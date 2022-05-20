Islam
Friday Sermon: Angels: Heavenly Spiritual Creatures
By Babatunde Jose
In an article published in The Muslim World, Samuel M. Zwemer commented: ‘The angelology of Islam is very extensive and has been treated only partially by western scholars, although it holds such an important place in the belief of popular Islam.
This is quite surprising as angels are a fundamental part of Islamic belief, as Sachiko Murata notes: ‘The Islamic concepts of creation, revelation, prophecy, the events that occur in the world, worship, the spiritual life, death, resurrection, and the central position of man in the cosmos cannot be understood without reference to angels.’
The concept of angels is pivotal and holds a very strong place in Islam. This is because faith in the unseen world that Allah created is an essential element and one of the six articles of faith. In fact, belief in angels is necessary in Islam and their rejection constitutes kufr: ‘Whoever is an enemy to God and His angels and His messengers, Gabriel, and Michael – surely God is an enemy to the unbelievers. (Q 2:97). Angels, then, are an integral part of the Islamic worldview and deserve attention.
The roles of the angels in specific mythic events (such as the prostration of the angels to Adam) and their role in the eschatological works (including the Miraj) have been discussed, albeit not always in much depth. Angels encompass a range of different areas of study: Qur’anic and Hadith studies, accounts of the Miraj and Islamic eschatology, notions of popular religion and discussions in systematic theology (kalam) and philosophy.
A brief survey of Judeo-Christian literature shows that angels are often conceived in different ways, with both human and divine forms. The study of angels has been largely compartmentalized into specific areas: eschatology, Quranic studies, exegesis, the Miraj literature, theology, philosophy and so on.
Angels are heavenly spiritual creatures created by God and are deemed to be older than humans and Jinn. The Arabic word for angel Malak derives either from Malaka, meaning “he controlled”, due to their power to govern different affairs assigned to them, or from the triliteral root’-l-k, l-’-k or m-l-k with the broad meaning of a “messenger”, just as its counterpart in Hebrew Malakhi. Unlike the Hebrew word, however, the term is used exclusively for heavenly spirits of the divine world, as opposed to human messengers. The Quran refers to both angelic and human messengers as Rasul instead.
Angels in Islam do not have the ability to choose as humans do and were not created with a will and therefore do not disobey Allah. They do whatever Allah tells them to do.
Nobody knows the number of angels and when they were created, but they were around a long time before mankind and jinn. We know this from the Quran when Allah (swt) states: Behold, thy Lord said to the angels: “I will create a vicegerent on earth.” They said: “Wilt Thou place therein one who will make mischief therein and shed blood, whilst we do celebrate Thy praises and glorify Thy holy (name)?” He said: “I know what ye know not.” (Q 2:30)
How many angels there are? Only Allah (swt) knows. But it is said that a sacred heavenly sanctuary above the Kaaba, in the city of Mecca, Al-Bait-al-Ma’mur (i.e. Allah’s House), every day seventy thousand (70,000) angels visit and perform tawaf daily and then leave, never returning to it again, followed by another group… (Sahih Al-Bukhari Volume 4, Hadith Number 429, translated by Dr. Muhammad Muhsin Khan)
Angels in Islam have a unique appearance. Even though there are very few humans who have seen angels in their original form, we know of several facts about angels from the Quran and Sunnah:
The angels are made of light, whereas the Jinn are made from smokeless fire, and mankind is from earthen clay. The angels are very large. They have wings, sometimes in pairs of two, three or more. They are neither male nor female. They do not sin. They can take on the form of humans. The angels do not eat. We know this from their visit to Prophet Ibrahim(as) as mentioned in the Quran
The Angels also have names. There are four special angels or Archangels ‘karubiyin’ considered to rank above the other angels in Islam: They are Gabriel, Mika’il, Azraeel and Israfil.
Gabriel is the divine messenger who reveals divine mysteries and delivers God’s orders and aid to the prophets. There are many different legends about Gabriel in Muslim tradition, many of which overlap with biblical traditions about the patriarchs and the prophets. Gabriel is said to have consoled Adam after the expulsion from paradise and taught him the letters of the alphabet, how to cultivate wheat, and how to make tools from iron.
It is also said that Gabriel took Adam to Mecca and taught him the rites of pilgrimage. He showed Noah how to build the ark and had numerous encounters with Abraham. He helped Moses fight the magicians of Egypt, and goaded Pharaoh’s army into the Red Sea.
He taught the prophet Samuel, and comforted King David. And he announced the coming birth of John the Baptist to Zacharias and that of Jesus to Mary.
Mika’il (Michael): Responsible for directing the rain and winds according to the will of Allah. The Angel of Death – Azraeel (Malak al-Mawt): Takes away life with the order of Allah. He oversees death. Numerous Angels work under him. Israfil is responsible for blowing the trumpet that will signal the end of creation.
Ridwan is the primary guardian of Paradise. And Malik is the primary guardian of Hell. Kiraaman and Kaatibeen: The angels who write down the deeds of the person. Each person has two of these angels with them, one who writes the good deeds, and the other who writes the bad deeds.
Munkar and Nakeer: Questions the person upon their death in grave as to their belief and punish those in the grave who did not believe, or were hypocrites, while alive.
The duties of Angels are to praise, glorify, and pray to Allah. Unlike other faiths, Islam gives us clear information about the angels. Hence, we do not have to create myths and legends about them. We simply have to learn the information given to us about angels in Islam in the Quran and the sayings of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon him). There are dozens of verses in the Quran relating to the role of the angels in Islam. See Qur’an 2:285; 82:10-12; 21:20; 13:23-24; 69:17; 43:19; 35:1; 53:5; 48:4; 3:124; 74:30-31; 32:11; 39:68; 42:5.
Among all the angels, Angel Jibril (as) is the one with the most merit and highest status. He is the Messenger of Allah to the messengers of Allah.
When Prophet Muhammad saw Jibril (as) the first time in his original shape, he felt that he was seeing a very strange and a very great thing and was so affected by the aura of what he saw that he fainted.
During the night of al-Miraj, the Prophet once again saw Angel Jibril in his original shape. However, this time the Prophet did not faint at the sight of Jibril (as) , because before that the angel had washed his heart to make it stronger and ready to see the wondrous things in the upper world during the ascension.
Some of the Angels are very big. It was narrated that the Prophet told us about one of the angels who carries the Arsh. He said that the distance between that angel’s ear lobe and his shoulder is equivalent to a seven hundred (700) year journey. [Abu Dawud]
There are guardian angels responsible for protecting the believer throughout his life, at home or traveling, asleep or awake. There are also angels responsible for breathing the soul into the fetus and writing down its provisions, lifespan, actions, and whether it will be wretched or happy.
Some angels are roamers, traveling around the world in search of gatherings where Allah (swt) is remembered. There are also angels constituting Allah’s heavenly army, standing in rows, they never get tired or sit down, and others who bow or prostrate, and never raise their heads, always worshipping Allah (swt).
In retrospect angels are a grandiose creation of God, varying in numbers, roles, and abilities. Having knowledge and belief in them adds to the awe that one feels towards God, in that He can create as He wishes, for indeed the magnificence of His creation is a proof of the magnificence of the Creator.
However, those who chose to ignore or poo poo the existence of Angels of God are bound to suffer from what a friend described as ‘spiritual rigor mortis’, a terrible ailment of the spirit that leads men to misbehave and forget that all they do are being recorded by the Angels of record and there awaits them a great torment in the grave when they die. But most important of all is that they would have nothing to bargain with on the Day of Reckoning’. This will be the fate of the looters of the commonwealth; the AG who creams off 80 billion of our patrimony without fear of consequence; the soldiers and defenders of our security who sell our arms to thieves, kidnappers and terrorists and the leaders who watch are children rot away in joblessness and hopelessness.
A word is enough.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend.
Islam
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 4: The Different Traditions Within the Sunni Branch of Islam
By Babatunde Jose
The term Islamic tradition may refer to: Islamic Traditionalist theology, Islamic scholarly movement, originating in the late 8th century CE. Ahl al-Hadith, “The adherents of the tradition”, Traditional Islamic schools and branches, Islamic mythology, and the body of traditional narratives associated with Islam.
Sunnis regard themselves as the orthodox branch of Islam. The name is derived from the phrase “Ahl al-Sunnah”, or “People of the Tradition”. The tradition or sunnah in this case refers to practices based on what the Prophet Muhammad said, did, agreed to or condemned.
Traditional Islamic law, or Sharia, is interpreted in four different ways in Sunni Islam. The schools of law, or madhab, developed in the first four centuries of Islam. The four schools of law are the Hanafi, Maliki, Shafi’i, and Hanbali traditions, each based on the beliefs of their founders.
Even though the main split in Islamic practice is between Sunni and Shi’a Muslims, there are several rifts within the Sunni community raging from the so-called fundamentalist or extremists, Islamists and the ultra conservatives who seek a return to the era of the caliphate.
There are some liberal and more secular movements in Sunni Islam that say that Shari’a is interpreted on an individual basis, and they reject any fatwa or religious edict by religious Muslim authority figures.
There are also several fundamentalist movements in Sunni Islam, which reject and sometimes even persecute liberal Muslims for attempting to compromise traditional Muslim values.
The Muslim Brotherhood and Jamaat-e-Islami organizations are fundamentalist Islamic groups that have given rise to offshoot groups like Hamas who wish to destroy secular Islam and Western society through terrorism to bring back to the world a period of religious Muslim rule.
Sunnism is one of two broad movements that evolved in the Muslim community after the Prophet’s death in 632 c.e. Disagreement over who was Muhammad’s legitimate successor led to a schism between two groups, Sunnis and Shiites, resulting in two interpretations of Islam and two different sacred histories.
Sunnis were not the only Muslims who embraced the Shari’a as a spiritual guide, but because Sunnism provided the foundation for its development, the Shari’a became inextricably connected to how people understood Sunnism.
When scholars speak of the classical period of Islam (900–1200 c.e.), they are usually referring to a time when consciousness of the Shari’a combined with other great achievements throughout the Muslim world, forming the pinnacle of Islamic, and Sunni, civilization.
By the end of the classical period, however, Sunnis faced an important question: whether new perspectives could be incorporated without seriously modifying the assumptions of its system. Some ulama argued that the door to new insights should be closed, and the result was a social order that found it difficult to confront changes associated with modernity. Since then, Sunni Muslims started living in the past.
Beginning in the thirteenth century a unified sense of Sunnism was also challenged by the emergence of independent states and emirates, who relied less on an international Sunni value system. That, along with the loss of any real power behind a unifying figure like the caliph, led to political fragmentation in the Islamic world, which signaled a weakening of Muslim cohesion. By the time of the Renaissance in Europe in the 1500s, when the West challenged Muslim civilization, the word Sunni had taken on a meaning close to “doctrinaire.” Thus, Sunnism often appeared to Western commentators as Islam’s “orthodoxy.”
In the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries political issues increasingly dominated Sunnism. As a result of Western colonialism, the Muslim world was severed into small nation-states, each vying for legitimacy, further weakening Muslim cohesion. By the end of the twentieth century most Muslim countries were dealing with militant fundamentalist groups bent on reform.
These anti-Western and anti-regime movements were characterized by a commitment to the international triumph of Islam and a rigid opposition to all things not of Islamic origin. Although such groups considered themselves Sunni, their views were not shared by the majority of Sunnis; instead, they represented a new Islamic identity that could not be understood in terms of classical Sunnism. Today, we see them as the Islamists, fundamentalists and extremists who prefer violent interpretations of the Quran and hadith.
Early in the classical age of Islam another view of the religion, known as Mu’tazilism, developed within Sunnism. The scholars who shaped this perspective tried to apply a rational and allegorical interpretation to the Quran. Ultimately Sunnis rejected their approach, insisting that the Quran was not a matter for philosophical speculation but rather a set of codes by which one should live. This is why some commentators do not speak about orthodoxy in Islam but “orthopraxy,” meaning a standard way of living.
Islamic law does not function as law in the West does. Sunnis generally practice according to one of four schools of jurisprudence, which vary on some issues and are distributed regionally: Hanafi (Iraq, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan), Maliki (North and West Africa), Shafi’i (Yemen, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines), and Hanbali (Saudi Arabia). Because of historical factors such as population movements and changes in the ruling dynasties, Muslims in areas such as Syria or the West may find multiple schools in the same location.
While the Kaaba serves as the prime symbol for all Muslims, it has always been in the hands of Sunnis, with the King of Saudi as the custodian of the Holy Mosques.
An important leader at the pinnacle of Islam’s classical period was Harun al-Rashid (786–809), whose caliphate in Baghdad was seen as taking Sunnism to unsurpassed excellence and splendor.
Sunnism was also invigorated by Akbar (1556–1605), a Mughal emperor who firmly established Islam in northern India.
Mustafa Kemal, known as Ataturk (1881–1938), was responsible for a major rethinking of traditional Islamic statehood. His reforms in Turkey shifted the state’s goals away from embodying religious ideology and toward adapting Sunnism to a modern society.
Muhammad Ali Jinnah (1876–1948) founded the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in 1947, attempting to maintain a Sunni identity within a Western political structure.
Gamal Abdel Nasser (1918–70) applied a socialist ideology to the Islamic state when he established a republic in Egypt in 1956.
Backlashes against non-Islamic trends have resulted in Sunni reform movements. One of the most important was Wahhabism, a conservative reform movement founded by Muhammad ibn ‘Abd al-Wahhab (1703–92).
A second movement emerged around Hasan al-Banna (1906–49), whose Sunni Egyptian organization, the Muslim Brotherhood, spread throughout the Arab world, providing institutional growth for Islamism, or fundamentalism.
Sunni radical leadership has continued to express a wide variety of perspectives. Osama bin Laden (born in Saudi Arabia in 1957), Al-Qaeda encouraged the use of terror and indiscriminate violence to overthrow Western culture and political structures.
Of perhaps equal relevance, though representing a different outlook, is Wallace Warith Din Muhammad (born in 1933), head of an Islamic movement in the United States—first called the Nation of Islam and then the American Muslim Society—begun by his father, Elijah Muhammad (1897–1975). Warith has dramatically changed an American sectarian movement into one of the most respected Sunni organizations in the Western world. In the United States the Muslim feminist perspective has been expressed effectively in the writings of Egyptian-born Leila Ahmed (born in 1940).
Abu Hamid al-Ghazali (1058–1111), head of a school in Baghdad, underwent such a spiritual revolution that he abandoned his career and wrote books reconciling the mystical tradition with Sunni legal thinking.
Sunni civilization was also influenced by writers such as Jalal al-Din al-Rumi (1207–73), a Sufi poet and savant; Ibn al-Arabi (1165–1240), a theosophist and metaphysical thinker; and Ibn Khaldun (1332–1406), who founded the study of societies (and by extension, sociology) with his concept of ‘asabiyya (group cohesion).
Modern religious reformists include Jamal al-Din al-Afghani (1839–97), a political revolutionary who resisted British imperialism in Islamic territories; Sayyid Ahmad Khan (1817–98), a Muslim modernist and advocate of Westernizing reform in India; Muhammad Abduh (1849–1905), an advocate of Islamic modernism in Egypt; Sayyid Abdul Ala Mawdudi (1904–79), a neoconservative reformer and fundamentalist ideologue in Pakistan; and Sayyid Qutb (1906–66), the principal theorist of the contemporary radical Islamist movement.
Because Sunnism has no priesthood and no explicit religious hierarchy, there is no one spokesperson for the tradition. Over the course of history, the ulama have come to be considered official authorities of Islamic learning, and they have often represented Sunnism.
The scholarly class has exercised more control over the Sunni point of view than any other group, except, perhaps, until the rise of Islamism, or fundamentalism, in the contemporary period. Under the influence of Islamism another aspect of contemporary Sunni life has come to the fore: a small number of people, using media and technology, have been able to have a disproportionate power over public opinion.
Finally next week we look at Sufism and Islamic mysticism; the various Islamic orders, especially Qadiriyya and Tijaniyya.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend.
SEEKING ALLAH’S PROTECTION:
I seek the protection of Allah’s perfect words from the
evil of whatever He has created. (Muslim)
I seek protection in the perfect words of Allah – which neither the upright nor the corrupt may overcome – from the evil of what He created, of what He brought into existence, and of what He scattered, from the evil of what descends from the heavens, and of what rises up to them, from the evil of what He scattered in the earth and of what emerges from it, from the evil trials of night and day, and from the evil of every night visitor, except the night visitor who comes with good, O Merciful One. (Ahmad)
I seek the protection of Allah the Supreme, than whom there is nothing greater. And I seek the protection of the perfect words of Allah which no man – virtuous or evil – can even transcend; and I seek the protection of all of The Most Beautiful Names of Allah – the ones I know and the ones I do not know – from the evil of everything He created, brought into existence, and spread over the earth. (Muwatta)
I seek protection in the perfect words of Allah from His anger and punishment, from the evil of His servants, and from the evil suggestions of the devils and from them appearing to me. (Ahmad)
Life is bread, water, and shade; so, do not be perturbed by a lack of any other material thing. And in heaven is your provision, and that which you are promised. (Quran 51: 22)
Islam
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 3: Death of the Prophet, Fitna and the Schism
By Babatunde Jose
Prophet Muhammad (570-632 CE), in his mission as a messenger of Allah, united most of the Arabian Peninsula under Islam. After he died in 632 CE, his close friend and confidant, Abu Bakr (r. 632-634 CE) took over his temporal position as the first caliph of the Rashidun Caliphate 632-661 CE. Rashidun or ‘rightly guided’, as the first four caliphs are called by mainstream Muslims: Abu Bakr 632–634, Umar 634–644, Uthman 644–656, and Ali 656–661.
Three decades after the prophet, the empire rapidly spread into neighboring lands of the Byzantine Empire (also referred to as the Eastern Roman Empire) and the Sassanian Empire (Neo-Persian, last Iranian empire before the early Muslim conquests); by 656 CE, the Muslims held dominion over all of Levant (Eastern Mediterranean region with its largest cities: Amman; Aleppo; Beirut; Damascus; Jerusalem), Syria, Iraq, Khorasan, Egypt, a portion of the North African strip, and several islands of the Mediterranean.
The extra-cultural, extra-territorial and multivarious spread of Islam was bound to create divisions within it ranks. Secondly the interpretations of its book and the traditions of the prophet by diverse successors were also bound to create problems of diversity in interpretations.
Islam’s great emphasis on unity, could not prevent diversity on the formal level, nor could Islam have integrated a vast segment of humanity with diverse ethnic, linguistic, and cultural backgrounds without making possible diverse interpretations of its teachings.
The most important elements among those that unite the vast spectrum composing Islam is its orthodox manifestations, this term being understood in a metaphysical as well as a theological and juridical manner is the testimony (shahada): (lā ʾilāha ʾillā llāhu muḥammadun rasūlu llāhi). “There is no god but God, Muhammad is the messenger of God”. By virtue of the shahada, all Muslims confirm the unity of the divine principle and accept the prophethood of Allah’s Messenger. It is this that admits one to the Islamic fold.
There is total unity in the acceptance of the Quran as the revelation of God. Muslims also agree about its text and content; although the exegetical meaning can, of course, differ from one sect to another.
Muslims also agree concerning the reality of the afterlife, although again there are various types and levels of interpretation of the teachings of the Quran and the Hadith concerning eschatological matters.
Muslims are also united in the main rituals performed, ranging from the daily prayers to fasting to making the pilgrimage.
These definable factors are powerful elements that unify Islam and the Islamic world. The presence of these factors is ubiquitous and can hardly be denied even externally.
Within this unity, which is perceptible even to outsiders however, diversity exists on various levels—exegetical, legal, theological, philosophical, social, and political.
Throughout the history of Islam therefore, there have existed diverse interpretations of the Quran and Hadith, different schools of law, many theological and philosophical interpretations, and political claims on the basis of the interpretation of religious texts.
Many interpret the Quran to suit their whims and caprices and to reinforce their stands on issues, however controversial. In the process they read and interpret the Quran out of context and often become very rigid in their stands, leading to charges of fundamentalism and radicalism. With these positions, violence is inevitably the result. Simple concepts such as Jihad, which connotes to strive in the ways of Allah become misinterpreted and weaponized and, in the process, become veritable battle cries for so-called holy wars. Yet, all recite this same Quran which has remained unchanged for over 1,400 years.
These differences have sometimes led to, not only, fierce religious rivalries, but also wars, a phenomenon that is, however, not unique to Islam. Differences, however, have never been able to destroy the unity of Islam as either a religion or a civilization.
It was in reference to the danger of excessive theological and religious dispute that the Prophet said that the Islamic community would divide after him into seventy-two schools, of which only one would be completely in the right and would possess the complete truth.
Thirty years after Muhammad’s death, the various factions of the Islamic faith were embroiled in a civil war known as the Fitna. Many of Muhammad’s relatives and companions were involved in the power struggle, and the war finally stabilized when Mu’awiyya, the governor of Syria, took control of the Caliphate. This marked the great ‘schism’ and the emergence of the sects.
Three sects of Islam developed and emerged at the conclusion of the Fitna, they are Shiites, Sunni and kharijis: The schism started with the ascendancy of Ali ibn Abi Talib to the caliphate. And his subsequent assassination.
Ali ibn Abi Talib was the Prophet’s cousin and an early convert to Islam, a brave warrior, and his son-in-law by marriage to the Prophet’s daughter Fatima. Ali had been considered by his followers for the position of caliph as early as the death of Muhammad, but was not raised to the position until the death of ‘Uthman in June 17, 656 AD.
After the assassination of Uthman, Ali was raised to the caliphate by his supporters who claimed that he ought to have succeeded the prophet ab initio as a result of his filial relationship but not everyone agreed. The result was that the Muslim community became split, and a civil war broke out. This was the first Fitna, an important Arabic word denoting both a civil war and time of trials or temptation, when the unity of the Muslim community was seriously threatened.
Ali’s election was initially opposed by a faction in Medina led by a number of friends and associates of the Prophet, including the Prophet’s wife A’isha. Both sides in late 656 met in battle near Basra in Iraq. It is said that the conflict is known as the Battle of the Camel, because A’isha watched it from camel-back. Ali’s forces carried the day, and he moved the seat of the Caliphate to Kufa in Iraq.
However, ‘Uthman’s widow was still bent on avenging the death of her husband. She enlisted the help of Mu’awiya ibn Abi Sufyan, who was at the time the governor of Syria and son of Abu Sufyan (old foe of the prophet). Mu‘awiya’s followers called for an arbitration, and Ali was forced to agree, but some of his followers objected and abandoned him; they became known as kharijis, from the Arabic verb kharaja (to go out) because they left Ali’s army. The term later became extended to a number of both violent and non-violent movements who objected to the activities or beliefs of the majority of the Muslims.
Ali was by now also opposed by the kharijis, whom he defeated in battle in 659. Ali was eventually assassinated while praying in the mosque at Kufa, by a khariji named Ibn Muljam.
Some proclaimed Ali’s son al-Hasan as the new caliph, but he too was assassinated at Karalla but supporters of Ali’s family did not give up, and they continued to assert the claims of the Prophet’s family, through the line of Ali, to the caliphate.
Thus, he and his family, especially those born of Fatima, who were direct descendants of the Prophet, became foci for protest movements. Supporters of Ali became known as shi‘at Ali, “the party of Ali,” which we anglicize as “Shi‘ites.”
Main Islamic sects are, therefore, Sunni (ahl al sunnah Al-Jamaah, “followers of the sunnah of the Prophet) and Shi’ites, and the Khwariji sect, which is generally rejected by Islamic scholars as illegitimate and is today only practiced in Yemen and Oman.
Some Islamic sects that have materialized since the 7th century Fitna, such as The Nation of Islam, are not regarded as legitimate Muslims by Sunni Muslims.
Nearly all Muslims belong to one of three groups: Sunnis, Shi’ites, and Kharijites. This last group comprises those who opposed the claim of both Ali and Mu‘awiyah to the caliphate. Kharijites have always been few in number and today their inheritors, known as Ibadis, remain confined to Oman and southern Algeria.
The most important division within Islam is between Sunnism and Shi’ism. The vast majority of Muslims, that is, about 86 to 87 percent, are Sunnis, a term that comes from ahl al sunnah Al-Jamaah, “followers of the sunnah of the Prophet” and the majority.
About 13 to 14 percent of Muslims are Shiites, they in turn are divided into Twelve-Imam Shiites, Isma’ilis, and Zaydīs. The Twelve-Imams, or Ithnā ashariyyah or Twelvers, are by far the most numerous, comprising some 150 million people living mostly in present-day Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, the Persian Gulf States, eastern Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and India.
Iran, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Bahrain have majority Twelve-Imam Shi’ite populations, while in Lebanon the Shi’ites constitute the largest single religious community.
The Isma’ilis played an important role in Islamic history and established their own caliphate in Egypt during the Fatimid Caliphate in the tenth and eleventh centuries. Today, however, they are scattered in various communities, mostly in a number of towns of Pakistan and India, but also with important concentrations in East Africa, Syria, and the Pamir and Hindu Kush regions of Afghanistan, and Tajikistan. They also have a notable community in Canada, consisting mainly of emigrants from East Africa, India, and Pakistan.
Isma’ilis are divided into two main branches, one with its center in India and the other in scattered communities under the direction of the Aga Khan, whose followers consider him their Imam (or spiritual and temporal leader). It is difficult to give an exact figure for the members of this community, but altogether the Isma’ilis are estimated to be a few million in number.
We could summarize that though the two main sects within Islam Sunni, and Shiites, agree on most of the fundamental beliefs and practices of Islam, a bitter split between the two goes back some 14 centuries. The split originated with a dispute over who should succeed Prophet Muhammad as leader of the Islamic faith he introduced.
Next, we look at the different traditions within the Sunni branch of Islam.
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend.
SUPPLICATION:
O Allah, we beseech You to alleviate the suffering and adversity facing the people of Nigeria. Fa inna Ma-al-usri Yusraa’. So, verily with every hardship there is a relief (Quran 94:8). May Allah (SWT) bring an end to all our difficulties in this country and ease all our affairs.
O Lord! Empty our hearts from self-love and fill them instead with love for you.
O Lord! You, Yourself, have promised that there is ease with any hardship. Relieve Your people from the great difficulties and hardships originated from their enemies.
O Lord! Your gifts and bounties endowed to us are abundant. Bestow on us the success of being grateful for them.
So, praise Allah for His kindness, be thankful for what He has left for you, seek recompense from Him for what He has taken, and seek consolation with those that are troubled.
Have patience, no matter what the difficulty and no matter how dark the road ahead seems. For truly, with patience comes victory, and with difficulty relief follows close behind.
May Allah soothe our pains. Amen
Islam
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 2: The Final Revelation in the Abrahamic Trilogy
By Babatunde Jose
Islam considers itself the last major world religion in the current history of humanity and believes that there will be no other plenary revelation after it until the end of human history and the coming of the eschatological events described so eloquently in the Quran; see Surah Al-Qiyamah (Quran 75: The Resurrection). That is why the Prophet of Islam is called the “Seal of Prophets” (khatam al-Anbiya). Quran 33:40.
However, we must take ecclesiastical notice of The Ahmadiyya Community who believe that though Muhammad was the last prophet, prophethood subordinate to Muhammad is still open. New prophets may be born, but they must be seen as subordinate to Muhammad and cannot create any new law or religion.
Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, who founded the Ahmadiyya movement in Qadian, India in 1889, declared to be the promised Messiah and Mahdi. He also claimed a kind of prophethood, which became mired in controversy in the Islamic Ummah. Mainstream Muslims accused him and his followers of apostasy and of denying the finality of prophethood. Ahmadiyya Muslims are subjected to considerable persecution for their beliefs; in some quarters, they are regarded as apostates. Though later the Movement itself became divided over this issue of prophethood, things have not been the same between them and mainstream Muslims. They have remained pariahs within the community of Islam.
Islam sees itself as the final link in a long chain of prophecy that goes back to Adam, who was not only the father of humanity (abu’l-bashar), but also the first prophet. Twenty-five prophets are mentioned in the Quran, though there have been 124,000. Muslims believe the prophets taught the same basic ideas, most importantly belief in one God.
There is, in fact, but a single religion, that of Divine Unity (al-tawhid), which has constituted the heart of all prophetic messages from Heaven of which Islam is the final form.
The Islamic message is, therefore, none other than the acceptance of God as the One (al-Ahad) and submission to Him (taslīm), which results in peace (salaam), hence the name of Islam, which means simply “surrender to the Will of the One God.”
To become a Muslim, it is sufficient to bear testimony before two Muslim witnesses that:
“There is no god but God” (Lā ilāha illa’Llāh) and that “Muhammad is the Messenger of God” (Muhammadun rusul Allah).
These two testimonies (Shahadah) contain the alpha and omega of the Islamic message.
The Quran continuously emphasizes the doctrine of Unity and the Oneness of God. Al-Ikhlāṣ, also known as the Declaration of God’s Unity and al-Tawhid, “Monotheism”, is the 112th chapter of the Quran: “Say He God is One; God the eternally Besought of all. He begetteth not nor is He begotten. And there is none like unto Him” (Quran 112:1–4)
The term “Allah” refers not to a tribal or ethnic god, but to the supreme Divine Principle in the Arabic language. Arab Christians and Arabized Jews in fact refer to God as Allah, as do Muslims. The Arabic word “Allah” is therefore translatable as “God,” provided this term is understood to include the Godhead and is not identified solely with Christian trinitarian doctrines.
Islam, in asserting over and over again the Omniscience and Omnipotence as well as Mercy and Generosity of God as the One, puts the seal of finality upon what it considers to be the universal religious message.
Surah Al-A’raf – 172 describes the event of the great heavenly covenant which the Creator, Allah, made with all His created beings even before they took the form of their existence. This covenant is known as the covenant of Alust: “Am I not your Lord?” and not one person, but the whole of humanity, both male and female, answered: “Yes, verily we bear witness” (Quran 7:172).
By virtue of the pre-eternal response of humanity to the lordship of the One, Islam also signifies the return to the primordial religion and names itself accordingly (din al-fitrah, the religion that is in the nature of things, or din al-hanif, the primordial religion of Unity).
Islam is not based on a particular historical event or an ethnic collectivity, but on a universal and prehistoric truth, which has therefore always been and will always be. It sees itself as a return to the truth that stands above and beyond all historical exigencies.
The Quran, in fact, refers to Abraham, who lived long before the historic manifestation of Islam, as Muslim as well as hanīf; that is, belonging to that primeval monotheism that survived among a few, despite the fall of the majority of men and women of later Arab society, preceding the rise of Islam, into a crass form of idolatry and polytheism that Muslims identify with the age of ignorance (al-Jahiliya).
As a result of his significance as a patriarch, Abraham is sometimes given the title ‘Father of the Prophets’. The Quran extols Abraham as a model, an exemplar, obedient and not an idolater. In this sense, Abraham has been described as representing “primordial man in universal surrender to the Divine Reality before its fragmentation into religions separated from each other by differences in form”. The Quran states that Abraham’s family, Noah, Adam and the family of Amram (father of Moses) were the four selected by God above all the worlds.
Islam is a return not only to the religion of Abraham, but even to that of Adam, restoring primordial monotheism without identifying it with a single people, as is seen in the case of Judaism, or a single event of human history, as one observes in the prevalent historical view of the incarnation in Christian theology.
The Prophet asserted that he brought nothing new but simply reaffirmed the truth that always was. This primordial character of the Islamic message is reflected not only in its
essentiality, universality, and simplicity, but also in its inclusive attitude toward the religions and forms of wisdom that preceded it.
Islam has always claimed the earlier prophets of the Abrahamic world and even the pre-Abrahamic world as its own, to the extent that these central spiritual and religious figures play a more important role in everyday Islamic piety than they do in Christian religious life.
Most of the prophets of the Old Testament are captured in the Quran albeit with Arabized names. The prophets of Islam include: Adam (Adam), Idris (Enoch), Nuh (Noah), Hud (Heber), Saleh (Methuselah), Lut (Lot), Ibrahim (Abraham), Ismail (Ishmael), Ishaq (Isaac), Yakub (Jacob), Yusuf (Joseph), Shu’aib (Jethro), Ayyub (Job), Dhulkifl (Ezekiel), Musa (Moses), Harun (Aaron), Dawud (David), Suleyman (Solomon), Ilyas (Elias), Alyasa (Elisha), Yunus (Jonah), Zakariya (Zachariah), Yahya (John the Baptist), Isa (Jesus) and Muhammad.
Prophets in Islam: al-Anbiya fī al-Islam are individuals in Islam who are believed to spread God’s message on Earth and to serve as models of ideal human behavior. Some prophets are categorized as messengers: rusul, those who transmit divine revelation, most of them through the interaction of an angel, especially Angel Gabriel (Jibril).
Muslims believe that many prophets existed, many not mentioned in the Quran. The Quran states: “And for every community there is a messenger.” Belief in the prophets is one of the six articles of the Islamic faith. Islam also enjoins us to believe in the books.
The Books include Torah given to Moses (Musa) is called Tawrat, the Psalms given to David (Dawud) is the Zabur, the Gospel given to Jesus is Injīl.
The last prophet in Islam is Muhammad ibn Abdullah, whom Muslims believe to be the “Seal of the Prophets” (Khatam an-Nabiyyin), to whom the Quran was revealed.
In Islam, every prophet preached the same core beliefs, the Oneness of God, worship of that one God, avoidance of idolatry and sin, and the belief in the Day of Resurrection or the Day of Judgement and life after death.
Also, as a result, Islam has been able to preserve something of the ambience of the Abrahamic world in what survives of traditional Islamic life; Westerners who journey to traditional Muslim areas even today are usually reminded of the world of Hebrew prophets and of Christ himself.
It was not, however, only the Abrahamic world that became included in Islam’s understanding of itself as both the final and the primordial religion. As Islam encountered non-Semitic religions later on in Persia, India, and elsewhere, the same principle of the universality of revelation applied. The result was that many of the philosophies and schools of thought of the ancient world were fairly easily integrated into the Islamic intellectual perspective, as long as they conformed to or affirmed the principle of Unity.
In this case they were usually considered remnants of the teachings of earlier prophets, constituting part of that vast family that brought the message of God’s Oneness to every people and race, as the Quran asserts.
One of the results of this primordial character of Islam, therefore, was the formation and development of the Islamic intellectual tradition as the repository for much of the wisdom of the ancient world.
As every veritable omega is also an alpha, Islam as the terminal religion of humanity is also a return to the primeval religion. In its categorical and final formulation of the doctrine of Unity, it returns to the ancient message that bound Adam to God and that defines religion as such.
The universality of Islam may be said to issue from this return to the original religion, whereas its particularity may be said to be related to its finality, which has provided the distinctive form for one of the world’s major religions.
Next, we shall interrogate the unity and diversity of the Umma.
Barka Juma’at and Happy weekend.
