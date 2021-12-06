Sports
‘Don’t Sack Rohr Now’
Ex-international Godwin Okpara has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to desist from sacking Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr with just three months to the final play-off of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.
Okpara is the second ex-internationals – after Victor Ikpeba – to kick against the sacking of the Franco-German with just 34 days to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations insisting the move will be a disaster.
Rohr once again came under heavy criticism following the Eagles’ underwhelming performance in their 1-1 draw with Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun stadium in November.
Speaking in an interview, the former defender said now was not the time to sack Rohr.
He said, “This is not the right time to do all these, apart from the fact that we have the AFCON almost here; we are still in the middle of World Cup qualifiers, so we don’t need these distractions and confusion.
“They should not bring confusion into the team. Let’s allow the coach concentrate on the team. We know we must perform well at the AFCON and also qualify for the World Cup.”
On the team’s chances of going far at the tournament in Cameroon, the former Standard Liège player added, “I have belief in the team, what they needed is discipline, if they really want to go far.
“We have players like Wilfred Ndidi and others who are playing well. All they need now is discipline and whatever the coach is saying, they should do it, if they are playing to the coach’s instructions then they can go places. And whatever we are doing, we should do it straight, allow the coach to do his work, with that, and then we can hold him to whatever results we are getting.
“I have heard a lot and I can’t just be talking about it on the pages of newspapers; we should allow him to do his job without any interference.”
World Football Icon, Pele, Dies at 82
Brazil World Cup legend and global football superstar Pele has passed away at the age of 82.
The all-time great has had several battles with illness over recent years and had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September 2021. In November, he was admitted to Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo due to “general swelling” before it was revealed in December that his cancer had progressed and needed “greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions”.
Pele’s passing was confirmed to the Associated Press by his agent this evening. A post on Pele’s official Instagram account read: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.
“His message today becomes a legacy for future generations.
“Love, love and love, forever.”
Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: “We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”
Nascimento, who had posted before Christmas that members of Pele’s family would spend the holiday period in the hospital with him, added three heartbroken emojis.
The striker goes down as one of the greatest to ever play the game, having won three World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 caps.
During his club career, he played near to 700 games for Santos over 18 years between 1956 and 1974, scoring more than 650 goals. He left the club for New York Cosmos after lifting 25 pieces of domestic silverware.
Including friendlies, Pele netted 1,279 goals in 1,363 matches in all, which is recognised as a Guinness World Record. After two years in the USA, he hung his boots up for good in 1976.
In 1999 he was named as the athlete of the century by the International Olympic Committee and player of the 1900s by FIFA alongside the late Diego Maradona. He won countless other individual awards during his lifetime, one of which was the 2005 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Award.
After Brazil’s 2022 World Cup last-16 win over South Korea on December 5, players unfurled a banner in tribute to the country’s hero amid his depreciating condition.
From his hospital bed, he sent an encouraging message to Manchester United attacker Antony after the team’s World Cup quarter-final exit to Croatia four days later, saying: “You are part of the future generation. Don’t give up and stay strong. The story is just beginning.”
Pele opened the Old Trafford museum in April 1998 and revealed in 2006 how the Reds tried to bring the great man to Manchester in 1968. “I even had a proposal from Manchester United… 1968… their best team,” he said.
Manchester Evening News
Ronaldo’s Lover Gives Him Rolls Royce Phantom As Christmas Gift
Portugal star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, has received a luxurious Christmas gift from his partner, Georgina Rodriguez as she gifted him a Rolls Royce.
In a video circulating on social media, the former Manchester United star was mesmerised as his partner walked him and their children to the white and silver Rolls Royce Phantom model, worth over £250,000, wrapped in a red bow.
The 37-year-old is currently in talks with Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr, and is reportedly close to agreeing a landmark £175m-per-year deal with the club.
Ronaldo has had a roller coaster year after his fall out with Manchester United following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also had his contract with United terminated by mutual agreement following the interview were he knocked the management of the club and the manager, Erik ten Hag.
Ronaldo said the club had remained stagnant since Sir Alex Ferguson left back in 2013, adding that there was no growth whatsoever. He also said he had no respect for Ten Hag cause the manager had no respect for him.
Also the owners of Man United, the Glazers, announced that they were putting the club up for sale and would be listening to offers, after the drama with Ronaldo.
Furthermore, Ronaldo’s dream of winning the 2022 World Cup was cut short after his team lost to Morocco in the quarter-finals and were sent packing from Qatar.
The Punch
Messi Makes Dream Come True, Helps Argentina Break 36-Year World Cup Jinx
Lionel Messi and Argentina won an all-time classic World Cup final despite Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick taking France into a penalty shoot-out following a 3-3 draw on Sunday.
Gonzalo Montiel converted the winning spot-kick to clinch a 4-2 shoot-out success for Argentina at the end of a thriller at Lusail Stadium, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez having saved Kingsley Coman’s attempt and seen Aurelien Tchouameni fire wide.
France, aiming to become only the third side to ever retain the trophy, battled back from two goals down in normal time after Mbappe converted an 81st-minute penalty and scored a delightful volley 97 seconds later.
Messi had opened the scoring, before Angel Di Maria rounded off a stunning counter-attacking move, and the Albiceleste number 10 restored his side’s lead in the 108th minute, only for Mbappe to respond again two minutes before the end of extra time.
That teed up penalties, with both Mbappe and Messi converting before Argentina gave their captain a fitting World Cup farewell.
A bright Argentina start was rewarded when Messi calmly beat Hugo Lloris from the penalty spot in the 21st minute after Ousmane Dembele made contact on Di Maria in the box.
The second goal from Di Maria was sublime, as Messi played a fine flicked pass into the path of Julian Alvarez, who in turn played in Alexis Mac Allister to find the scorer on the far side.
But Didier Deschamps introduced Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani in a double change before half-time, and both players made a telling impact.
After initially toiling for much of the second half, France were gifted a penalty that Mbappe converted when Nicolas Otamendi dragged down Kolo Muani.
Mbappe, a peripheral figure until that point, then levelled up moments later with a powerful volley from Thuram’s pass.
Messi again looked to have won it for Argentina in extra time when reacting quickest to a saved Lautaro Martinez attempt, only for Paris Saint-Germain club-mate Mbappe to equalise once more through a penalty after his shot hit Montiel on the arm.
Montiel would have the final say, though, with the help of Martinez, as Messi and Argentina ended their wait.
In a World Cup that saw a record 172 goals scored, overtaking the 171 netted in the 1998 and 2014 editions, this was a fitting finale in Qatar.
The game appeared all but over with 10 minutes to go as France, who became the first team on record not to attempt a first-half shot in a World Cup final, struggled to get going.
Mbappe made sure a rather one-sided final turned into a true epic, although it was not enough as Argentina, led by Messi, added to their previous titles won in 1978 and 1986.
Mbappe joins England’s 1966 hero Geoff Hurst as the only men to have scored a World Cup final hat-trick, netting his three goals from six shots.
Not that it will be much consolation for the PSG star, but he finishes the tournament as top scorer with eight goals, one more than Messi.
Messi may have just about been overshadowed on an individual level by Mbappe, but he more than played his part in both this victory and Argentina’s tournament triumph.
Making a record 26th – and final – appearance on the biggest stage of them all, he became the first player to score in each round of the competition, while his 21 goal involvements are the most of any player in World Cup history.
The Punch
