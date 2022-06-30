One of Africa’s most famous and celebrated music acts P-Square has revealed that the first project of their reunion will be released in 2023.
JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele’s Marriage Crashes
Filmmaker and rapper, JJC Skillz, has announced the end of his marriage to his wife, Funke Akindele-Bello.
JJC Skillz, who had in April denied reports of his marriage crisis, confirmed the development in a post on his Instagram page.
He said the last two years had been extremely difficult for them.
He wrote, “Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted, we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us.
Filmmaker and AMAA Founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, is Dead
Nigerian filmmaker and founder of the African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, is dead.
According to reports, she died in a hospital in Lagos State.
Ayiam-Osigwe who was also the President of the Association of Movie Producers was reportedly in a coma before she breathed her last.
Her colleague, Obi Emelonye, confirmed her death via his Instagram account on Tuesday.
He shared her picture and wrote, “Thank you and good night dada Peace. 🕯🕯🕯🕯”
Kizz Daniel Begins 2023 with Release of New Single, RTID
Nigeria’s pop sensation, Kizz Daniel has kickstarted the year 2023 with another single, expected to be a banger, titled Rich Till I Die (RTID).
The over two and half minutes song, with traces of Afrobeats and Afropop, is expected to be released January 6, 2023.
According to reports, the song produced by Flyboy Inc/Empire is a single that packs the melodic template of his 2022 hits ‘Buga’ and ‘Cough’ while deploying log drums and choir technique for some diversity.
We Cashed, Sold Out in 2022, Will Release New Album This 2023 – P-Square
Peter Okoye AKA Mr. P made the revelation via his Twitter account where he revealed it was a strategic decision for them not to release a new project in 2022 as they wished to tour and connect with their fans. He further revealed that they intend to release the first album of their second coming in 2023.
P-Square has been one of Africa’s most famous duos for over a decade with their music gaining them massive followership across the world. The twin brothers parted ways in 2017 as they pursued solo careers and this brought an end to the multi-award-winning duo.
In 2021, the brothers reconciled and returned as a duo announcing themselves in the December 2021 reunion concert in which they apologized to fans for splitting up.
In 2022, P-Square released two tracks ‘Jaiye’ and ‘Find Somebody’. They also performed in multiple countries making special guest appearances at Afronation Portugal and Ghana where they delivered nostalgia.
Fans will be eager to receive a new project from the duo whose music captures different eras of the evolution of Afrobeats.
