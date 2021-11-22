Featured
Slain OAU Student: Family Insists on Participation as Autopsy Holds
The family of Timothy Adegoke, the deceased master’s student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has kicked against the plan to transfer the case to Abuja.
The counsel for the family, Mr Naim Adekilekun, in a letter to the Osun Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, expressed confidence in the ability of the state police command to unravel the mystery behind his death.
Adegoke had gone to sit an examination at the OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro Campus, when he was declared missing on November 7.
His remains were later removed from a forest along the Ede-Ife Road by the police.
Adekilekun, in the letter, lamented that the family of the deceased was left in the dark in the course of investigation into the matter.
While commending the police for the progress made, the counsel demanded that the family and their legal representative be carried along and properly briefed to erase all doubts.
The letter partly read, “Our clients have informed us and we understand that since the commencement of investigation into the dastardly act, which has been linked to the owners and management of the Hilton Top Hotel, Ile-Ife, the exhumation of the decomposing body of the victim, the arrest and detention of Ramon Olagoke-Adedoyin and other suspects, the family has been left in the dark and has not been carried along in the progress made so far.
“The palpable fear being nursed by the family as a consequence of the silence from your end towards the family is further heightened by series of unfounded and baseless press releases issued by the Hilton Top Hotel, lle-Ife, trying to cover up their Achilles’ heels and the roles played by the suspects in the murder, which are designed and calculated to mislead the curious public and interfere with the whole investigation of the crime.
“The fear being exhibited by our client was lent more credence when your Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, granted an interview on Fresh FM radio, Osogbo, and said, ‘Dr Adedoyin is still very much in police custody here In Osun. If, in the course of our investigation, we are required to transfer him to the force headquarters in Abuja, we will do so. For now, however, he is still very much in our custody.’
“We would like to stress that the family’s concern is not out of place, going by the report about Adedoyin, who is being touted to be an influential personality. One then begins to wonder what Abuja has to do with this investigation. We believe in your command and we know we can get the best from your end rather than Abuja.”
Meanwhile, Mr Abiodun Williams, counsel for the owner of Hilton Hotels, Ramon Adedoyin, on Sunday, said the absence of the deceased’s family last Friday made the autopsy already slated for that day to be suspended.
Williams, in a chat with PUNCH Metro, said the state Commissioner of Police, Olokode, had insisted that the autopsy must be done on Monday.
He said the autopsy would be done at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.
The Punch
Featured
Presidential Election: Peter Obi Officially Files Petition at Tribunal
The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has officially filed petitions at the presidential election tribunal.
Obi filed the petition to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.
The former Anambra State governor lost the presidential election after he came third.
Obi trailed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and winner, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.
But, he had faulted the process of the election that led to Tinubu’s emergence as president.
He had vowed to challenge the process that led to the outcome of the election because he was robbed of his victory.
Spokesman of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, disclosed the submission of the petition.
“It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started,” he said.
Featured
Stop Deceiving Yourself, You Selected Yourself, Not Re-elected, Falz Tells Sanwo-Olu
Popular musician and lawyer, Folarin Falana aka Falz has tackled Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over his re-election as Governor of Lagos State.
The Governor in an appreciation post on his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu thanked Lagosians for coming out in their numbers to seal his reelection.
However, his post did not go down well with Falz who promptly responded thus: “You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves.”
Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Sanwo-Olu winner of the governorship poll having polled a total of 762,134 votes to win a second term of four years.
The Labour Party (LP) came second with 312,329 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailed in third place with 62,449 votes.
Featured
Gov Matawalle Loses Zamfara Gov’ship Election to PDP’s Candidate, Lawal
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has lost his seat to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal.
The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Lawal as the governor-elect with a total of 377,726 votes.
He defeated Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress who polled 311,976.
Lawal was declared as the winner in Gusau, the state capital in the early hours of Tuesday.
The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Kassimu Shehu, said, “I Prof. Kassimu Shehu of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, certify that I am INEC Returning Officer for Zamfara State.
“That Dr. Lawal Dauda of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is declared winner and returned elected.”
You’re Full of Resourcefulness and Impact, Buhari Hails Tony Elumelu at 60
It’s My Turn to Be Senate President, Says Orji Kalu
Presidential Election: Peter Obi Officially Files Petition at Tribunal
Stop Deceiving Yourself, You Selected Yourself, Not Re-elected, Falz Tells Sanwo-Olu
Sanwo-Olu Increases Lagos Civil Servant’s Salary by 20%
Gov Matawalle Loses Zamfara Gov’ship Election to PDP’s Candidate, Lawal
Peter Obi Playing ‘Wicked, Dangerous Politics’, Nnamani Laments Loss of Senatorial Seat
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News5 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)