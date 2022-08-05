News
Again, Gunmen Strike Ondo, Abduct Traditional Ruler, Three Others
Some gunmen on Thursday evening kidnapped a traditional chief in Ikare Akoko, Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State, High Chief Mukaila Bello.
It was gathered that Bello, who was said to be the head of Iku Quarters in the ancient community, was abducted with three other persons
The other victims are Mr Adeniran Adeyemo, Mr Bashiru Adekile and Chief Gbafinro.
According to a source, the victims were kidnapped along Ago Panu area of Owo-Ikare Expressway, while traveling from Akure to Ikare.
The source said the driver of the car conveying the victims escaped but was shot and he is now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.
It was also learned that the kidnappers were yet to contact families of the victims as at the time of filing this report.
Old Naira Notes Remain Legal Tender – Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the validity of the use of old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes.
The apex court maintained that the February 8 hearing which paused the implementation of the February 10 deadline ban on the use of old naira notes still subsists.
The clarification from the court followed a complaint by Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN), lawyer to the Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states respectively.
A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court last Wednesday in a unanimous ruling granted an interim injunction restraining the Federal Government from implementing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s February 10 deadline for the swapping of the old naira notes with the new ones.
The judgement followed a motion ex-parte on behalf of three northern states Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara, who on February 3rd filed a suit seeking to halt the implementation of the CBN’s policy.
On Wednesday (today), the apex court adjourned a hearing in the suit banning the use of the old naira to Wednesday, 22nd February 2023.
This is coming after nine states joined the suit initially filed by Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara states.
The states are Katsina, Lagos, Cross River, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo and Sokoto states bringing the new total of plaintiffs to ten. On the other hand, Edo and Bayelsa have filed to be joined as respondents.
The seven-man panel led by Justice John Okoro ordered them to amend their processes to be heard as one.
But speaking during the proceeding, Mustapha said the apex government and its agencies have allegedly directed the rejection of the old notes thereby failing to comply with the February 8 court order.
According to him, the plaintiff filed a notice of non-compliance with the order of the court order made on February 8.
“The order has been flouted by the government. We are talking of executive lawlessness here. We have filed an affidavit to that effect… We want the court to renew the order for parties to be properly guided,” he said.
In his response, Justice Okoro asked Mustapha to file a proper application and put forward his complaints. This, he said, would enable the respondent to respond appropriately.
According to Okoro, there was no need for a renewal of the court’s order since the order made by the court on February 8 was made pending the determination of the motion for injunctions filed by the plaintiff.
He, however, maintained that the order still subsists since the motion was not yet heard.
Election Will Not Hold in 240 Polling Units, Says INEC
Less than 12 days to the general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said that election will not hold in 240 polling units.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this at a meeting with leaders of political parties on Monday.
Yakubu stated nobody chose to vote in these polling units.
Kano LP Gov Candidate Dumps Party, Defects to APC
The Kano State governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Bashir Bashir, on Sunday evening dumped his party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Bashir, alongside LP chieftains in Kano, on January 21 shunned the party’s presidential rally held in Kano.
The other LP members who shunned the rally were Mohammed Zarewa; the state coordinator for Peter Obi’s campaign, Balarabe Wakili; and a member of the presidential campaign council, Idris Dambazau.
A source close to Bashir confirmed his defection and other LP leaders in Kano to the APC on Sunday to our correspondent.
The source further linked his decision to the party’s exclusion of major northern stakeholders in its decision-making process, and lack of clear-cut direction on the interest of northern Nigeria.
