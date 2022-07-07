News
Urban Renewal Scheme: Soludo Demolishes Prophet Odumeje’s Church
The Anambra State government has demolished the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry led by controversial Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, a.k.a ‘Odumeje’ in the commercial city of Onitsha.
This was in line with the Onitsha Urban Renewal Plan spearheaded by Governor Charles Soludo.
The structure was said to be erected along Nwagene stream and had to be removed for the actualisation of the Onitsha Urban Renewal Plan.
Aide Confirms Akeredolu’s Health Challenges, Says Governor Recovering
Mr Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has allayed the fear of the people of the state over the health condition of the governor.
Olatunde, in a statement issued on Tuesday, confirmed that the governor had some health challenges like any other human being and he had been receiving treatment to recover quickly.
He however kept mum on the viral voice note by the governor’s wife, Betty, who called out one of the governor’s female aides who she warned to stay away from her husband and stop supplying him with concoctions.
The statement read, “We have observed the growing anxiety about the state of health of the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu( SAN). The good people of the state and, by extension, other friends and well-wishers continued to express concern over the wellness of the governor, especially since yesterday.
“We are constrained to respond to these concerns and assure our people that, by the grace of God, there is no cause for alarm on the governor’s state of health.
“Governor Akeredolu, just like every other mere mortal, had some health challenges for which he had since received treatment and is recuperating speedily.”
Olatunde said since the governor is not a superhuman and the immunity his office enjoys does not extend to physical wellness or otherwise, the health issue is not an unusual one.
He added that though frail, the governor is discharging his official functions.
He added, “Mr Governor is not faced with any life-threatening illness that would have encouraged any alleged conspiracy in his administration. He held an Executive Council meeting with the members till 4pm on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, after the Security Council meeting where far-reaching decisions were taken on the escalated clashes in Ikare-Akoko and other big events earlier.
“While we appreciate the growing concerns about his wellbeing and, indeed, the outpouring of prayers even beyond partisan lines, we urge all persons of goodwill to ignore unfounded insinuations capable of creating any false sense of needless anxiety.”
Even South-West Has Rejected Tinubu – PDP Campaign Council
The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has described the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu as a rejected figure in the South-West, a geopolitical zone believed by many as his stronghold.
The PDP campaign council stated this in reaction to calls for the arrest and interrogation of Atiku Abubakar by the APC campaign council, over claims by a whistleblower, Michael Achimugu, that the ex-Vice President helped himself to public funds while in office from 1999-2007.
This is even as the campaign council chided the Tinubu Media team for attacking the duo of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku in a bid to promote Tinubu’s aspiration.
A statement signed by the spokesman for the PDP Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, urged Tinubu’s handlers to remember that Lagos where the APC flag bearer holds sway was only a part of the larger Nigerian nation, that he was seeking the support of millions of citizens to preside over.
The statement entitled, ‘Tinubu’s Media Gang and the Pity of Electoral Hallucination’, partly read, “The struggling marketers of Tinubu, rather than face the rejection that Tinubu is facing everywhere, are gloating on an empty prospect.
“With all the false claims of Tinubu that he holds the aces in the South West, it is now obvious that critical social structures like Afenifere, major stakeholders like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and faith cum political voices like Pastor Tunde Bakare, have all rejected him.
“A man who does not enjoy charity at home is now seeking that the hands of other well grounded and rounded candidates are tied to pave way for him. The game has just started!
“It is not surprising that Obasanjo and Atiku are now being set up for attack. The combined activities of the duo constitute the effective terminator of the misguided aspiration of Tinubu to inherit an office that has no ancestral link to Iragbiji. Obasanjo’s assertion that ’emi lokan’ is an immoral and misleading claim and Atiku’s pole position in the build-up to the February 25 election has made them objects of mudslinging and rabid attacks.
“Having been suffocated in the campaign space, and looking for a shortcut to a far-fetched and improbable electoral success, the media gang of Ahmed Bola Tinubu in pitiable agony, struggled to clutch to a straw by placing their hope in an empty vessel, who is capitalising on the desperation of the Tinubu and his dreamers to sell fairy tales for a fortune.
“The Tinubu media jesters have often equated Nigeria with Lagos, where Baba so’pe ( Baba said ) is all that needs to be bellowed for all kinds of untoward actions to be taken. They forget that Nigeria is a country of due process, where allegations don’t amount to conviction, and where any urchin can wake up on the side of a bed to throw tantrums without any reprehension.
“The failure of the Tinubu gang is evident in their failed blackmail and insinuation against the very vibrant Nigerian media.”
Court Sentences Six to Death by Hanging for Armed Robbery, Murder in Osun
An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo on Monday sentenced four men to death by hanging for offences bordering on armed robbery and murder of one Victor Akinbile, said to be a relative of the immediate past Osun State Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi.
The convicts, Hammed Rafiu, 37; Rasidi Waidi, 39; Kayode Sunday, 29; and Owolabi Bashiru, 54; were first arraigned before Justice Jide Falola on October 23, 2019, on six counts of armed robbery and murder.
They had pleaded not guilty to the offenses.
Prosecution Counsel from the state Ministry of Justice, Dele Akintayo, while giving the facts of the case, said Akinbile had come to Osun on November 26, 2018, for the swearing-in ceremony of the former governor, Adeboyega Oyetola, and went to Ikirun to pass the night when he was abducted by the four men.
Akintayo informed the court that one of the defendants, Owolabi, a security guard working in a house opposite where the victim wanted to pass the night, informed others about his arrival.
He said the four men, armed with dangerous weapons, forcefully gained entrance into the victim’s room and demanded a sum of N10 million, adding that Akinbile eventually transferred N3 million to a bank account belonging to one of the assailants and also gave them the cash he had with him.
After collecting the money, the counsel said the four men locked the deceased in the trunk of his Toyota Camry and drove him to a spot along the Osogbo/Ikirun road, where they set the vehicle ablaze.
Ajibade and Adedayo Adedeji, who represented the defendants, had earlier told the court that there was no evidence to show that they held a meeting before they carried out the act.
In his judgment, Justice Falola said the prosecution’s counsel had proved his case beyond doubt and sentenced the four men to death by hanging.
He further held that the cash recovered from the convicts and the cash in their bank accounts should be handed over to the widow of the deceased.
He also said that none of the convicts should benefit from any state pardon due to the gravity of the offence they committed.
In a related development, on Monday, Justice Falola sentenced Mutiu Azeez (a.k.a. Tompolo), 41, and Afolabi Mayowa, 35, to death by hanging for armed robbery and murder.
The prosecution counsel, Dele Akintayo, told the court that on July 1, 2018, between 6 and 7am, the defendants asked a commercial motorcycle driver to take them to Egbeda.
He further said the motorcyclist, Mayowa Olatokun, was already conveying the men to the agreed place when they suddenly stopped and dragged him into the bush where he was murdered and his motorcycle taken away.
The counsel who represented the defendants, Adedayo Adedeji, had urged the court to be lenient with them.
Falola subsequently found them guilty and sentenced them to death by hanging.
