dr Babayo Liman, has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party.
Liman, who is also the North-East Zonal Secretary of the party announced his resignation at a news conference on Monday in Bauchi.
“I want to formally inform the general public, especially members of the NNPP in Bauchi State, North-East and Nigeria at large, that I have resigned as a member of the NNPP.
“I have also resigned as the zonal secretary of the North-East as well as member and coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council of the NNPP presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwnkwaso.
“Let the general public know that I have withdrawn my membership from the NNPP, I am no more with the NNPP from today,” he said.
He said that he ditched the NNPP for the PDP alongside large numbers of his supporters, adding that the party lacked structure to win elections in the country.
He said that his decision to switch camp also stemmed from internal crisis, flagrant disregard of the rule of law and lack of unity among members due to poor leadership of the party.
According to him, the NNPP’s leadership poorly managed its affairs resulting to emergence of various factions.
He, therefore, convassed votes for the PDP and its candidates at all levels in the forthcoming election.
Also speaking, Ward Chairman of the PDP, Makama Sarkin-Baki in Bauchi Local Government Area of the state, Yusuf Marafa, welcomed the defectors.
He described PDP as the most organised party that conducts its political affairs like a family.
He pledged that the party would accommodate and ensure equal treatment of its members.
NAN
Featured
Young People Will Dominate 2023 Elections, Says INEC Chair
The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the 2023 general election is an election for the young people in Nigeria.
Giving a breakdown of voter registration and collection of Permanent Voter Cards in Nigeria at his address at Chatham House, London, Tuesday afternoon, Yakubu said records on the ground showed that the election would be dominated by the Nigerian youth.
Yakubu, who said he was encouraged by the turn-out of registered voters to collect their PVCs, said over 600,000 eligible voters collected their PVCs in Lagos alone within the last one month.
The INEC boss stated that there are currently 93.4 million registered voters in Nigeria out of which 37 million, that is 39 per cent, are young people between the ages of 18 and 34.
“And then they’re closely followed by 33.4 million or 35.3 per cent middle-age voters between the ages of 35 and 49.
“Put together, these two categories constitute 75.39 per cent of registered voters in Nigeria. So, actually the 2023 election is the election of the young people, because they have the numbers. Even the majority of the PVCs collected are collected by young people,” Yakubu added.
“So, out of the 93.4 million, 70.4 million registered voters are between the ages of 18 and 49,” Yakubu stated.
He reminded the audience that the collection of the PVCs would end on January 29, adding that “we have to end it because before the election we will publish number of PVCs collected on polling unit by polling unit basis nationwide.”
The Punch
Featured
APC Plans to Manipulate 2023 Polls, Says Lagos PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of manipulating voters ahead of polls next month.
The PDP Publicity Secretary and Chairman, Media and Publicity, JandorFunke 2023 Campaign, Hakeem Amode, who made the accusation at a press briefing in Ikeja on Monday, alleged that the ruling party is engaging in voter’s manipulation.
The party thus charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to investigate the alleged fraud ahead of the polls.
Amode said: “We are aware of the ruling APC government officials using their position to collect voters’ information and requesting the submission of photocopies of Permanent Voter Cards as a prerequisite for work permits in transport parks and trading in the markets.
“We view these directives and actions as hoodwinking and an attempt by the ruling APC government to manipulate the 2023 election ahead.
“The Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State is hereby calling the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Inspector General of Police, and all well-meaning Nigerians to the electoral fraud being committed before the conduct of the 2023 election by the ruling APC government in Lagos State.”
But the spokesperson for the APC, Seye Oladejo, counter-accused the opposition of attempts to confuse electorates.
Oladejo advised PDP to rather concentrate on resolving its internal crisis than making up ill-founded claims.
He added, “The APC in Lagos State has been busy campaigning to all and sundry in the state. Our robust campaign has ensured that APC remains the only visible party in the state as far as awareness for the forthcoming elections is concerned.
“The PDP could approach the relevant law enforcement agencies whenever they feel their rights are being trampled upon rather than embark on fruitless media onslaught for cheap political gain.
“They are also advised to look inward and address their intractable crisis which has polarised the party beyond repair. It’s also imperative to operate within the laws of the state as regards the placement of outdoor advertisements rather than resort to arm-twisting tactics.”
Kwankwaso’s Bauchi Campaign Coordinator Dumps NNPP for PDP
Even South-West Has Rejected Tinubu – PDP Campaign Council
Young People Will Dominate 2023 Elections, Says INEC Chair
APC Plans to Manipulate 2023 Polls, Says Lagos PDP
Court Sentences Six to Death by Hanging for Armed Robbery, Murder in Osun
PDP Honours Plateau Accident Victims, Flies Flag at Half Mast
Opinion: If INEC Postpones 2023 Elections… by Kayode Ajulo
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)