Adamu, Four Other Aspirants Pick Forms for APC Chairmanship Contest

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress, five aspirants have purchased the party’s chairmanship Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

The APC Caretaker Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee announced the sale nomination of form on Tuesday in a statement by its Director of Organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha Ussiju.

Among the five chairmanship aspirants who have picked their forms to contest the position at the party’s National Convention, include Malam Saliu Mustapha, and a former governor of Nasarawa, Abdulahi Adamu.

Others are a former governor of Nasarawa, Tanko Al-Makura, and Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume.

Also, a former governor of Zamfara, Mr Abdulaziz Yari, from the North-East, has obtained the party’s national chairmanship Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

This is despite the party’s leadership zoning the position to the North-Central.

There are also indications that a former governor of Borno, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, also from the North-East, may pick his chairmanship forms from the party’s national secretariat soon.

About 4,000 delegates are expected from across the country for the APC national convention where new national executives will be elected to manage the party’s affairs.

Youth Representative in All Progressives Congress Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mr Ismaeel Ahmed, noted that the party’s zoning arrangement is a guide for its members, not a constitutional issue.

Ahmed, who is the spokesman of the committee, said this on Wednesday in Abuja.

He, however, added that all issues concerning the party’s forthcoming National Convention slated for March 26, would be ratified before the date.

Ahmed while saying that the committee would not review the party’s zoning arrangement, said the arrangement was put in place as a guide, not as a constitutional issue.

“The zoning arrangement is a guide for members of the party and not a constitutional issue,” he said.