Davido Donates All Contributed N250m to Orphanage Homes
Nigerian music superstar, Davido (David Adeleke), has announced that he will be donating the sum of N250 million raised from fans, friends and colleagues, to orphanages in Nigeria, on his 29th birthday.
Davido disclosed this in a social media video seen by Nairametrics.
The “Fem” crooner revealed that the birthday donations raised just over N200 million and he will be adding N50 million of his own money as donations to orphanages across Nigeria.
“Omo Baba Olowo”, as the singer is fondly called declared in the video, “I wish to express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans and the public for the generous expressions of love in recent days.
“The response and outcome exceeded my expectations, as I received about N200 million in less than 2 days.”
He stated that he has always been passionate about giving back and helping people and added that, “In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all funds received totalling N200 million will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche foundation.
He also launched a committee to oversee the disbursement of the funds to beneficiaries. The 5 member panel includes Mrs Titi Adebayo as Chairman.
The multi-award-winning Afrobeats artiste also stated that the committee will compile a list of orphanages across Nigeria and will determine the number of children and their needs at each orphanage, and divide the funds accordingly. He stated that his goal is to do this fundraising every year in celebration of his birthday.
Presidential Election: Peter Obi Officially Files Petition at Tribunal
The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has officially filed petitions at the presidential election tribunal.
Obi filed the petition to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.
The former Anambra State governor lost the presidential election after he came third.
Obi trailed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and winner, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.
But, he had faulted the process of the election that led to Tinubu’s emergence as president.
He had vowed to challenge the process that led to the outcome of the election because he was robbed of his victory.
Spokesman of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, disclosed the submission of the petition.
“It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started,” he said.
Stop Deceiving Yourself, You Selected Yourself, Not Re-elected, Falz Tells Sanwo-Olu
Popular musician and lawyer, Folarin Falana aka Falz has tackled Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over his re-election as Governor of Lagos State.
The Governor in an appreciation post on his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu thanked Lagosians for coming out in their numbers to seal his reelection.
However, his post did not go down well with Falz who promptly responded thus: “You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves.”
Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Sanwo-Olu winner of the governorship poll having polled a total of 762,134 votes to win a second term of four years.
The Labour Party (LP) came second with 312,329 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailed in third place with 62,449 votes.
Gov Matawalle Loses Zamfara Gov’ship Election to PDP’s Candidate, Lawal
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has lost his seat to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal.
The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Lawal as the governor-elect with a total of 377,726 votes.
He defeated Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress who polled 311,976.
Lawal was declared as the winner in Gusau, the state capital in the early hours of Tuesday.
The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Kassimu Shehu, said, “I Prof. Kassimu Shehu of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, certify that I am INEC Returning Officer for Zamfara State.
“That Dr. Lawal Dauda of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is declared winner and returned elected.”
