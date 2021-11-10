Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has warned all the perverts in her DMs to stop sending her photos of their penises.
Entertainment
Halima Abubakar Warns Fans Against Sending Her Photos of Their Penises
The movie star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
“Stop sending your penis pics or videos via the number on my bio. 10 people via that before me. Don’t say I did not warn you pervert. Dirty boys,” she wrote.
Abubakar can be described as one of the vocal celebrities in Nigeria.
The movie star has never shied away from controversial to trending topics.
Abubakar is a Nollywood actress.
The mother of one who was born in Kano is originally from Kogi state.
Her sojourn to Nollywood started in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.
She welcomed her first child in 2020.
Pulse.ng
Entertainment
K1 Denies Marital Crisis with Wife, Emmanuella
Popular singer K1 has denied news making the rounds that he was having a marital crisis with his wife, Emmanuella.
The fuji music crooner expressed his denial in a statement titled K1, Emmanuella, Shoot Down Rumour of Crisis in Their Marriage, and signed by Kunle Rasheed, and made available to news men.
This statement reads:
Our attention has been drawn yet again to another rounds of unofficial and unreliable piece of information that the Mayegun of Yorubaland, K1 de Ultimate is not in love with his darling wife hence the rejection of her kiss at his surprise birthday gig held at Radisson Blu over the weekend.
These rumour mongers have turned what ordinary was inconsequential to something they feel in their delusion, they should celebrate and spread for a gain we do not understand.
It is rather unfortunate that these rumour spinners who thrive only in negativity should be able to see through their hate that love indeed has found a place to stay permanently in the couple’s hearts.
It is so evident that K1 and his wife Emmanuella love each other dearly. This should be understood by many especially those who are waiting to rejoice at any bad news about the couple.
Many of these gossips believe that the union will not work are in perpetual agony when they see the marriage flourishing. It engulfs them with sadness and pain so much that their daily activities is to shop endlessly for ways to transfer their unhappy mode to a couple who is constantly enjoying the bliss of their union.
We wish to say it clearly for the umpteenth time, that “Ajike Okin” and her darling husband K1 de Ultimate have mastered the way to always keep their faces toward the sunshine, so that the shadows can fall behind them. They are still sailing on that love boat with no intention to halt the sail or sink it.
Entertainment
Election: Chioma Akpotha, Georgina Onuoha Fight Dirty
Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha has reacted to a disturbing post her colleague, Georgina Onuoha put up over last Saturday’s presidential election.
Chioma had earlier stated that she was abused and beaten by some thugs who interfered while voting at her polling unit in Lagos Eti-Osa LGA on election day.
Chioma was confronted by Georgina, who asserted that she had no right to complain.
She further claimed that Chioma forbade her from making posts on people complaining about rigging and violence at polling places during the 2019 election.
Georgina claimed that it resulted in their now 4-year-old rift, while she further described Chioma as a “cow shouting” in reference to electoral violence.
Chioma, in repose to her comment, took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, calling Georgina an “enemy within”.
She also dared Georgina to show proof of the funds she was said to have accepted from politicians in order to support them in 2019 or risk legal action.
Chioma further asserted her claims with a screenshot of the messages she sent to Georgina four years ago.
She wrote, “The enemy within.
“I am using this medium to ask Georgina Onuoha to present evidence that any politician on the face of the earth DEAD OR ALIVE paid me to campaign for them 4 years ago and even this year as she has constantly insinuated.
“Failure to do so, she will be hearing from my lawyers. God bless Nigeria.
“My correspondence with her from 4 years ago will be in my next post.”
Vanguard
Entertainment
Ayra Starr: The Amazing Rise of that Small Girl from Agbado Ijaiye
By Eric Elezuo
From day one, she knew she was going to hit hardest and make it big within a very short period, and so it was not a mistake when she chose the alias, Celestial Being. A name depicting divinity and heavenly royalty. Her is Ayra Starr, born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe in 2002 in far away Cotonou, Republic of Benin, the talented songstress, who is better addressed as Sability or Miss Sabi, to buttress her intelligence, by fans, has become a household name in the music industry barely two years after she stumbled into the recording studio.
Unable to hold her gratitude to the Almighty God, the slim beauty, who is due to clock 21 on June 14, took to her social media handle to express her deep felt appreciation, saying “I really don’t even know what I’m gonna do when rush hits a 100 mil on YouTube, do I cry , do I jump ?? God, 2 years ago I was just a small girl from Agbado ijaiye.” That says so much about her personality, and not forgetting her upbringing, which has kept her on the right track till tomorrow.
Ayra Starr’s rise to stardom is meteoric, to say the least. Her boldness in posting her original song on Instagram in December 2019, was the straw that broke carmel’s back as well the strike that set the trend for a classy musical journey in a terrain where heavyweights in the guise of Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Tems, Niniola, Teni and many others held sway. The previously ‘small girl from Agbado Ijaiye’ was not intimidated. She took the bull by the horn, and rode it like meek and mild horse. Today, her superhit, Rush, has garnered 94 million views on Youtube, and counting, and it is just a matter of time before the ‘small girl’ hit 100 million. The feat is magnanimous, and of course celestial.
Ayra Starr started her career in the fashion world at the age of 16 with Quove Model Management before being divinely led to give full attention to musical career. Having been in the business of giving prominence to songs by popular artists on Instagram, she, in December 2019 posted her first original song. That was the icing she need as the attention of the one and only Don Jazzy was drawn. The long story ended with her berthing at the popular Mavin Records, reputed for raising stars. It was a new dawn for Miss Sabi.
Wondering why the songstress had an early musical start? The answer is not farfetched. She was raised in a music-loving family, and the fact that she found music as a leeway to drown frustrations that emanated from bullying and taunts as result of his small size and age while in high school. At the age of 10, she sang in a high school choir and began writing songs with her brother. That didn’t in any way stunt her academic pursuit. She attended Les Cours Sonou University and obtained a BA degree in International Relations and Political Science.
According to her, she had a wide range of musical influences, including 2Face Idibia, Wande Coal, Angélique Kidjo, Lijadu Sisters and Tope Alabi while growing up, and in college, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Sia and Tiwa Savage. She credited Shakira as her biggest influence vocally along with Beyoncé, Rihanna and Miley Cyrus.
In August 2018, Starr, who was born of Kwara parents modelled for companies such as Mazelle Studio, Complete Fashion Magazine and Esperanza Woman. In 2019, she began posting covers of songs by artists like Andra Day and 2Face Idibia online. She appeared in the music video for Eri Ife’s song “Dear Future Wife.” In December 2019, she uploaded an original song called “Damage” on her Instagram page. This was heard by thousands of people including label executive Don Jazzy and led to her first recording contract with Mavin Records.
In 2020, she started recording at Mavin Studios in Lagos with producers Louddaaa and Don Jazzy. Her self-titled debut extended play was released on 22 January, 2021 through Mavin Records. The album has been described as “a topsy-turvy chronicle of love or love-themed situations”. She said her intention with the record was to make music that would resonate with both young and old listeners, writing one of the songs on the EP alone, and co-wrote the remaining four with her brother Dami. Shortly after its release, the EP became the number-one album on Nigeria iTunes and Apple Music. By March 2021, it has reached the same position on Apple Music in 4 other countries, racking up over 15 million streams across Spotify, YouTube and Audio Mack. The project spawned the hit track “Away” which peaked at number four on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 50 and number 17 on US Billboard Top Triller Global. Its accompanying music video also debuted on MTV Base’s Official Naija Top 10. OkayAfrica included the song in their list of The 9 Best Nigerian Songs of January 2021. Ayra Starr released remix versions of “Ija” and “Away” featuring Tokimonsta and Lilo respectively between March and April. Around the same time, Crayon’s EP Twelve A.M was released with her vocals on the track “In Sync.” She performed at the UC Berkeley Nigerian Students Association virtual culture show titled The Olori Awards. On 28 April 2021, the official music video for her song “DITR” was released on YouTube via Mavin. In June 2021, the music video for another song titled “Sare”, was released.
Ayra Starr achieved mainstream recognition with her eponymous debut extended play and its hit track “Away” which spent two consecutive weeks at number four on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 50 and went to number 17 on US Billboard Top Triller Global, paving the way for the release of her first full-length mixtape, 19 & Dangerous in August 2021. Categorized mainly as Afropop and R’nB, the album has been met with favorable critical reception. It spawned two top forty hits in Nigeria. The lead single “Bloody Samaritan” peaked atop the Top 50 chart, becoming the first solo song by a female artist to reach the number-one position. Starr debuted on Pandora Predictions chart, and on 28 August 2021, she ranked number two on Billboard‘s Next Big Sound.
Growing up in Cotonou, Benin, and Lagos, Nigeria, gave her access to diverse cultures and languages. Though her constant movement occasioned by her father’s business did not allow her make much of close friends, she nonetheless acquired untold experiences inhabiting several locations.
Starr has come a long way ever since, no only dishing out hits after hits, but also performing on high profile stages, On July 11, 2021, she performed for the season finale of Nigerian Idol and during a live eviction episode of Big Brother Naija. Her 19 & Dangerous marked her first time recording alongside guest artists such as Fousheé and CKay. It was met with favorable critical reception with most critics characterizing its sound as primarily Afropop and R&B. It spawned two top forty hits on the TurnTable Top 50, the highest being “Bloody Samaritan”, its lone single, which became Starr’s first number-one single on the chart. The song climbed the Top 50 for several weeks, and, on the chart dated 27 September 2021, it reached the number one spot, making Ayra Starr the first female artist to do so with a solo single. She debuted on Pandora Predictions chart, and on 28 August 2021, she ranked number two on the Billboard‘s Next Big Sound. She was featured on “in the light”, a track on Johnny Drille’s Before We Fall Asleep. On 4 September 2021, she was named brand ambassador for Pepsi Nigeria. She collaborated with Cheque on “Dangerous”, the second track on his album Bravo. At the 8th African Muzik Magazine Awards, she was nominated for Best Newcomer award. She featured in the October 2021 issue of Accelerate TV’s The Cover and in the Fall/Winter 2021 issue of ODDA. In 2021, she appeared in a Notion editorial.
With a voice described in the media as “silky”, “cozy”, “delicate”, “sturdy”, “arresting” and “soulful”, Ayra Starr has succeeded in serenading all calibre. The dynamic nature of her range and emotional delivery also lend credence to acceptability. She plays with a mixture of English, Nigerian Pidgin English and Yoruba, often exploring contemporary topics such as love, relationship, empowerment and freedom.
Starr has received so many rave reviews, and all have turned out positive. With hit songs like Blood Samaritan, Beggi Beggi with Ckay, Sability, and Rush, Ayra Starr has cleared the doubts of many who felt she may not enjoy the limelight for long.
The sabi girl, who is blessed with four siblings, has arrived, and has arrived to stay! All thanks to her brother, who assisted her write songs, her mum and aunt, who tutored her in the act of singing, her dad, who encouraged her to complete her education first and the Almighty God, without who, there is no her.
Adedeji Adeleke: Celebrating a Cerebral Philanthropist at 66
Adding Value: You Are an Embodiment of Success by Henry Ukazu
Sacrifice: The Authentic ‘Place’ for Empowerment
Lie from Pit of Hell: Nnamdi Kanu Has Not Dissolved Legal Team – Lawyer
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting for Godot (Pt. 8)
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 5: Sufism and Islamic Mysticism
Bus Driver’s Negligence Caused BRT-Train Collusion, Say Lagos Govt, NRC
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)