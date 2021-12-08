Man Loses Company’s N150k in Bet, Commits Suicide

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Tuesday said it was investigating the death of a man identified as Adegbite, who allegedly committed suicide after losing N150,000 to sport betting.

The incident happened in Pegi in the Kuje area council of Abuja in November.

Adegbite was said to have placed a bet with the money which his boss gave him to pay his colleagues, hoping to replace it after winning.

One of his colleagues at work, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Adegbite committed suicide after he lost the money.

He said, “We were surprised when it happened. He was given the money to pay some people at his place of work. The money was in the region of N150,000. He took the money to a sport betting shop and staked it. He selected some matches but he did not win. He had hoped he would win and pay back the money.

“The following morning, he was not seen by his neighbours. They noticed that he was inside; they broke the door open and found his body dangling on the ceiling fan. They alerted the police, who removed his body.”

The spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident.

She, however, said investigation was ongoing into the incident.