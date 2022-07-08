Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Preservation of Our Yoruba Heritage
By Kayode Emola
Every civilisation across the world and throughout history is shaped by culture. Civilisations are influenced by the cultures of those who came before them, and defined by the culture they develop. Traditions are handed from generation to generation, some consciously, some unconsciously, for millennia. Culture and tradition are such an integral part of shaping who we are, that, if lost, it becomes hard for the race to even survive.
We know that Africans hold the oldest civilisations and best-preserved cultures, and this resonates throughout our daily lives, even in the modernity of today. Although many of our cultures have been watered down by the European and American civilisations, the vast majority of them have been preserved in one form or another. Our generations must endeavour to preserve this culture and tradition, passing it down to the upcoming generation, so that they may also have something to hand down.
As the Oyo would say, “Óyó ò ṣé bí bàbà ẹni kàn kàn, a jí ṣé bí Óyó l’a ń rí,” meaning, “Oyo does not behave like anyone’s father, it is only those that behave like Oyo that you will see.” This is a very well-known adage in Oyo, saying that their cultural heritage is supreme above all, and so others must conform to the Oyo way of life rather than expecting the Oyo to be conformed to theirs.
However, Oyo also recognises that “Bá yìí l’a ṣé ṣe ni ilé wà, ewọ ẹlò mí ni;” “This is how we live in our house; it may be forbidden in another’s house.” Therefore, we must demonstrate mutual respect when dealing with others who are not from our culture.
This, however, was not exhibited by the European explorers who for centuries forced their way of life upon us in Africa; ‘til today they still continue to insist that we must live the way they live. While the totality of the European way of life is not in itself bad, forcing it on other cultures is nothing more than a way of declaring cultural supremacy.
As the journey toward a sovereign Yoruba nation intensifies, it is clear that Yoruba must be the official medium of communication, with English and other European languages as optional. The use of Yoruba, though it may be strange and difficult for some people at first, will undoubtedly strengthen our culture, and therefore our nation, in the long run.
The use of Yoruba for every day communication would rapidly expand the vocabulary of many Yoruba, as well as non-Yoruba in our midst. New Yoruba words will be required and thus developed for everyday items – such as ‘fridge’, ‘flat’, ‘bed’, ‘pen’, ‘bag’, ‘bread’, etc – that were not a part of our culture, and so also not of our language, prior to our encounter with the Europeans.
One important facet that we must endeavour to preserve is our numbering system, so that we do not lose it the way we lost our calendar to the Gregorian system. Most of the Romanised world – that is, Europe and America – uses a decimal numbering system, based on multiples of 10. This is believed to have its roots in the fact that we have 10 fingers.
Yoruba, by contrast, have always used a vigesimal system, based on multiples of 20. However, unlike others of this ilk, such as old Welsh or Parisian French, the Yoruba system has a much richer origin story than simply adopting it based on the sum total of fingers and toes.
Pre-colonisation, our ancestors traded in cowrie shells. These would be grouped in twenties, then subdivided into fives. As the standard base number was 20, the naming of the other numbers stems from the name for one group of twenty, ’ogún’. Therefore, if counting from one to 14, it made sense to count individually. However, a faster means of obtaining 15 was to take a group of 20 and remove one subgroup of five.
This unique counting system means that some numbers are counted using the subtraction method. For instance, rather than say sixteen, we say twenty take away four (mẹrìndínlógún). We also use the addition or multiplication in twenties for higher numbers. For instance, numbers like eighty are counted as four multiply by twenty (ọgọ́rin: ọgún mẹrin). Also, numbers like a thousand are the multiplication of five by two hundred (ẹgbẹ màrún: ẹgbẹ̀rún).
Even amongst those who use this numbering system daily, not many understand its root or how playing with the numbers in the fives and twenties can give you the means of counting in Yoruba from one to one million. A system so steeped in our heritage and culture, yet that same heritage forgotten by the collective memory.
One aspect in which it will be of especial importance to refer back to our history for guidance is the political structure of our new nation. In the past, the Kabiyesi was the head of the government in their domain, wielding all the executive power. The Kabiyesi cannot be removed except by death, potentially deleterious if the throne is occupied by an evil Kabiyesi. With the Yoruba nation not lacking in Kabiyesi, the biggest challenge will be determining who will become the overall Kabiyesi of the new Yoruba nation.
This article is not trying to suggest a system of government for the new Yoruba nation. However, with our long history of monarchical rule, it will be difficult for the Yoruba nation to thrive under a presidential system of government. It therefore seems most probable that we would instead be practicing a parliamentary system.
Accepting that it may not be practical to return fully to the system used in the old Yoruba government, we nevertheless should endeavour to retain much of our historical system of governance when building the future Yoruba government. We must construct a system that works for the benefit of our people, eliminating such loopholes as permit fraudsters to defraud the government and the good people of Yoruba nation. We must strive hard to ensure that those who take on leadership roles are ready to serve the people, not those who pursue political positions solely for what they can extort for themselves and their cabal.
In our new nation, the Omoluabi ethos must always be projected and adhered to. Furthermore, we must ensure that our education system is returned to its former focus, where intelligent reasoning is encouraged and developed; rather than the current system where rote-memorisation and exams are considered the metric of academic excellence. Above all, we should not be afraid to adopt new ideas if proven to be better than our current approach. This is not about ignoring our past, but embodying it in a new way, utilising the best of all that makes Yoruba Yoruba, to harness our destination of a glorious future.
Opinion: If INEC Postpones 2023 Elections… by Kayode Ajulo
While I understand that the above state- ment has been credited to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), I do not share the view that INEC would have made such statement at this crucial and eleventh hour.
My view is grounded against the backdrop that INEC, as the sole organ responsible for the preparation and conduct of elections in Nigeria, is well abreast with the relevant position of the law, and same would be lax to make such comments or publication.
Nevertheless, for the purpose of this discourse and exposing the position of the law and for the enlightenment of the unlearned, I find it pertinent to state my views.
Elections are the cornerstone of any democratic governance and political stability. Through elections, governments obtain the democratic mandate. They are a procedure typical for democratic systems, and Nigeria is a democratic country.
Smooth and uninterrupted conduct of elections as and when due, strengthens democracy, as every election is a sort of advancement of democracy.
Also, elections are pivotal to the quality of a country’s governance and can either greatly advance or set back a country’s progress, depending on its quality and credibility.
The Role of INEC in Elections
In recognition of the significance of elec- tions, our grundnorm, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) (“Constitution”) provides in Section 132 (1) thus:
“An election to the office of President shall be held on a date to be appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission in accordance with the Electoral Act.”
Additionally, Section 178 provides that:
“An election to the office of Governor of a State shall be held on a date to be appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission in accordance with the Electoral Act.”
These above constitutional provisions have therefore recognised elections, and also recognised Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the institution saddled with conducting elections in Nigeria.
Section 153(1)(f) provides for the creation of INEC. While Section 153(2) and paragraph 15(a) of Part 1 of the third schedule to the Constitution empowers INEC to conduct elections. The paragraph provides thus:
“The commission shall have power to organise, undertake and supervise all elections to the offices of the President and Vice President, the Governor and Deputy Governor of a State, and to membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each State of the Federation”.
INEC & Postponement of Elections
The above are the fundamental pillars guiding the conduct of elections in Nigeria by the umpire saddled with that responsibility, which is INEC. It is also imperative to note that, INEC is empowered to postpone an election even after a date has been scheduled for the conduct of the election in prevailing circumstances.
The relevant law is the Electoral Act. Section 24 of the Act provides as follows:
24.—(1) In the event of an emergency affecting an election, the Commission shall, as far as practicable, ensure that persons displaced as a result of the emergency are not disenfranchised.
(2) Where a date has been ap- pointed for the holding of an election, and there is reason to believe that a serious breach of the peace is likely to occur if the election is proceeded with on that date or it is impossible to conduct the elections as a result of natural disasters or other emergencies, the Commission may postpone the election and shall in respect of the area, or areas concerned, appoint another date for the holding of the postponed election, provided that such reason for the postponement is cogent and verifiable.
Suffices to state that the above provisions are in pari materia with repealed Electoral Acts, and as such, same has been given judicial interpretation by the courts such as Dibiagwu v INEC(2012) LPELR-9831(CA), Nwoko v Osakwe & Ors (2009) LPELR- 4652(CA), Buhari v INEC (2009) NWLR (pt 1130) pg. 116. The Supreme Court in Sylva v INEC (2018) 18 NWLR Pt 1651 Pg. 310 at Pg. 348 endorsed the powers of INEC to postpone elections, to act urgently in aid to meet any emergency which occurs unexpectedly and could cause danger to innocent lives on the polling day.
The underlining factor however, is that INEC must ensure that persons displaced as a result of the emergency are not disenfranchised.
As a corollary to the above, it is important to state that the Commission has the responsibility to advise the country on when it is suitable to conduct an election, mostly when there are unavoidable and critical circumstances that cannot be managed. The only truth is, there is no pressing and unmanageable situation in the country at the moment, that calls for election postponement. Unless INEC has failed, in its own preparations of over three years.
Since the advent of the Fourth Republic and Nigeria’s return to democracy, the country has had to deal with some surmountable security situations in one region of the country or the other, especially in the areas mentioned by INEC as excuse to propose a postponement, and I cannot remember a point when that has affected a major election owing to effective preparation in the area of security and other exigencies.
It is therefore, utterly disquieting and disturbing, to receive such allegation from INEC that suggests that 2023 election may be postponed due to insecurity in certain parts of the country, like the South East and North East. The simple reason being that, in the past, we have had two different elections that were conducted in the midst of heightened insurgency and insecurity, and one can only wonder what magic or tactics were employed to pull those elections off? Are those tactics unworkable at this time, when there is a mellow in insecurity problems?
Why does 2023 elections seem to be the exception?
And, whether there is more to this situation that INEC is not telling us. It is no news that the whole nation seems to be holding its breath in anticipation of the upcoming elections and the anxiety of Nigerians regarding the elections is almost palpable.
Why then should INEC believe that postponing the elections is in any way a good idea, considering the ‘special circumstances’ surrounding this particular elections?
Now, it is also necessary that we cast our minds back to the 2015 elections, during Dr Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure as President. In the months leading up to the elections, the news circulated in the media was that a whole State had been overrun and claimed by insurgents, and that several Local Governments were under their control.
At the time, the narrative being mongered was that the elections were the solution to Nigeria’s insurgency problem, as General Muhammadu Buhari was the messiah that would come and save Nigeria from itself. Now, the essence of revisiting this is that, if at that time where, according to media reports, insurgency was at an all-time high, the elections were still successfully conducted, what begs for question now is, why does it now seem like conducting the 2023 elections in February as prescribed is an impossibility, even as Government has constantly reassured us that everything is under control and security in our nation is intact?
The Law
As a legal practitioner, I always opt to view things through the lens of the law; therefore, we must first of all consider the legality of conducting elections. It is no news that the Constitution is supreme and its provisions sacrosanct, and in order to successfully marshal the point, we must first look to the provisions of this Constitution.
Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution provides for the right of persons to form a political party or association. It states that:
“Every person shall be entitled to as- semble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union, or any other association for the protection of his interest, provided concerning that the provisions of this Section shall not derogate from the powers conferred by the Constitution on the Independent National Electoral Commission the Political Parties to which that Commission does not accord recognition”.
Section 78 of the Constitution provides that the registration of voters and the conduct of elections, shall be subject to the direction and supervision of INEC.
It can be deduced from the aforemen- tioned sections, that the Constitution as the apex law of the land recognises the right of Nigerian citizens to form and belong to the political parties of their choice, it recognises the existence of INEC, as well as its responsibility for the registration of voters and the conduct of elections.
We can therefore, infer that the Constitution recognises the legality of the conduct of elections, which is one of the essential and inviolable features of democracy.
In addition to the Constitution, the Electoral Act of 2022 (Electoral Act) also recognises and makes provisions for the legitimacy of the conduct of elections in Nigeria. Section 1 of the Act provides for the establishment of INEC, while Section 9 makes provision for the creation of the National Register of Voters and voters’ registration, it provides:
“The Commission shall compile, maintain, and update, on a continuous basis, a National Register of Voters (in this Act referred to as “the Register of Voters”) which shall include the names of all persons— (a) entitled to vote in any Federal, State, Local Government or Federal Capital Territory Area Council election; and (b) with disability status disaggregated by type of disability”.
Section 6 of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides:
“There is established in each State of the Federation, Federal Capital Territory and Local Government Area, an office of the Commission which shall perform such functions as may be assigned to it by the Commission”.
The preceding sections of the Constitution and the Electoral Act, make it abundantly clear that elections in Nigeria are legal, indispensable to a democratic State, and are fundamental in upholding the pillars of democracy in Nigeria.
At this juncture, there’s the need to interrogate the functions and duties of INEC vis-à-vis her commentary on the state of the nation’s security, which with all intent and purposes, has patently created palpable panic and confusion by hinting that elections might not hold in Nigeria, though the INEC Chairman, has since debunked this, claims that the elections will hold and not be postponed, no matter what.
INEC’s statutory function is to organise and monitor elections. Any fear the institution might have should be relayed to the executive arm of Government, and allow the executive to decide accordingly.
Preparing for elections is not a day’s job. As an international observer to the United Kingdom (UK) in the 2015 general elections, I noted that it took them 16 years to prepare for the election. INEC should learn lessons from that.
I salute the National Assembly for their role in the build up to this election. Dr Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila’s led Legislative Houses, the Senate and the House of Representatives have done tremendously well in discharging their duties. They have passed the Electoral Act, 2022 to institutionalise credible elections in Nigeria.
The Judiciary, has also been exception- ally and actively alive to its responsibili- ties. Most cases emanating from political parties primaries have been effectively dispatched. Even as of this time, 8.17pm of penning my thoughts on this matter, we are still in Markudi, Benue State, to ensure that all election petition issues are resolved to give way to a free, fair and credible elections come February and March.
Intensive training of Lawyers and various law firms for election conduct and management purposes, is ongoing. Every hand is on deck as far as the Judiciary is concerned, and it is ready to deliver speedy and quality services to ensure the success is the 2023 elections. There is harmonious coordination of the Judiciary across States, with respect to the forthcoming 2023 elections.
It is imperative to state that the Judiciary under the leadership of my Lord Justice, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, is more than ready. What I have witnessed, is unprecedented in the history of preparation of the Judiciary for election conduct. The CJN and brother Justices have once again displayed and set a record of unmatchable and exemplary leadership in this regard, and the only worthy reward at the moment for his exceptional hard work is to conduct the 2023 election as stipulated.
The buck then lies with the President as the head of the Executive, to ensure that Nigerians are safe and can exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections. The primary purpose of government is the security and welfare of the people. See Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution. This implies that citizens must be able to carry out their civic duties, in an atmosphere of peace and safety.
It is therefore, expected that elections which are backed by the law, must take its course, and it is the duty and responsibility of the State to deploy every apparatus to ensure a harmonious platform for every citizen to exercise their Constitutional guaranteed freedom of choice in any given election.
It must be pointed out that, may the day never come in Nigeria when non- State-actors would intimidate the State apparatus and institutions, to the point where the government will not be able to protect its citizens to perform their civic responsibility.
Conclusion
In conclusion, it is important to state that, for elections to be conducted, there must be an existing government armed with a responsibility to ensure that not only that the elections are conducted freely and credibly in a safe ambiance, but also that the law takes its due course. This fact is important, as it is a reflection of the Latin phrase Fiat justitia ruat cælum which means ‘let justice be done, though the heaven falls’.
We must therefore, understand that it is not impossible that the heavens may fall and injustice may reign, but, rather, there is the existence of certain figurative pillars holding up the heavens and ensuring that justice runs its due course.
These pillars are represented by the various governmental institutions we have in Nigeria, which are responsible for ensuring a free and fair election, that at the end of the day, justice prevails above all else. Examples of these institutions are the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Judiciary, the Armed Forces, Police Force and the Legislature.
As it is, there is palpable panic and confusion in the land. It is even affecting businesses. For instance, I am representing a client in an international transaction that has had to be put on hold because of the anxiety surrounding the 2023 elections.
I therefore, call on the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, H.E Muhammadu Buhari, to address Nigerians as the Chief Executive Officer of the country, on whose table the buck stops. The President should address the situation in the spirit of preserving our precious democracy, and allay our fears.
Dr. Ajulo is the Principal Partner, Castle Law Chambers, Abuja
Adding Value: The Benefits of Failing by Henry Ukazu
Greetings Destiny Friends,
There is nothing that pleases someone more than success, and there’s nothing that humbles one more than failure. You may be wondering if there is anything more painful than failure. Yes, regret will cause more pain than failure. Failure will give you ways to succeed. Regret will give you compounding regrets. The fear of failure often stems from a fear of experiencing shame or embarrassment.
In the journey of life, we all strive to succeed, but when our wishes, aspirations, desires, and hard work don’t pay off, we tend to feel disappointed. But what we fail to understand is that failure can be a blessing in disguise. There’s no doubt, failure can make you feel demoralized, helpless, hopeless, and anxious (both consciously and unconsciously) but you can always fight back.
Each of us have experienced failure in one way or another. Sometimes when we fail, we feel the world is conspiring against us. The moment that you realize that failure is not limited to you; you can motivate yourself to get up faster.
Failure means different things to different people. You can fail in business, marriage, academics, entertainment, personally or professionally. Failure can also mean a first attempt in learning. Failure is like a relationship. It is heartbreaking When there’s a heart break; it takes time to heal, both emotionally and otherwise. Getting over a failed relationship is heartbreaking.
Failure comes in different shapes and sizes. According to Edmondson, there are three kinds of failure
· Preventable failure: a failure caused by deviating from a known process.
· Complex failure: a failure caused by a system breakdown.
· Intelligent failure: a failure caused by an unsuccessful trial.
The process of success is normally associated with first trial, then failure before you eventually succeed. One of the major causes of failure is lack of preparation and perseverance.
That you failed doesn’t mean you are a failure, it simply means you have not done what you are supposed to do, or you are missing something. Most of the great men and women that have succeeded are ‘great failures’. They failed many times before they succeeded.
You can’t let your failures define you. A major mistake most people make in life is that they easily give up at the first or second attempt, some other people let failures define them, but, you don’t have to let your mistakes define you. According to former American President, Barack Obama, “You have to let your failures teach you.”
Did you know that there are many lessons we can learn from failure? For instance, your mistakes can help push your boundaries. Mistakes are necessary for our success, if you are not making any mistakes, that simply means you are not doing anything interesting.
Again, if you’re not failing, you might be operating out of fear. Most people fail due to fear. Finally, if you’re not failing, you’re missing opportunities. The fear of failing can be a deciding factor for a progressive to take risks.
Again, President Obama noted that being successful is hard. You won’t necessarily succeed at everything the first time you try. Some of the most successful people in the world are the ones who’ve had the most failures. Michael Jordan was cut from his high school basketball team, and he lost hundreds of games and missed thousands of shots during his career. But he once said, “I have failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” No one’s born being good at things, you become good at things through hard work. You don’t hit every note the first time you sing a song. You’ve got to practice”.
According to Brian Tracy, failure is a prerequisite for great success, if you want to succeed, double your rate of failure. You must come to terms that there is no success without failure. Most of the successful people in the world are the ones who have had the most failure. J. k Rowling who wrote Harry Potter, her first book was rejected 12 times because it was published. These people succeeded because they understood that you can’t let failure define you.
Failure comes in several stages, first it comes in the form of shock and surprise, then denial, anger and blame, depression, acceptance and then insight and change. To overcome failure, I will be sharing tips you can adopt. The first step in handling failure is knowing the true cause of a failure and how to overcome it. The second stage is by admitting the mistake. Failure does not mean your life is going to be over. You can learn from failure and be constructive. Whenever you fail, find inspiration and don’t give up. Be passionate about your cause and vision and surround yourself with positive people.
The best thing that you can do each time you fail is to learn from your mistakes. If you screwed up, don’t let that be your excuse to give up. Let your screw up be your motivation to try once again, and this time without making the same mistake.
Create a positive mindset:
Very few people understand the power of the mind. When you fail you need to make a conscious decision to be positive rather than miserable. If you do choose to be miserable, it will be much harder to get back up from your failure. However, if you cultivate a positive mindset, then you can move on from each failure without losing your enthusiasm and drive. If you do choose to be miserable, it will be much harder to get back up from your failure. However, if you cultivate a positive mindset, then you can move on from each failure without losing your enthusiasm and drive.
Tap Into Your Mentor(s)
Whenever you fail, get inspired by your mentors. We all have mentors, whether they are athletes, inventors, academics, entrepreneurs, artists, musicians, actors, politicians (joking), humanitarians, or authors. These people have been in the same position as us, and they can serve as a great inspiration during the tough times. So, when you are in the midst of failure; read about them, listen to them, and watch them. Find out what they did to overcome their hardships and apply that to your situation.
Celebrate little wins
Whenever you fail, before you judge yourself, write a list of your success. Sometimes we feel we are worthless when we fail. To combat this feeling, you need to write down a list of all the times that you succeeded.
In conclusion, Failure is rough, tough, and painful; however, it goes hand in hand with success. The way you handle your failure will determine if you succeed, and the tips above should help you cope with failure when it comes your way.
Here are a few quotes to keep you inspired if you feel like giving up.
“If I’ve learned one lesson from all that’s happened to me, it’s that there’s no such thing as the biggest mistake of your existence. There’s no such thing as ruining your life. Life’s a pretty resilient thing, it turns out.” -Sophie Kinsella
“You don’t drown by falling in the water, you drown by staying there.” -Robert Jordan
“It’s failure that gives you the proper perspective on success.” – Ellen DeGeneres
“Failure should be our teacher, not our undertaker. Failure is delay, not defeat. It is a temporary detour, not a dead end. Failure is something we can avoid only by saying nothing, doing nothing, and being nothing.” – Denis Waitley
“The only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing.” – Henry Ford
“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” – Thomas A. Edison
“Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” -Dale Carnegie
“I am not judged by the number of times I fail, but by the number of times I succeed: and the number of times I succeed is in direct proportion to the number of times I fail and keep trying.” -Tom Hopkins
“Do not ignore your failures, acknowledge them and use them to motivate you.
When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” -Joseph Kennedy
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Voice of Emancipation: An Endless Opportunity
By Kayode Emola
There is a belief presently prevailing amongst residents of Nigeria that they can hedge their bets – play it safe and thereby guarantee their future in either scenario: the continuance of the collapsing Nigeria or the emergence of the Yoruba sovereign nation. In reality, those who try to avoid risking anything end up risking everything; there can be no guarantee of success for those that sit down and do nothing.
For this reason, I highly commend our gallant men and women who, this Monday, 9 January 2023, sacrificed their time and risked their lives to boldly stand up to the Nigerian government in civil protest. Whilst people may ask what purpose this protest rally serves, I believe it sent an unignorable message to the central and state government of Nigeria that the Yoruba nationalists are not backing down.
I am devastatingly grieved that we lost one of our own in the course of the protest. I pray that Almighty God will grant eternal rest both to him and to many of our heroes past who have sacrificed their lives for the greater good. Some of them will never grow old and we who are alive must not fail to honour their sacrifice.
We have no means by which we could compile resources on a scale to compete with the politicians who appropriate the wealth of the country for their own private enterprises. However, even with the few resources we have received through goodwill, we have shown that we can create disquiet in the polity.
Some people have asked us to reconsider our strategy, return to the drawing board and start over from the beginning. However, I propose that encountering a small setback is not cause to throw out the entire operation. Human beings naturally are quick to criticise you when obstacles hamper achieving your goal, but readily keep silent when you do succeed. No one ever said the journey to Yoruba nation will be quick and easy; however, it is certain that we will surely reach our final destination. The impediment experienced this last week is not cause to abandon the fight altogether
For those who need some more motivation to fight for their freedom, perhaps a picture of how glorious the Yoruba sovereign nation could be will help inspire them. The Yoruba sovereign nation will be one where everyone will have equal opportunities in life, and crime is a thing of the past.
Modeling of various sectors, including transportation, education, health, and retail among others, has demonstrated the real feasibility of every worker within the Yoruba sovereign nation receiving a monthly wage equivalent to one thousand dollars. This will apply no matter what job s/he may be doing, and would be achievable nationwide within three years of the implementation of a Yoruba sovereign government. This would be a far cry indeed from the pittance our workers currently receive from the Nigerian government.
All retirees would be placed on an adequate living allowance, pending calculation and allocation of an adequate pension. At the moment, the large majority of our retirees are left to survive on their wits alone, with the consequence that many of them die prematurely due to lack of resources. This is a mark of shame for the nation they served faithfully in their youth.
All nursing mothers would be given a minimum of six months maternity leave, adequately paid, to enable them to take care of themselves and their new-born. Childcare would be provided by the Yoruba sovereign government for every child from two years old until they become of primary school age, whereupon education will be made free and compulsory until the completion of secondary school. All of this clearly demonstrates the abundance of opportunities presents and the high number of jobs created in the Yoruba sovereign nation.
However, if we do not get the Yoruba sovereign nation now, we will remain entrenched in the mud forced upon us by Nigeria. This situation is clearly detrimental to all but the political elite. Even those who have previously benefitted from the corruption within the political classes are now beginning to speak out against the trajectory the country is taking. Although many of these are canvassing for remedial action to sustain Nigeria, the truth is that the only path to freedom and quality of life is the complete dissolution of the country. It is incumbent on those of us on the side of Yoruba and other indigenous nationalities to take a stand to get out of Nigeria.
It is becoming increasingly likely that the 2023 election in Nigeria may not take place. Even if it were to go ahead, it may well become the spark that causes this time bomb of a country to explode. Those collecting monies from the politicians during this election season, believing that they are utilising an opportunity to enrich themselves, would do well to realise that they are selling not only their own future for far less than its value but also that of their children and the children after them.
In view of the insecurities pervading throughout the country, and the likelihood of the abortion in this year’s election, we must be on our guard against tactics from the politicians to extend their office. We must not be fooled into accepting any form of an interim government or similar, but rather be ready to exit our country at a moment’s notice.
This is not the time to be timid. It is especially not the time to condemn those who came out for this week’s rally. These people risked it all, gave it all in one case, for the sake of the wider freedom of our kinsmen. Even if the results appear incommensurate with the hard work put in, this does not undermine the work that they did. We can be sure that their remonstrance has generated valuable returns, contributing towards the continuing edging forwards to our final destination.
