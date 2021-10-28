Headline
Breaking: Secondus Loses As Appeal Court Okays PDP’s Convention for October 30, 31
The Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt has struck out Uche Secondus’ appeals, seeking to halt the forthcoming PDP Convention, thereby giving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the go-ahead to hold its National Convention scheduled for October 30-31, 2021.
Uche Secondus is the embattled former chairman of the party.
INEC Explains Difficulty in Viewing Results Portal, Blames Technical Hitches
By Eric Elezuo
The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Festus Okoye Esq, has given reasons behind the difficulties being experienced by the public in viewing the results portal of the Commission.
Speaking via a statement, the INEC spokesperson said the difficulty in accessing the portal is as a result of “technical hitches related to scaling up the IReV”, and assures that results are safe and not tampered with.
“The problem is totally due to technical hitches related to scaling up the IReV from a platform for managing off-season, State elections, to one for managing nationwide general elections. It is indeed not unusual for glitches to occur and be corrected in such situations,” he said.
He hinted that the “technical team is working assiduously to solve all the outstanding problems, and users of the IReV would have noticed improvements since last night.”
While admitting full responsibility for the problems on ground, Okoye however, called on the general public to “avoid statements and actions that can heat up the polity at this time or promote disaffection towards the Commission.”
Read the statement in full:
The Commission is aware of challenges with the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV). Unlike in off-season elections where the portal was used, it has been relatively slow and unsteady. The Commission regrets this setback, especially because of the importance of IReV in our results management process.
The problem is totally due to technical hitches related to scaling up the IReV from a platform for managing off-season, State elections, to one for managing nationwide general elections. It is indeed not unusual for glitches to occur and be corrected in such situations.
Consequently, the Commission wishes to assure Nigerians that the challenges are not due to any intrusion or sabotage of our systems, and that the IReV remains well-secured.
Our technical team is working assiduously to solve all the outstanding problems, and users of the IReV would have noticed improvements since last night.
We also wish to assure Nigerians that results from the Polling Units, copies of which were issued to political parties, are safe on both the BVAS and the IReV portal. These results cannot be tampered with and any discrepancy between them and the physical results used in collation will be thoroughly investigated and remediated, in line with Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022.
While we fully appreciate the concerns of the public on this situation and welcome various suggestions that we have received from concerned Nigerians, it is important to avoid statements and actions that can heat up the polity at this time or promote disaffection towards the Commission.
We take full responsibility for the problems and regret the distress that they have caused the candidates, political parties and the electorate.
Call Tinubu to Order, Cage Troublesome APC Chieftains, Dele Momodu Advises Buhari, INEC
The Director of Strategic Communications, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to order, as well as cage his party chieftains.
The PDP chieftain made the remarks in a press statement he personally signed.
The full statement:
“Our attention has just been drawn to the recklessly dangerous publication unilaterally awarding an impossible victory to the APC Presidential candidate Chief Bola Tinubu. The said newspaper is owned by Tinubu.
“Only yesterday, we all saw how thugs of the APC Chieftains and his allies took over the streets of Lagos burning ballot boxes and documents and generally misbehaving in other to disenfranchise the determined electorates. Despite all of these ugly attempts at stealing victory, the APC suffered its worst cataclysmic loss in most of the polling centers in Lagos. The same happened in Kano. Incapable of ever being sobered by the crushing humiliation in its traditional territories, we woke up this morning to read about the pathetic and illegal lies cooked up by the Tinubu media goons.
“Tinubu remains the only mainstream candidate whose homebase of South West was decimated by opposition parties in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti. Most of the Northern Governors he also expected to help him garner votes in the Northern regions failed spectacularly to deliver the badly needed votes. He failed in the South East and South South.
“The only candidate with the national spread is the PDP Presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. But as a responsible citizen and respected statesman, he will never rush to the media to claim his well deserved victory and glory after a long and torturous journey.
“We hereby call on INEC and the Federal Government to cage these troublesome APC Chieftains. We have all been witnesses to their unruly behaviour as they did everything to bully and blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari in order to chicken out of the currency swap policy. We also witnessed how they practically intimidated the President to the extent of forcing him to publicly display who he voted for in yesterday’s elections. It was quite a bizarre, unfortunate and unprecedented scene to watch. We advise the President to find the courage to call the bluff of these desperate politicians who feel they can buy the whole of Nigeria…”
Make or Mar: Nigerians Elect New President
By Eric Elezuo
Finally, February 25, 2023 is here with us, and it marks a watershed in the annals of election in Nigeria. As 18 candidates from diverse political parties file out to present themselves for the goodwill of the over 87 million shortlisted voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the stage remained turbocharged, and favour is likely to smile on any of the three major and leading candidates vis a vis Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The other candidates, studies have shown, are make up of number. This is because the five months window of intensive campaigns did not see the candidates present themselves for electoral scrutiny across the states, and it is obvious that majority of the Nigerian electorate do not know who they are, or they parties they represent.
The coming of February 25 brings a sudden end to the exoteric banters that have been exchanged among party spokespersons and faithful in both public spaces and from their various private corners. The salvos from the likes of Dele Momodu, Dino Melaye, Timi Frank, Phrank Shauibu, and Reno Omokri of the PDP and the counterparts, Bayo Onanuga, Dele Alake, Festus Keyamo from the APC and Kenneth Okonkwo and his team from LP will surely take a backseat till after the elections when a new set of salvos will originate. It will also mark the beginning of the end of President Muhammadu Tinubu’s eight years grip on Nigerians, filled with murmurings.
As millions of Nigerians troop out from their various comfort zones across the nation to vote the candidate, three measures will be considered including if the eight years hegemony of the ruling APC will continue in Tinubu, or if the PDP will bounce back after an eight years hiatus, having lost the presidency in 2015, or if there will a distinct change from the norms, a major paradigm shift from what was used to with a Labour Party victory. The stage is set, and the whole of today is the battle field. The victor definitely will come out with lots of scars as none of the candidates is a pushover. The victory however, lies with the candidate, whose charisma and sagacity have resonated positively with the voting public, and who has proposed tact, finesse and verifiable measures to take Nigeria to a whole new positive level and height.
Basking on the euphoria of INEC promise of a free and fair election with the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), a facial and fingerprints technology that is thought to improve transparency by making it harder for politicians to rig the process and the Electoral Act, which has just been signed into law, as well as the massive deployment of security agencies across board, it is obvious that Nigerians are set to enjoy a calm election, the first time after a very long time, if not ever. This is not forgetting that money politics has to a limited extent been removed. The preparations, electoral laws on ground and the high use of technology is likely to reduce the usual three days it take to announce presidential election results. Nigerians may likely know who the next president is by late Sunday, everything being equal, and if BVAS also uploads vote results directly to the INEC website direct from polling stations as proposed.
For any of Peter Obi, Tinubu or Atiku to emerge winner today, he needs to have the most votes and 25% of ballots cast in two-thirds of the 36 states of the federation and Abuja, and that is a herculean task. And if no-one achieves that, a new trend in electoral history will be added as there will be a run-off within 21 days.
As at today, Nigerians have made up their minds based on the candidate who they will cast their votes based on many variables including sound economic and social policies, monetary inducement, unwavering loyalty, ethnic or religious affiliation and godfatherism irrespective of incapacitation or lost of touch with reality. As a result, there is no possibility of swerving anyone at this last minute. The candidates will only sit in their situation rooms and watch with breath held, heart panting, and hope for the best. But only one candidate will shout ‘eureka’ at the end of the day. It is also worthy of note that elections for 109 senators and 360 House of Representatives members will be held today, except for Enugu East senatorial zone, comprising six local governments where senatorial election has been postponed till March 11 following the murder of Labour Party candidate, Oyibo Chukwu, on Wednesday.
But what are the candidates’ strength and weaknesses as the face the electorate today:
PETER OBI (LABOUR PARTY)
With endorsements from great Nigerians including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ayo Adebanjo, Samuel Ortom and many others, Peter Obi, 61, is hoping to break up Nigeria’s two-party system after joining the Labour Party last May.
Although he was in the PDP before then, he is seen as a relatively fresh face and enjoys fervent support among some sections of Nigeria’s youth, especially in the south.
The wealthy businessman served as governor of the south-eastern Anambra State from 2006 to 2014. His backers, known as the “OBIdients” say he is the only candidate with integrity, but his critics argue that a vote for Obi is wasted as he is unlikely to win.
When asked about how he would respond to insecurity, Obi had said, “I’m going to be commander in chief, I will deal with it decisively. I can’t tell you how I’m going to deal with it because if I tell you, it won’t work.
“My first responsibility in this country is to secure lives and property. It is a critical thing because unless you do it, nobody will invest. The farmers can’t go back, so there is no food production, there is nothing that can happen without food production.
“Not even America…all the time they were going to Baghdad, they just said, they will attack massively, decisively, they never gave us how they were going to do it that night. How can I tell you? I will be in charge, I will be commander in chief and with security, we will be responsive and responsible. That means, whatever happened we will deal with it decisively and someone will have to be responsible for it. If you are not doing it, you are out. We are not going to wait.”
Obasanjo has this to say about him: “I have come to realise a number of factors in character, attributes and attitude that are necessary in the job of directing the affairs of Nigeria successfully and at a time like this. These characteristics or attributes are many but let us be mindful of some key ones together.
“From interaction and experience, and as mentees as most of them claim, I will, without prejudice, fear or ill-will, make bold to say that there are four major factors to watch out for in a leader you will consider to hoist on yourself and on the rest of Nigerians in the coming election and they are what I call TVCP: Track record of ability and performance; Vision that is authentic, honest and realistic; Character and attributes of a lady and a gentleman who are children of God and obedient to God; and Physical and mental capability with soundness of mind as it is a very taxing and tasking assignment at the best of times and more so, it is at the most difficult time that we are.”
“Let me say straight away that ‘Emi Lokan’ (My turn) and ‘I have paid my dues’ are one and the same thing and are wrong attitude and mentality for the leadership of Nigeria now. They cannot form the new pedestal to reinvent and to invest in a new Nigeria based on an All-Nigeria Government for the liberation and restoration of Nigeria. Such a government must have representation from all sectors of our national life – public, private, civil society, professional, labour, employers, and the diaspora.
“The solution should be in ‘we’ and ‘us’ and not in ‘me’ and ‘I’.
“Mind you, I reiterate that no human being is an angel let alone a Messiah, but there are elements of these attributes and on comparative basis and by measure of what we know of, and what some of us have experienced from the front-runners, we must assess judiciously and choose wisely.
“If anybody claims he or she has anything to the contrary, it will be up to him or her to prove to us.
ATIKU ABUBAKAR (PDP)
The PDP, which ruled until 2015, wants Nigerians to vote for Atiku Abubakar, 76 – the only major candidate from the country’s mainly Muslim north.
He has run for the presidency five times before – all of which he has lost. He has been dogged by accusations of corruption and cronyism, which he denies.
Most of his career has been spent in the corridors of power, having worked as a top civil servant, vice-president and a prominent businessman.
Most people consider the election a referendum on the APC, which has overseen a period of economic hardship and worsening insecurity. Its candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 70, is credited with building Nigeria’s commercial hub Lagos, during his two terms as governor until 2007.
He is known as a political godfather in the south-west region, where he wields huge influence, but like Atiku, has also been dogged by allegations of corruption over the years and poor health, both of which he denies.
In giving back to the society, Asiwaju Tinubu has established industries, and employed thousands of Nigerians. His investments cut across the media, aviation, finance and many more.
His Bourdillon Ikoyi home is home to many individuals who throng there on a daily basis for one directive or assistance or another.
Asides giving employment to thousands of Nigerians, Asiwaju has uncountable unrepentant political godsons, who would support him not minding his purported ill-health and alleged corruption ridden background .
Tinubu acceptance by his people and loyalists is showcased wherever he goes.
