Entertainment
Salle: The Weird Transformation of a Once Street Hawker
By Eric Elezuo
Nigerians first saw her clutching a silver coloured aluminum tray with a faded wrapper across her shoulder. She was wearing a brown maid’s gown typical of the the job she did particular, and generally her background. Everything about Salle, whose real names are Kosisochikwu Gospel Peters, spoke loudly of unrewarding hustle. Her background was probably nothing to write home about. However, she had one thing that spoke louder above the voice of deprivation, which she endured; it was her voice. It was, and still is nothing short of angelic.
As the internet world watched her when Tunde Ednut posted her on the net, no one noticed her deprivation; no one noticed her hawking career; no one noticed that she was just a common everyday girl on the streets of Owerri, Imo State. The only thing was the voice she exuded; the candour she carried and the goose pimples that she drew from from bodies of listeners. Salle was made with that single video. Thanks to those who found her.
But today, the 17 years old has gone from the timid street hawker to a classy fast rising singer and song writer, promising the world of soul inspiring sounds. Not only she moved fast on the singing lane, her photos as Nigerians saw again depicted the appearance of absolutely someone else. She had a total makeover, appearing next to naked even as she is still pursuing stardom. This has got tongues waging as to whether her handlers took the right decision in portraying her they way the did. A lot has described her transformation as weird. Some say she has gone gaga just about a month after she was discovered. Can it be blamed on her handlers, who threw caution to the wings, and dressed her in ‘borrowed robes’ not suitable for her young immature mind.
Though no one as at the moment can tell the origin of the so called poor street hawker as regards background; of course till now, we are yet to hear of her parents and other things. But most Nigerians followed the trajectory of singers like Simi, Teni among other females who made it big without going naked. The question arise why would the handlers of Salle expose her to nudity in the name of promotion.
No doubt she is a great singer with great talents, but decorum should be applied in order not to turn a supposedly good girl to an instant soured milk.
Presently, we hear that one of world’s biggest news outfit, CNN and celebrated singer, Rihanna, have reached out to the young singer. Obviously, Salle does not need to go nude to make it big. Her talent will make a way for her.
Nudity sells, but for a very brief while…Salle should get that into her thick skull!
Entertainment
Michael Jackson’s Nephew to Star in Late Singer’s Biopic
American actor, Jaafar Jackson, will be playing the role of his uncle and legendary popstar, Michael Jackson, in the singer’s upcoming biopic.
This was announced by the film’s movie director, Antoine Fuqua, who shared a picture of Jaafar’s transformation via Instagram on Monday.
“Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael—the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop,” he captioned the post.
Jaafar also posted the same picture and expressed his excitement regarding the project.
He said, “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”
In a press release, it was revealed that the biopic titled Michael, will detail the high and low points of Jackson’s life “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.”
Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, also welcomed the development in a statement contained in the press release, E! News reports.
“Jafaar embodies my son,” she said. “It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”
Jaafar, who bears a close resemblance with the “Thriller” crooner, is the son of Michael’s older brother, Jermaine Jackson.
Jermaine was a vocalist on the former Motown boy band, The Jackson Five, of which Michael was a member.
The Punch
Entertainment
BBTitans: Sandra, Theo Become First Evictees
The Big Brother Titans, which comprised of Nigerian and South African housemates, held its first live eviction show on Sunday evening and two housemates were evicted.
Sandra and Theo Traw, codenamed ‘Santheo’, became the first evictees for the show’s debut season.
While Sandra is Nigerian, Theo Traw is a South African.
After the first week of the show, the housemates were paired male and female.
According to Big Brother, the paired housemates were to work together in the house, become Heads of House, and face nominations and evictions together.
Each pair was asked to choose a codename and some pairs coined their group names from merging their individual names.
During the nomination process on Monday, the following pairs were put up for possib/e eviction: Sandra and Theo Traw (Santheo), Tsatsii and Ebubu (Royals), Justin and Yvonne (Juvone), and Nelisa and Yemi Cregx (Yelisa).
The Heads of House, Blaqboi and Ipeleng (Blaqleng), had an opportunity, through their veto power, to save a pair and replace with another.
Blaqleng saved Royals and replaced them with Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla).
After the veto save twist, the four pairs of nominated housemates were Juvone, Yelisa, Santheo, and Juiovla.
Following the votes from the fans, Santheo got the least votes and were evicted from the show on Sunday.
On his exit, Theo Traw said, “I didn’t get much from them (housemates) in terms trying to have conversations,” while Sandra said, “I was stepping on toes and cracking necks.”
With Sandra and Theo Traw’s eviction, 22 contestants (11 Nigerians and 11 South Africans) are left to compete for the grand prize of $100,000.
Entertainment
Fake News: Wizkid Not Performing at Obi’s Rally – Management
The management of Grammy award winner, Wizkid has denied reports that the singer will be performing at the campaign of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
The rumors that the singer would perform were untrue, according to Sunday Are, the singer’s manager.
The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public that this event led by @avotujohnson1st is a scam!!.
“Wizkid and his management know nothing about this event and accordingly, he will not perform at the said event as claimed, so please beware of this poster and information put out from its organizers as Wizkid and his management will not be liable for any damages.
“Appropriate legal action is currently being explored against the persons responsible for creating and disseminating this false information.”
Recall the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner recently announced he will be going on tour with fellow music star, Davido.
The tour has attracted the interest of music enthusiasts with many looking forward to the tour of two of the biggest artists in Africa.
Vanguard
The Civil War in the Ruling APC
Wike Not Sincere with Makinde, Ortom, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi – PDP PCC
The Oracle: Nigerian Law Firms and Foreign Names: Matters Arising
Nigerians Can’t Wait for Buhari’s Seven Days, Crisis Looming – Experts
Glamour, Fun As First Ever Alimosho Food Festival Holds in Lagos
Adding Value: Credibility As Essential Element of Greatness by Henry Ukazu
Voice of Emancipation: An Exercise in Futility
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)