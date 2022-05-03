FG Moves to Withhold Striking ASUU Members’ Salaries

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has told the people of Jigawa State that he will revive agriculture and other businesses if given the mandate in the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku made the promise while speaking to a crowd of party supporters at the Aminu Kano Triangle at the PDPs presidential rally in Dutse on Wednesday.

The former vice-president who expressed his excitement for the most exciting crowd he has ever seen in the 2023 presidential campaign stated this is one of the most exciting crowds we have ever seen in our presidential campaign. I am indeed delighted about the show of love to the PDP.

“I promise you that farming and trading which is the main occupation of the people of Jigawa will be revived, we are prepared to give you assistance so that you can partake in agriculture and also in business. I promise you that we will open the borders by God’s grace. We will also revive farming, cattle rearing and businesses.”

The PDP’s presidential standard-bearer also promised to ensure that there is no teacher’s strike so that students can go to schools while setting aside $10 billion to assist youths and women.

“We will also ensure that our children go back to school and there won’t be teacher strikes. I will set aside $10 billion to assist youths and women especially. If you vote for our party I promise to fulfil my promise to you.

In his remarks, National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu urged the people of Jigawa to vote for the PDP and should not allow themselves to be deceived by lies by the other party.

He pointed out that Whatever development you have seen here is because of PDP. APC is not a party for development. It is a party of deceiving people and telling lies. I am happy that all of you came here today with one purpose: in 10 days’ time, you will elect a new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That man is Atiku Abubakar.

He appreciated the PDP government of former Governor Sule Lamido for improving the quality of life of the people of the state during his tenure.

“Let me thank my brother Sule Lamido, we have been in this struggle for Democracy for years. We are the products of Aminu Kano and I am happy that I am telling you this in Aminu Kano Square. Our politics is about improving the quality of life of ordinary people. That is why we joined hands with our senior brother, to form what is today the PDP. I can see more than one million people in this arena, Atiku Abubakar is going to get more than 1.5m votes in Jigawa,” he said

On his part, the Director General of the PDP presidential campaign council, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, assured Jigawa people that Atiku if given the mandate will ensure that the International Airport in the state will give them the opportunity to start moving cargo of sugar canes.

He noted, “Let me assure you that this international airport, with Atiku Abubakar, you will start doing cargo in and out of this place because the kind of sugar cane that you have here added that the sugar that it can produce from Jigawa state can feed the whole of West Africa. And I am sure you know what he can make from sugar. He is an astute businessman, a man who knows so much about business, a man who knows how to turn water to money and a man who knows how to strike the rock and money will come out.

“From what you have he can give you ethanol, he can give you this that can produce yeast and so on and it will create employment. He is going to negotiate a social contract with your youths. Today in Nigeria, our youths can no longer buy motorcycles but with Atiku Abubakar, our economy will bounce back.

“Jigawa state has spoken. If you give us so much by translating what we are seeing today to votes, then rest assured that you are going to elect a president who rewards hard work, who rewards loyalty, who rewards partnership,” he said.