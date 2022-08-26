News
Police Affairs Minister Donates 10,636 Bulletproof Vests, Others to Police
The Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Maigari Dingyadi has officially handed over ten thousand six hundred and thirty-five (10,635) Bullet Proof Vests, six thousand seven hundred and eight (6,708) Ballistics Helmet and four thousand four hundred (4,400) safety Boxes/First Aids Kits to Inspector General of Police IGP Alkali Usman Baba to enhance the operation of the Nigeria Police Force.
The items, which were procured by the Ministry for the Nigeria Police Force, under its 2022 capital budget, were handing over at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja.
The Minister said, the gesture, was part of the present administration’s ongoing reform of the Nigeria Police through the provision of equipment that will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police despite dwindling revenue.
According to him, “It thus reinforces this administration’s focus on equipping Nigeria Police with necessary gadgets that will protect, and instill confidence in its personnel to tackle all forms of criminalities in the country.
He noted that the recent successes recorded by the Nigeria Police in its offensive operations against mindless criminals, and dislodgement from their hideouts necessitate the need to equip police personnel with protective gadgets in line with international best standard practices.
In his words, “it underscores President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s commitment to reclaiming policing primacy through enhanced welfare arrangement, retooling of policing infrastructure, capacity building, enhanced salaries and comprehensive reforms to advance internal security in the country”.
Dingyadi urged officers and men of the Nigeria Police, to continue to put in their best in discharging their duties to the nation, and to adhere to the rule of engagement and protection of citizens’ rights to reclaim dwindling trust and confidence from the populace.
Responding, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba thanked President Muhammad Buhari, National Assembly, and the Ministry for assisting the force with operational tools.
He added that the equipment will assist the Nigeria Police Force in their operations against banditry, criminals, kidnapping, and 2023 elections as well as give the officers in the field confidence and protection during operations.
News
BVAS Reconfiguration: INEC Shifts Guber, HoA Elections to March 18
The Independent National Electoral Commission has postponed the governorship and state assembly elections scheduled to hold on March 11 by one week.
The elections will now hold on March 18, 2023.
A statement signed by the Commission’s Commissioner of Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, said the decision was necessary to have more time to back up data and reconfigure the BVAS for the election.
News
2023 Elections: Benin Elders Sue for Peace, Orderliness, Tolerance
Following a thorough review of the current situation in the country, especially the unfolding political developments and perceived disquiet, the Committee of Benin Elders has appealed to all parties involved to maintain calm and give peace a chance.
The Committee made the call in statement signed the chairman, General G. O. Abbe (retd) and Secretary, Dr. O. Asemota, where they appealed to everyone to continue to be law abiding and peaceful, adding that everyone should come out enmasse to participate in the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 2023, and vote their choice candidates.
“We urge our people to discharge their civic duties by going out massively to vote according to the dictates of their conscience in the forthcoming elections slated for Saturday the 11th of March 2023” .
The Committee further pleaded with all relevant authorities at the national and state levels to continue to remain neutral, provide an environment that is conducive for voting and protect the lives of citizens, which will give credibility to the process.
“We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be truly independent and impartial and follow the electoral laws strictly to deliver a credible outcome which will engender confidence in Nigerians and the international community.” the statement stated.
News
Rivers LP Chairman Dumps Guber Candidate, Endorses PDP
Ahead of the March 11 elections, the Labour Party in Rivers State has endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Sim Fubara, for governor.
The state Chairman of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, stated this at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, saying Fubara’s senatorial district had yet to produce a governor since the creation of the state.
He stated, “Voting a riverine candidate in the person of Simimialayi Fubara from the South East Senatorial District of the state during the up coming governorship poll ensures that the Labour Party and her members are defenders and ambassadors of the values that have set her Obidient movement apart from all other parties.”
The Punch
UAE NDC Visits NCAC, Seeks Cultural Collaboration
Train, Bus Collide in Lagos, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured
BVAS Reconfiguration: INEC Shifts Guber, HoA Elections to March 18
Court Grants INEC Permission to Reconfigure BVAS
Unknown Arsonists Burn Down Lagos Spare Parts Market, Kill Security Guard
Reclaim Our Mandate, Atiku Charges 19 SANs Engaged to Challenge Tinubu’s Victory
2023 Elections: Benin Elders Sue for Peace, Orderliness, Tolerance
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)