Wilder Refused to Show Sportsmanship After Loss – Fury
Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder did not want to show “sportsmanship or respect” after he had knocked out the American in their third WBC heavyweight title fight.
The British star finally ended his lengthy saga with Wilder after inflicting a crushing knockout in the 11th round to retain his WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas.
But Fury has accused Wilder of rejecting his words of respect when he went to the American’s corner after the fight.
“I’m not going to make any excuses, Wilder is a top fighter,” said Fury.
“He gave me a real run for my money tonight, and I always said I’m the best in the world and he’s the second best.
“He’s got no love for me, Deontay Wilder, because you know why, because I beat him three times.
“I’m a sportsman. I went over to him to show some love and respect and he didn’t want to give it back. That’s his problem.”
Revealing their verbal exchange, Fury told BT Sport Box Office: “I just said well done and he said, ‘I don’t want to show any sportsmanship or respect.’ I said, ‘No problem.’
“Very surprised. Sore loser, an idiot.
“To be a top fighting man, you’ve got to show guts and respect, and he couldn’t do it tonight, and that was it.”
Fury had floored Wilder in the third round, but was dropped twice himself in the fourth, before he knocked down the Alabama man again in the 10th and then dramatically ended the fight.
Osimhen Breaks Ronaldo’s Serie A Jump Record
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen on Sunday broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s four years record to become Serie A’s jump-king after a leap of 2.58 metres during Napoli’s impressive 3-0 win away to Spezia.
Osimhen achieved the incredible feat when he netted his first goal – Napoli’s second of the day – against the Little Eagles at the Stadio Alberto Picco.
The Nigeria international has scored great headers during his career, but the goal against Spezia was truly extraordinary and could go down as a contender for the greatest headed goal in football history.
After a goalless first half, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave Luciano Spalletti’s side the lead after converting from the penalty spot before Osimhen added the game’s second in the 68th minute with a remarkable effort.
The 24-year-old produced a staggering 71cm leap and reached a height of 8.47ft (2.58m) – higher than the crossbar (8ft) – before heading past Spezia goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski.
And according to Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Napoli), Osimhen, with that jump, climbed to a height of 2.58 metres – a mark typical of elite NBA stars.
In doing that, Osimhen set a new Italian Serie A record, rubbing off the previous 2.56 metres mark set by Ronaldo for Juventus against Sampdoria in 2019.
It is also a new personal career high for Osimhen whose previous mark was at 2.52m set against Torino at the Diego Maradona Stadium last season.
The world record of 2.62m set by Ugandan defender Bevis Mugabi in the Scottish Championship in January 2021, however, remains intact.
Osimhen has now scored 16 Serie A goals this term, the most he has ever managed in a single season in his career.
Ex-Italy, Chelsea Star, Gianluca Vialli, Dies at 58
Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli has died at the age 58.
Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 but after saying in April 2020 that he had been given the all-clear, he was re-diagnosed in 2021.
He announced a temporary leave from his role with Italy’s national team in December to focus on his health.
“Gianluca was a splendid person and he leaves a void that cannot be filled,” said Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina.
“I hoped until the end that he would be able to perform another miracle. Yet I am comforted by the certainty that what he did for Italian football and the blue shirt will never be forgotten.”
Vialli played 59 times for Italy, making his debut in 1985, a year after joining Sampdoria where he would win the Serie A title and European Cup Winners’ Cup during eight seasons with the club.
He also helped Sampdoria reach the 1992 European Cup final but after losing to Ajax, he moved to Juventus for a then world record fee of £12m. Vialli spent four seasons with Juve, winning the Champions League, Uefa Cup and Serie A titles.
He joined Chelsea on a free transfer in 1996 and became player-manager in 1998.
Vialli was the first Italian to manage a Premier League side, taking over from the sacked Ruud Gullit late in the season, and went on to lead the Blues to victory in the League Cup, Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup and Uefa Super Cup.
He also guided Chelsea to victory in the 2000 FA Cup final and Charity Shield but was sacked early in the following season after a poor start.
The striker also had a short spell at Watford, then in the second tier, during the 2001-02 season but was dismissed after the Hornets only finished 14th.
Source: BBC
Cape Verde Names Stadium after Pele
Cape Verde has become the first country to name a stadium after Pele following FIFA president, Gianni Infantino’s call for every nation to do so, Standard UK reports.
The Prime Minister of the African country said they would name their national stadium – Estádio da Várzea – after the Brazil great, who died aged 82 on December 29.
Cape Verde, which is made up of a group of islands to the west of the main African continent in the Atlantic Ocean, shares Portuguese as a common language with Brazil.
Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva said Brazil and Cape Verde had a history and a culture that “go hand in hand, considering that they are two sister countries, linked by language and by very similar identities”.
“Pele was and will always be a reference in Brazil, in our Portuguese-speaking world and in the rest of the world, being an idol that connects several generations,” the Prime Minister added. ”As a tribute and recognition to this figure who makes us all great, I manifest the intention (of the Government) to name our national stadium as ‘Pele Stadium’ in an initiative to which, I believe, several countries around the world will accompany us.”
The official Cape Verde government website said that the executive had already notified FIFA of its intention to change the name of the stadium.
Infantino told reporters in Brazil on Monday: “We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele.”
Pele was laid to rest in Brazil on Tuesday after lying in state for 24 hours at the Vila Belmiro Stadium, the home of his former club Santos.
The Punch
