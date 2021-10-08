Salle: The Weird Transformation of a Once Street Hawker

By Eric Elezuo

Nigerians first saw her clutching a silver coloured aluminum tray with a faded wrapper across her shoulder. She was wearing a brown maid’s gown typical of the the job she did particular, and generally her background. Everything about Salle, whose real names are Kosisochikwu Gospel Peters, spoke loudly of unrewarding hustle. Her background was probably nothing to write home about. However, she had one thing that spoke louder above the voice of deprivation, which she endured; it was her voice. It was, and still is nothing short of angelic.

As the internet world watched her when Tunde Ednut posted her on the net, no one noticed her deprivation; no one noticed her hawking career; no one noticed that she was just a common everyday girl on the streets of Owerri, Imo State. The only thing was the voice she exuded; the candour she carried and the goose pimples that she drew from from bodies of listeners. Salle was made with that single video. Thanks to those who found her.

But today, the 17 years old has gone from the timid street hawker to a classy fast rising singer and song writer, promising the world of soul inspiring sounds. Not only she moved fast on the singing lane, her photos as Nigerians saw again depicted the appearance of absolutely someone else. She had a total makeover, appearing next to naked even as she is still pursuing stardom. This has got tongues waging as to whether her handlers took the right decision in portraying her they way the did. A lot has described her transformation as weird. Some say she has gone gaga just about a month after she was discovered. Can it be blamed on her handlers, who threw caution to the wings, and dressed her in ‘borrowed robes’ not suitable for her young immature mind.

Though no one as at the moment can tell the origin of the so called poor street hawker as regards background; of course till now, we are yet to hear of her parents and other things. But most Nigerians followed the trajectory of singers like Simi, Teni among other females who made it big without going naked. The question arise why would the handlers of Salle expose her to nudity in the name of promotion.

No doubt she is a great singer with great talents, but decorum should be applied in order not to turn a supposedly good girl to an instant soured milk.

Presently, we hear that one of world’s biggest news outfit, CNN and celebrated singer, Rihanna, have reached out to the young singer. Obviously, Salle does not need to go nude to make it big. Her talent will make a way for her.

Nudity sells, but for a very brief while…Salle should get that into her thick skull!