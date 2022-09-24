Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Transformation Through Yoruba Nation (Pt. 9)
By Kayode Emola
As we remember the Kiriji war, also popularly known as Ekiti-Parapo (Ekiti together), and those who died for the sake of freedom during its course, we must not let their sacrifice be in vain. Those who risked everything to prevent their towns and villages, families, and descendants from becoming vassals within their own land, these people know what it means to live in a free society. We honour their heroism every 23rd September across Yoruba. I pray that the peace they fought so hard to protect in the nineteenth century does not elude us in our present generation.
At the signing of the Kiriji peace treaty in 1886, the Ekiti Parapo were unaware of a bigger problem approaching, in the form of colonialisation. With the Ekiti Parapo unprepared for the British invasion, the Ijebu had no one to turn to for support, and so could do nothing but capitulate to the British army. This problem then multiplied again when the British made us a protectorate, joining us with those who are now set upon the extermination of the Yoruba race.
In hindsight, we could look back at the mistakes our forebears made, learning from them so that we may correct them going forwards. Failure to do so will cause us to make even greater mistakes, whereupon we will only be able to hope that one day our children will be able to redeem themselves. In the words of the late British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill, _“Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”_ I pray we will realise the lessons of our history before it is too late, that unless we come together we will never be able to win the bigger war ahead of us.
As we Yoruba fight for our own little corner in Africa, war on a global scale, from tech, cyber, economic, social, and even physical warfare, is occurring around the world. Nor are the Yoruba people shielded from the effects of these wider conflicts. The globalisation of trade has led to the world becoming tightly interconnected, meaning that adversity anywhere across the world will have an impact on us too. Therefore, we must realise that the only way we can succeed is when we fight alongside each other, rather than fighting against one another.
Although many of us Yoruba are quick to blame our tribulations on outsiders, from Britain to the Fulani, we also need to look at the mirror when apportioning blame. The fact that we decided not to let love reign among us is not something we can attribute to these outsiders, but it is we ourselves who must admit culpability. A house that is divided truly cannot stand, which is why we are on our knees begging for our place in the wider society. Until we realise this, we will never achieve the change we so desperately require.
In the quest for Yoruba sovereignty, some of us are still making this same mistake made by our forebears before us. Fighting each other over what, in some cases, could be regarded as a minor misunderstanding, easily resolved if only we listened to one other. Many of us want to have the last word and win every conversation, forgetting that, in life, there needs to be a balance of give and take.
Others are bent on destroying their fellow Yoruba, because of some political or economic position they may never even achieve. We miss the truth that there is room for everyone to excel, if only we listen to each other and are willing to assist however we can. The struggle for freedom, democratic principles, and human rights should be held sacrosanct in all that we do, and we must pursue them with the highest degree of integrity.
I implore those who are still incubating animosity against their fellow Yoruba to think twice, to realise that we are at a crossroads in history. The next junction we take will determine not just our own future but the future of millions of children yet unborn. We must tread carefully and wisely, to ensure that we do not take a very wrong turning.
Right now, the world is battling with severe food shortage, due to droughts caused by climate change in so many places. Likewise, the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia is exacerbating the whole situation. Our university students are home through no fault of their own and many of them will not be graduating this year. If all these issues are not sufficient reason to cease fighting each other and to fight for our freedom in unanimity, then I do not know what can possibly bring us together.
Ultimately, we are all fighting for the same goal: to live freely in Yorubaland, in a country where everyone can aspire to the highest level of their ability. Our nation should be one that affords opportunity for all to express themselves, without ire for airing their views. As we look forward to our own sovereign land, I pray that the labours of our heroes past, who fought so that we may be free, shall never be in vain.
How Atiku’s $10bn Economic Stimulus Plan Will Affect You
By Kunle Oshobi
According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 59 million Nigerians
representing 84.02% of Nigeria’s total labour force work in the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) sub-sector of the economy. This effectively makes the sector the biggest employer of labour in the Nigerian economy and where we need to focus on if we are serious about growing the economy. However, despite the huge number of Nigerians employed in this sector, many more Nigerians remain unemployed with our unemployment rate currently hovering around 33% and many more of those that are employed being actually under employed and unable to maximize their potentials.
Analysis by Statista further reveals that while we have an estimated 41,469,947 micro enterprises in the country, there are also 71,288 small enterprises and 1,793 medium scale enterprises operating in the country with a vast majority of the micro enterprises being one-man businesses.
Various studies however reveal that the biggest challenge being faced by most MSMEs in the country is access to capital to finance their operations and the prohibitive cost of the capital in the rare occasion that it becomes available.
It is also a fact that if we are to grow our economy, create jobs for our people and pull Nigerians out of poverty, we must stimulate economic activity and increase productivity within the economy. This essentially is what the Atiku stimulus plan intends to achieve as it will directly be addressing the single biggest problem that is inhibiting productivity within the Nigerian economy by providing concessionary loans to large numbers of existing and potential entrepreneurs to help finance their business growth.
To fund the stimulus plan if elected into office, Atiku intends to use the proceeds from the sales of the refineries which have now become a drainpipe costing the government over N100 billion annually to maintain even though they are not producing any fuel. By so doing, Atiku will be converting a liability which is costing us billions of Naira to maintain every year into a resource that can be used to finance economic growth and positively impact the lives of Nigerians.
In addition to that, part of the money saved from the removal of fuel subsidy which is estimated to cost the federal government $15 billion this year alone will also be redirected to fund the stimulus plan. Effectively speaking the plan aims to redirect funds from consumption activities (subsidy) to
productive activities (MSMEs financing) thereby killing two birds with one stone unlike those who bandy slogans of moving Nigeria from consumption to production without any effective plan to achieve such objectives.
In implementing the stimulus plan, unlike the “Trader money” charade which turned to be a vote buying racket, the funds will be disbursed through competent financial institutions where the funds can be professionally managed and processes put in place to ensure that the funds are not abused. With this move, the Atiku stimulus plan would also have ignited a credit culture within the Nigerian economy and help deepen the financial services industry in the country as the risk appetite of our financial institutions will increase based on the implementation of the plan.
Various studies have also revealed that Nigeria can double her GDP within six to seven years if we can develop a thriving credit system in the country in which credit facilities will be available to most entrepreneurs and consumers as this will unlock a lot of potentials within the economy, stimulate an increase in demand and supply within the economy and translate to more jobs and income for Nigerians.
With the $10 billion stimulus plan, as many as five million Nigerian entrepreneurs could benefit from the loans in the first instance and if an average of just two jobs are created per beneficiary, that means that ten million Nigerians can be taken off the labour market in the short term. Other benefits of the stimulus plan will include human capacity development programs to train beneficiaries on how to manage their businesses better and ensure that the funds disbursed are well managed and that they become more productive.
With increased productivity, not only will the entrepreneurs earn more and put them in a better position to grow their businesses, government also stands to earn more in terms of taxes which will further enable them to enhance their service delivery to Nigerians.
The good news is that this stimulus will spill over to all sectors of the Nigerian economy and affect everyone positively as the increased purchasing power that Nigerians will collectively have as a result of pulling millions out of the unemployment market will mean more patronage for existing business owners that didn’t benefit directly from the stimulus plan and more income for their workers. Less people will also resort to crime when more jobs are available thus making our country safer for all.
With the implementation of the Atiku $10 billion stimulus plan along with other policies like the Atiku plan to incentivize the power sector as was done in the telecoms sector to attract more private sector investors into the industry along with his plans to ensure that the private sector becomes the engine of growth of the Nigerian economy, the average Nigerian will be the biggest beneficiary as this will translate into more jobs and higher income for all Nigerians. It is certainly in our enlightened best interest to support the Atiku plan to #RecoverNigeria by joining hands to vote him in as the next president of our beloved country.
Kunle Oshobi is a spokes-person for the Atiku/Okowa campaign organization
Voice of Emancipation: The Final Journey to Freedom
By Kayode Emola
Christmas means a lot of things to a lot of people. For Christians, it marks the time that the greatest gift was handed over to man on the face of the earth. The birth of the Messiah signified the rebirth of the relationship lost between man and his God in the garden of Eden. For once, man was no longer afraid of death as his hope for eternal life was rekindled with a relationship with his Maker.
That said, the birth of Christ as much as it brought freedom and hope of eternal life to all, not everyone in the world embraces this concept. The same is not far from my folks asking for an independent Yoruba nation. A nation that will give every one of its citizens the freedom and liberty to live a dignified life. I am not surprised today that a lot of our people living in abject poverty are still not convinced that an independent Yoruba nation is achievable.
Indeed, many people are asking cogent questions regarding the actualisation of an independent Yoruba nation this year 2022 in just a matter of days as was promised at the beginning of the year. My answer is, it is still possible and we must continue to have faith that it will happen, rather than being timid to ask for our rights. Take the situation of Czechoslovakia, it was a peaceful protest that led to the dissolution of that country.
If what we truly believe in is to have our freedom, then we must know that Nigeria as a country cannot guarantee us the freedom that we desire. Therefore, the only choice left for us is to exit this contraption that has brought nothing but retrogression in all of its facets of life. Our peaceful protest is now being felt all across the government quarters in Nigeria and all around the world. Our emphatic statement is now very clear, that we will stay on the streets until the Yoruba nation is achieved, No more, No less.
With the beginning of the big rally on 17 December 2022 and still ongoing across Yorubaland, my plea to our folks is to know that we have a golden opportunity to get our sovereign nation now. We have the opportunity to restore the years, the locust and the cankerworms, and the caterpillars that have eaten from the Yoruba people. A renewed 4 years for any politician in 2023 will bring nothing but misery for our people and may mean a big calamity for the millions who are already trapped in poverty.
We must all grab this golden opportunity to express our anger to the Nigerian government and to make the rest of the world know about our plight in this death trap called a country. Nigeria has become a place where the lives and livelihood of the citizens mean nothing to those who swore to protect it and the country must not be allowed to continue. We have everything it takes to free ourselves from this shackle and we must not let anything or anyone hinder us.
As we celebrate Christmas this weekend, we must remember the message of peace and hope that it brings. Just like the message of Christmas prevailed over 2,000 years ago, so also shall the Yoruba people prevail in this present predicament that we find ourselves in. We must pull ourselves from the brink of extinction to become the most successful black nation on earth.
The world is waiting for our manifestation as a nation and we must not fail to deliver our promise of the desired freedom our people were promised. I will urge all of us to do our part in this crucial hour for our nation. The nation is heavily pregnant and we must help her to deliver the child of freedom that it carries.
On a final note, may I use this medium to solicit your support in whatever way that you can to make this rallying effort a success? Your contributions to those on the ground will go a long way to sustain the mass protest rally. We must as a matter of urgency scale up the protest to ensure victory is assured and it requires a lot of resources.
If you truly desire freedom, then this is the time to support with your donations. A little from everyone will go a long way than a lot from a very few. Remember that your nation needs you now and I urge you all to show your support of love. Let us support our folks on the field with everything we can and I can assure us that victory is sure. Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023 in our sovereign Yoruba nation.
Adding Value: Have a Merry, Joyful Christmas by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
I believe it is in order to say compliments of the season. We are officially in the Christmas season. It is that time of the year when we, especially Christians, celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christmas always comes with its own special treat, joy, package, energy, and most importantly, vibe. This is because there’s this special feeling and aroma that most people, especially Christians, usually feel whenever this season approaches. Some people use it to give themselves, family, friends, colleagues, and people of interest a special treat by organizing Christmas parties, buying gifts, having sumptuous meals among others. Some people even use it to celebrate all their hard work for the year, while many others celebrate it for other interesting reasons best known to them.
However, one question needs to be asked, and that is, what is the significance of Christmas? To the best of my knowledge and understanding, Christmas is the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christians all over the world celebrate Jesus Christ as our saviour. The importance of Christmas is celebration, but this celebration is not the type mentioned earlier; this involves celebrating with the less privileged and the universe. Christmas can also be used as a season to unite with families, friends, and even detractors.
While some people may have reasons not to celebrate the season, it should be mentioned that gratitude and appreciation is one of the best ways to enjoy life. This is because regardless of the challenges and experience you may have had; it could have been worse, and there could be other people with the worst of situations and experience more than you are feeling. This is because most people are going through life challenges; some are depressed, some are dealing with severe pains and anxiety, some are dealing with health issues, and some have the fear of the unknown. The list is literally endless.
The point I’m trying to make is that the aim of Christmas is celebrating with people who don’t have. It is not the time when you show class, rather it is the time to show empathy, humility, emotional intelligence, love, compassion, appreciation and gratitude to God and humanity. Trust me, it’s not easy to see another Christmas celebration, you and your loved ones, friends, and others could have left the surface of this earth, but here you are celebrating life. Hence, this is the reason you should celebrate people who are not as joyful as you due to circumstances beyond their control.
In conclusion, as you celebrate the Christmas season, be on the lookout for people you can celebrate the season with. Don’t celebrate it alone.
Happy Christmas to you and your loved ones.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
