In a statement released by his manager, Efe Omorogbe on Saturday, August 13, 2022, the music star said the rumours are false.
Tuface Denies Impregnating Any Woman
“2BABA: PREGNANCY REPORT IS FAKE NEWS. It is understandable for fans, friends and concerned members of public to get curious and seek to know why @official2baba posted an apology to his wife, @annieidibia1, family and management a few days ago,” part of the statement read.
In the post, the music star apologised to his wife, kids, family and management for being an embarrassment to them.
Ayra Starr: The Amazing Rise of that Small Girl from Agbado Ijaiye
By Eric Elezuo
From day one, she knew she was going to hit hardest and make it big within a very short period, and so it was not a mistake when she chose the alias, Celestial Being. A name depicting divinity and heavenly royalty. Her is Ayra Starr, born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe in 2002 in far away Cotonou, Republic of Benin, the talented songstress, who is better addressed as Sability or Miss Sabi, to buttress her intelligence, by fans, has become a household name in the music industry barely two years after she stumbled into the recording studio.
Unable to hold her gratitude to the Almighty God, the slim beauty, who is due to clock 21 on June 14, took to her social media handle to express her deep felt appreciation, saying “I really don’t even know what I’m gonna do when rush hits a 100 mil on YouTube, do I cry , do I jump ?? God, 2 years ago I was just a small girl from Agbado ijaiye.” That says so much about her personality, and not forgetting her upbringing, which has kept her on the right track till tomorrow.
Ayra Starr’s rise to stardom is meteoric, to say the least. Her boldness in posting her original song on Instagram in December 2019, was the straw that broke carmel’s back as well the strike that set the trend for a classy musical journey in a terrain where heavyweights in the guise of Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Tems, Niniola, Teni and many others held sway. The previously ‘small girl from Agbado Ijaiye’ was not intimidated. She took the bull by the horn, and rode it like meek and mild horse. Today, her superhit, Rush, has garnered 94 million views on Youtube, and counting, and it is just a matter of time before the ‘small girl’ hit 100 million. The feat is magnanimous, and of course celestial.
Ayra Starr started her career in the fashion world at the age of 16 with Quove Model Management before being divinely led to give full attention to musical career. Having been in the business of giving prominence to songs by popular artists on Instagram, she, in December 2019 posted her first original song. That was the icing she need as the attention of the one and only Don Jazzy was drawn. The long story ended with her berthing at the popular Mavin Records, reputed for raising stars. It was a new dawn for Miss Sabi.
Wondering why the songstress had an early musical start? The answer is not farfetched. She was raised in a music-loving family, and the fact that she found music as a leeway to drown frustrations that emanated from bullying and taunts as result of his small size and age while in high school. At the age of 10, she sang in a high school choir and began writing songs with her brother. That didn’t in any way stunt her academic pursuit. She attended Les Cours Sonou University and obtained a BA degree in International Relations and Political Science.
According to her, she had a wide range of musical influences, including 2Face Idibia, Wande Coal, Angélique Kidjo, Lijadu Sisters and Tope Alabi while growing up, and in college, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Sia and Tiwa Savage. She credited Shakira as her biggest influence vocally along with Beyoncé, Rihanna and Miley Cyrus.
In August 2018, Starr, who was born of Kwara parents modelled for companies such as Mazelle Studio, Complete Fashion Magazine and Esperanza Woman. In 2019, she began posting covers of songs by artists like Andra Day and 2Face Idibia online. She appeared in the music video for Eri Ife’s song “Dear Future Wife.” In December 2019, she uploaded an original song called “Damage” on her Instagram page. This was heard by thousands of people including label executive Don Jazzy and led to her first recording contract with Mavin Records.
In 2020, she started recording at Mavin Studios in Lagos with producers Louddaaa and Don Jazzy. Her self-titled debut extended play was released on 22 January, 2021 through Mavin Records. The album has been described as “a topsy-turvy chronicle of love or love-themed situations”. She said her intention with the record was to make music that would resonate with both young and old listeners, writing one of the songs on the EP alone, and co-wrote the remaining four with her brother Dami. Shortly after its release, the EP became the number-one album on Nigeria iTunes and Apple Music. By March 2021, it has reached the same position on Apple Music in 4 other countries, racking up over 15 million streams across Spotify, YouTube and Audio Mack. The project spawned the hit track “Away” which peaked at number four on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 50 and number 17 on US Billboard Top Triller Global. Its accompanying music video also debuted on MTV Base’s Official Naija Top 10. OkayAfrica included the song in their list of The 9 Best Nigerian Songs of January 2021. Ayra Starr released remix versions of “Ija” and “Away” featuring Tokimonsta and Lilo respectively between March and April. Around the same time, Crayon’s EP Twelve A.M was released with her vocals on the track “In Sync.” She performed at the UC Berkeley Nigerian Students Association virtual culture show titled The Olori Awards. On 28 April 2021, the official music video for her song “DITR” was released on YouTube via Mavin. In June 2021, the music video for another song titled “Sare”, was released.
Ayra Starr achieved mainstream recognition with her eponymous debut extended play and its hit track “Away” which spent two consecutive weeks at number four on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 50 and went to number 17 on US Billboard Top Triller Global, paving the way for the release of her first full-length mixtape, 19 & Dangerous in August 2021. Categorized mainly as Afropop and R’nB, the album has been met with favorable critical reception. It spawned two top forty hits in Nigeria. The lead single “Bloody Samaritan” peaked atop the Top 50 chart, becoming the first solo song by a female artist to reach the number-one position. Starr debuted on Pandora Predictions chart, and on 28 August 2021, she ranked number two on Billboard‘s Next Big Sound.
Growing up in Cotonou, Benin, and Lagos, Nigeria, gave her access to diverse cultures and languages. Though her constant movement occasioned by her father’s business did not allow her make much of close friends, she nonetheless acquired untold experiences inhabiting several locations.
Starr has come a long way ever since, no only dishing out hits after hits, but also performing on high profile stages, On July 11, 2021, she performed for the season finale of Nigerian Idol and during a live eviction episode of Big Brother Naija. Her 19 & Dangerous marked her first time recording alongside guest artists such as Fousheé and CKay. It was met with favorable critical reception with most critics characterizing its sound as primarily Afropop and R&B. It spawned two top forty hits on the TurnTable Top 50, the highest being “Bloody Samaritan”, its lone single, which became Starr’s first number-one single on the chart. The song climbed the Top 50 for several weeks, and, on the chart dated 27 September 2021, it reached the number one spot, making Ayra Starr the first female artist to do so with a solo single. She debuted on Pandora Predictions chart, and on 28 August 2021, she ranked number two on the Billboard‘s Next Big Sound. She was featured on “in the light”, a track on Johnny Drille’s Before We Fall Asleep. On 4 September 2021, she was named brand ambassador for Pepsi Nigeria. She collaborated with Cheque on “Dangerous”, the second track on his album Bravo. At the 8th African Muzik Magazine Awards, she was nominated for Best Newcomer award. She featured in the October 2021 issue of Accelerate TV’s The Cover and in the Fall/Winter 2021 issue of ODDA. In 2021, she appeared in a Notion editorial.
With a voice described in the media as “silky”, “cozy”, “delicate”, “sturdy”, “arresting” and “soulful”, Ayra Starr has succeeded in serenading all calibre. The dynamic nature of her range and emotional delivery also lend credence to acceptability. She plays with a mixture of English, Nigerian Pidgin English and Yoruba, often exploring contemporary topics such as love, relationship, empowerment and freedom.
Starr has received so many rave reviews, and all have turned out positive. With hit songs like Blood Samaritan, Beggi Beggi with Ckay, Sability, and Rush, Ayra Starr has cleared the doubts of many who felt she may not enjoy the limelight for long.
The sabi girl, who is blessed with four siblings, has arrived, and has arrived to stay! All thanks to her brother, who assisted her write songs, her mum and aunt, who tutored her in the act of singing, her dad, who encouraged her to complete her education first and the Almighty God, without who, there is no her.
Super Bowl: Rihanna Performs Hits with ‘Baby Bump’
Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage at the Super Bowl with a career-spanning medley of pop bangers, but it was her baby bump that dominated the conversation.
The megastar appeared in the stadium midair on a floating stage, donning a clingy, all-red ensemble featuring a molded bustier — and a belt below what many viewers deduced was another mini RiRi in the making.
Representatives for the singer confirmed the speculation to trade magazines Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter: Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.
The 34-year-old welcomed her first child, a son, with rapper A$AP Rocky in May.
Musically speaking, fans who hoped for some fresh tracks were disappointed: Rihanna’s night on the world’s biggest stage offered a nostalgia tour of hits past.
She delivered her club smashes including “Where Have You Been” to “Only Girl (In the World)” and the time-tested “We Found Love.”
“Rude Boy,” “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Work” and “All of the Lights” were also on the setlist, as a sea of dancers performed stunning acrobatics.
“Wild Thoughts” “Run This Town” and, of course, “Umbrella” and “Diamonds” rounded out the show.
She did not, as many stars do, bring out any guest artists, commanding the stage all on her own.
The evening marked a reversal after Rihanna had previously turned down the gig in protest of the National Football League’s handling of race issues.
But in accepting the coveted slot this time around, the Barbados-born singer said it was “important for representation.”
“It’s important for my son to see this.”
Since releasing “Anti” in early 2016, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has taken a break from recording but has by no means taken it easy: she’s become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.
Since her last album Rihanna has performed occasional features and more recently recorded music for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.
But the album she’s been teasing for years remains the stuff of myth — and seemed it would stay so awhile longer.
Tems, Others Win Grammy Awards (See Full List)
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy award as she wins the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category on Sunday night for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake.
Here is the full list of nominees and winners for the 2023 Grammys — with winners on top of each category and in bold:
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff | WINNER
Dan Auerbach
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dernst “D’mile” Emile II
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
Tobias Jesso Jr. | WINNER
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Music film
“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” — (Various Artists); Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers | WINNER
“Adele One Night Only” — Adele; Paul Dugdale, video director; Raj Kapoor & Ben Winston, video producers
“Our World” — Justin Bieber; Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers
“Billie Eilish Live At The O2” — Billie Eilish; Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers
“Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)” — Rosalía; Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors
“A Band A Brotherhood A Barn” — Neil Young & Crazy Horse; Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer
Music video
“All Too Well: The Short Film” — Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer | WINNER
“Easy On Me” — Adele; Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers
“Yet To Come” — BTS; Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer
“Woman” — Doja Cat; Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
“As It Was” — Harry Styles; Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers
Song written for visual media
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [From “Encanto”] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & “Encanto” Cast) | WINNER
“Be Alive” [From “King Richard”] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Carolina” [From “Where The Crawdads Sing”] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Hold My Hand” [From “Top Gun: Maverick”] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [From “The Woman King”] — Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)
“Nobody Like U” [From “Turning Red”] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
Musical theater album
“Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)” — Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast) | WINNER
“Caroline, Or Change” — John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)
“MJ The Musical” — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
“Mr. Saturday Night” — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
“Six: Live On Opening Night” — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
” A Strange Loop” — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Comedy album
“The Closer” — Dave Chappelle | WINNER
“Comedy Monster” — Jim Gaffigan
“A Little Brains, A Little Talent” — Randy Rainbow
“Sorry” — Louis CK
“We All Scream” — Patton Oswalt
Folk album
“Revealer” — Madison Cunningham | WINNER
“Spellbound” — Judy Collins
“The Light At The End Of The Line” — Janis Ian
“Age Of Apathy” — Aoife O’Donovan
“Hell On Church Street” — Punch Brothers
Spoken word poetry album
“The Poet Who Sat By The Door” — J. Ivy | WINNER
“Black Men Are Precious” — Ethelbert Miller
“Call Us What We Carry: Poems” — Amanda Gorman
“Hiding In Plain View” — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
“You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.” — Amir Sulaiman
Americana album
“In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile | WINNER
“Things Happen That Way” — Dr. John
“Good To Be…” — Keb’ Mo’
“Raise The Roof” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
“Just Like That…” — Bonnie Raitt
American roots song
“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) | WINNER
“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
“High And Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)
“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
Americana performance
“Made Up Mind” — Bonnie Raitt | WINNER
“Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]” — Eric Alexandrakis
“There You Go Again” — Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
“The Message” — Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
American roots performance
“Stompin’ Ground” — Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band | WINNER
“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)” — Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
“Life According To Raechel” — Madison Cunningham
“Oh Betty” — Fantastic Negrito
“Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
Tropical Latin album
“Pa’lla Voy” — Marc Anthony | WINNER
” Quiero Verte Feliz” — a Santa Cecilia
“Lado A Lado B” — Víctor Manuelle
“Legendario” — Tito Nieves
” Imágenes Latinas” — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
“Cumbiana II” — Carlos Vives
Latin jazz album
“Fandango At The Wall In New York” — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective | WINNER
“Crisálida” — Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers
“If You Will” — Flora Purim
“Rhythm & Soul” — Arturo Sandoval
“Música De Las Américas” — Miguel Zenón
Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Empire Central” — Snarky Puppy | WINNER
“Between Dreaming And Joy” — Jeff Coffin
“Not Tight” — DOMi & JD Beck
“Blooz” — Grant Geissman
“Jacob’s Ladder” — Brad Mehldau
Producer of the Year, Classical
Judith Sherman | WINNER
Jonathan Allen
Christoph Franke
James Ginsburg
Elaine Martone
Engineered Album, Classical
“Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra” — Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) | WINNER
“Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring” — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
“Perspectives” — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
“Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World” — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
“Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes” — Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Contemporary classical composition
“Puts: Contact” — Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra) | WINNER
“Akiho: Ligneous Suite” — Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)
“Bermel: Intonations” — Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)
“Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God” — Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)
“Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved” — Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)
Classical compendium
“An Adoption Story” — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers | WINNER
“Aspire” — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
“A Concert For Ukraine” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
“The Lost Birds” — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
Classical Solo Vocal Album
“Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene” — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist | WINNER
“Eden” — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
“How Do I Find You” — Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist
“Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?” — Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)
“Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly” — Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)
Classical instrumental solo
“Letters For The Future” — Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) | WINNER
“Abels: Isolation Variation” — Hilary Hahn
“Bach: The Art Of Life” — Daniil Trifonov
“Beethoven: Diabelli Variations” — Mitsuko Uchida
“A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic” — Mak Grgić
Chamber music/small ensemble performance
“Shaw: Evergreen” — Attacca Quartet | WINNER
“Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets” — Dover Quartet
“Musical Remembrances” — Neave Trio
“Perspectives” — Third Coast Percussion
“What Is American” — PUBLIQuartet
Choral performance
“Born” — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing) | WINNER
“Bach: St. John Passion” — John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)
“Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Opera recording
“Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) | WINNER
“Aucoin: Eurydice” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
“Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X” — Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
Orchestral performance
“Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman” — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony) | WINNER
“Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World” — Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)
“Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
“Eastman: Stay On It” — Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
“John Williams – The Berlin Concert” — John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
