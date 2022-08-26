Connect with us

Police Affairs Minister Donates 10,636 Bulletproof Vests, Others to Police

Published

7 months ago

on

The Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Maigari Dingyadi has officially handed over ten thousand six hundred and thirty-five (10,635) Bullet Proof Vests, six thousand seven hundred and eight (6,708) Ballistics Helmet and four thousand four hundred (4,400) safety Boxes/First Aids Kits to Inspector General of Police IGP Alkali Usman Baba to enhance the operation of the Nigeria Police Force.

The items, which were procured by the Ministry for the Nigeria Police Force, under its 2022 capital budget, were handing over at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja.

The Minister said, the gesture, was part of the present administration’s ongoing reform of the Nigeria Police through the provision of equipment that will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police despite dwindling revenue.
According to him, “It thus reinforces this administration’s focus on equipping Nigeria Police with necessary gadgets that will protect, and instill confidence in its personnel to tackle all forms of criminalities in the country.
He noted that the recent successes recorded by the Nigeria Police in its offensive operations against mindless criminals, and dislodgement from their hideouts necessitate the need to equip police personnel with protective gadgets in line with international best standard practices.

In his words, “it underscores President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s commitment to reclaiming policing primacy through enhanced welfare arrangement, retooling of policing infrastructure, capacity building, enhanced salaries and comprehensive reforms to advance internal security in the country”.

Dingyadi urged officers and men of the Nigeria Police, to continue to put in their best in discharging their duties to the nation, and to adhere to the rule of engagement and protection of citizens’ rights to reclaim dwindling trust and confidence from the populace.
Responding, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba thanked President Muhammad Buhari, National Assembly, and the Ministry for assisting the force with operational tools.

He added that the equipment will assist the Nigeria Police Force in their operations against banditry, criminals, kidnapping, and 2023 elections as well as give the officers in the field confidence and protection during operations.

News

BVAS Reconfiguration: INEC Shifts Guber, HoA Elections to March 18

Published

21 hours ago

on

March 9, 2023

By

The Independent National Electoral Commission has postponed the governorship and state assembly elections scheduled to hold on March 11 by one week.

The elections will now hold on March 18, 2023.

A statement signed by the Commission’s Commissioner of Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, said the decision was necessary to have more time to back up data and reconfigure the BVAS for the election.

Continue Reading

News

2023 Elections: Benin Elders Sue for Peace, Orderliness, Tolerance

Published

2 days ago

on

March 8, 2023

By

Following a thorough review of the current situation in the country, especially the unfolding political developments and perceived disquiet, the Committee of Benin Elders has appealed to all parties involved to maintain calm and give peace a chance.

The Committee made the call in statement signed the chairman, General G. O. Abbe (retd) and Secretary, Dr. O. Asemota, where they appealed to everyone to continue to be law abiding and peaceful, adding that everyone should come out enmasse to participate in the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 2023, and vote their choice candidates.

“We urge our people to discharge their civic duties by going out massively to vote according to the dictates of their conscience in the forthcoming elections slated for Saturday the 11th of March 2023” .

The Committee further pleaded with all relevant authorities at the national and state levels to continue to remain neutral, provide an environment that is conducive for voting and protect the lives of citizens, which will give credibility to the process.

“We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be truly independent and impartial and follow the electoral laws strictly to deliver a credible outcome which will engender confidence in Nigerians and the international community.” the statement stated.

Continue Reading

News

Rivers LP Chairman Dumps Guber Candidate, Endorses PDP

Published

3 days ago

on

March 7, 2023

By

Ahead of the March 11 elections, the Labour Party in Rivers State has endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Sim Fubara, for governor.

The state Chairman of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, stated this at a news briefing  in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, saying Fubara’s senatorial district had yet to produce a governor since the creation of the state.

He stated, “Voting a riverine candidate in the person of Simimialayi Fubara from the South East Senatorial District of the state during the up coming governorship poll ensures that the Labour Party and her members are defenders and ambassadors of the values that have set her Obidient movement apart from all other parties.”

The Punch

Continue Reading

