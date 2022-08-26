News
We’ve Not Discovered Gold in Anambra, Says Soludo
The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has denied the news of the discovery of a large deposit of gold in a part of the state.
An online medium had through a report alleged that the discovery of gold reserve estimated over 20 million tonnes and worth over $900tn in Ehamufu, Anambra State.
The report also alleged that Soludo, in his capacity as the chairman of the South East Governors’ forum, briefed journalists at the end of a meeting of the forum on the development.
But reacting to the claims, the governor in a press statement through his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, on Friday, described the report as fake and misleading.
The statement was titled ‘Purported discovery of gold reserve of over 20 million tonnes worth over $900tn in Ehamufu, Anambra State’.
The governor advised the general public to completely disregard the report and every material therein as a fake news item, saying the state government has specific channels where it churns out information to the public.
The statement read, “The attention of the government of Anambra State has been drawn to a fictitious and fallacious write-up with the above heading which has been making the rounds in some social media handles.
“Ehamufu is not in Anambra State. Governor Chukwuma Soludo is not the Chairman of the South East Governors’ forum, neither did he brief newsmen of any meeting held by the forum or phantom discovery of gold reserves in Ehamufu, Anambra State, as allegedly claimed by the writer(s).
“The entire news story including every statement or quotation allegedly attributed to Soludo are mere falsehoods without an iota of truth.
“The general public is hereby advised to discountenance and disregard these claims as a figment of the writer’s imagination. The entire news item remains a mischievously cooked-up story with the clear intention to mislead the general public.
“For emphasis, the general public is again advised to completely disregard the news story and every material therein as a fake news item.”
The Punch
News
BVAS Reconfiguration: INEC Shifts Guber, HoA Elections to March 18
The Independent National Electoral Commission has postponed the governorship and state assembly elections scheduled to hold on March 11 by one week.
The elections will now hold on March 18, 2023.
A statement signed by the Commission’s Commissioner of Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, said the decision was necessary to have more time to back up data and reconfigure the BVAS for the election.
News
2023 Elections: Benin Elders Sue for Peace, Orderliness, Tolerance
Following a thorough review of the current situation in the country, especially the unfolding political developments and perceived disquiet, the Committee of Benin Elders has appealed to all parties involved to maintain calm and give peace a chance.
The Committee made the call in statement signed the chairman, General G. O. Abbe (retd) and Secretary, Dr. O. Asemota, where they appealed to everyone to continue to be law abiding and peaceful, adding that everyone should come out enmasse to participate in the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 2023, and vote their choice candidates.
“We urge our people to discharge their civic duties by going out massively to vote according to the dictates of their conscience in the forthcoming elections slated for Saturday the 11th of March 2023” .
The Committee further pleaded with all relevant authorities at the national and state levels to continue to remain neutral, provide an environment that is conducive for voting and protect the lives of citizens, which will give credibility to the process.
“We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be truly independent and impartial and follow the electoral laws strictly to deliver a credible outcome which will engender confidence in Nigerians and the international community.” the statement stated.
News
Rivers LP Chairman Dumps Guber Candidate, Endorses PDP
Ahead of the March 11 elections, the Labour Party in Rivers State has endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Sim Fubara, for governor.
The state Chairman of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, stated this at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, saying Fubara’s senatorial district had yet to produce a governor since the creation of the state.
He stated, “Voting a riverine candidate in the person of Simimialayi Fubara from the South East Senatorial District of the state during the up coming governorship poll ensures that the Labour Party and her members are defenders and ambassadors of the values that have set her Obidient movement apart from all other parties.”
The Punch
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
