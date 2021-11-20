Davido Donates All Contributed N250m to Orphanage Homes

Nigerian music superstar, Davido (David Adeleke), has announced that he will be donating the sum of N250 million raised from fans, friends and colleagues, to orphanages in Nigeria, on his 29th birthday.

Davido disclosed this in a social media video seen by Nairametrics.

The “Fem” crooner revealed that the birthday donations raised just over N200 million and he will be adding N50 million of his own money as donations to orphanages across Nigeria.

“Omo Baba Olowo”, as the singer is fondly called declared in the video, “I wish to express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans and the public for the generous expressions of love in recent days.

“The response and outcome exceeded my expectations, as I received about N200 million in less than 2 days.”

He stated that he has always been passionate about giving back and helping people and added that, “In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all funds received totalling N200 million will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche foundation.

“In addition, I will be making a personal donation of N50 million bringing the total amount to N250 million.”

He also launched a committee to oversee the disbursement of the funds to beneficiaries. The 5 member panel includes Mrs Titi Adebayo as Chairman.

Others members are; Prof Jonathan Nwose (Secretaray), Prof Yahana Joeal Asabae, Pastor (Dr) Oyalabu of Spring Time Development Foundation and Professor Uloma Unoha.

The multi-award-winning Afrobeats artiste also stated that the committee will compile a list of orphanages across Nigeria and will determine the number of children and their needs at each orphanage, and divide the funds accordingly. He stated that his goal is to do this fundraising every year in celebration of his birthday.

Nairametrics