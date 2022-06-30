JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele’s Marriage Crashes

Filmmaker and rapper, JJC Skillz, has announced the end of his marriage to his wife, Funke Akindele-Bello.

JJC Skillz, who had in April denied reports of his marriage crisis, confirmed the development in a post on his Instagram page.

He said the last two years had been extremely difficult for them.

He wrote, “Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted, we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us.

“I know I have tried my best to fix things, but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funke’s insistence, I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.

“I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”